It’s been a while since much has happened with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and with the release of The Teal Mask, the game’s first DLC, now’s the time to jump back in if you enjoyed the base games! This first DLC takes us on a school excursion over to a brand new location called Kitakami. This area has plenty of new Pokémon to catch, trainers to beat and a story to complete. Let’s go over exactly how you can jump into this new DLC and get started with The Teal Mask in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

The first thing you’ll need to do is make sure your Nintendo system itself is fully up to date. Head over to the system settings and select check for update. Download and apply the update if you have one pending. Next you’ll need to actually purchase the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC pack for either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. This pack contains both parts of the DLC, and you can’t purchase them individually. Once you’ve bought the DLC, head back to the home menu and open up the options on your copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and select check for update. Apply any needed updates so that your version of the game is at 2.0.1 and the DLC installs. Once that’s done you can load up the game.

If you’ve progressed at least up to the prologue of either game, as soon as you load in you should get a call from Jacq. He’ll tell you that you’ve been selected as one of the lucky few to go on an excursion and that you should come back to the school hall to talk with him when you’re ready.

Set up your party of Pokémon and head over to the school hall. You’ll find a new character named Briar in the school lobby, talk to her and Jacq will come over to join you as well. They’ll let you know you’re going to be flying over to visit the Kitakami region. Let them know you’re ready to go and you’ll be flown over to the region along with the handful of other students.

That’s how you start The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Now you can get stuck in to catching some new Pokémon and playing through a new story!