Ash Ketchum’s Voice Actor Shares Emotional Reaction to Final Pokémon Scene

For those who aren’t aware, after decades of trying, perpetual 10-year-old Ash finally became the very best when he secured the title of Pokémon World Champion in the long-running television show last year. Since then, his victory has been available to those who watch the Japanese dub version of the show. Recently, however, the English dub finally made its way to Netflix, bringing a bitter-sweet end to one of the longest journeys in anime. Now, Sarah Natochenny, who has been Ash Ketchum’s voice actor in the Pokémon anime English dub for 17 years, has shared her emotional reaction to the show’s recent conclusion.

The end of Ash’s adventure marked an emotional moment for fans of all ages, but few have the connection that Natochenny has to that character. Nowhere is that better demonstrated than the video the voice actress posted to X. You don’t need any setup to see how emotional the Pokémon anime’s conclusion makes her, but she still shared a few words on the matter in her post.

“Months ago, I filmed myself watching the freshly dubbed last scene of Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master in the studio,” Natochenny said. “I have no idea if I can watch it all now. I’m told it’s incredible with music and effects.”

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master is now on Netflix. You can see Natochenny shed a few tears in response to the end of Ash’s journey in the video below.

Months ago, I filmed myself watching the freshly dubbed last scene of Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master in the studio. I have no idea if I can watch it all now. I’m told it’s incredible with music and effects. I hope you’re enjoying it (on Netflix US now)! pic.twitter.com/RHRFwFj0Th — Sarah Natochenny 🥸 (@sarahnatochenny) September 8, 2023

Although Natochenny and Ash are waving goodbye to Pokémon fans everywhere, the Pokémon Company still has plenty of other pocket monster stories to tell. The cartoon slice of the universe is already continuing with Pokémon Horizons: The Series, which features new protagonists and friends to meet now that Ash is gone. Netflix is also working on a stop-motion animated show called Pokémon Concierge, which looks like it will take a laidback look at everyone’s favorite critters when it eventually premieres. It’s unclear if any of the new characters will be able to fill the shoes Ash left behind, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.