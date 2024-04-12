All New Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 (April 11)

Following the counterattack by the Automatons, Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 got even more upgrades to aid in the fight. To ensure your ship is up to code, get the full list of ship parts added with the Democratic Demolition update.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Six new Ship Modules were added to the Ship Management section of every Diver’s personal craft. Since launch, there have been six different categories of upgrades that contain three tiers. Now, there is a fourth tier in all of those categories that provide players with even more powerful buffs. Automatons don’t stand a chance.

Superior Packing Methodology (Patriotic Administration Center):

Resupply boxes refill Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines. Autocannon Stalwart Railgun Laser Cannon Spear Recoilless Rifle Machine Gun Heavy Machine Gun Grenade Launcher Flamethrower Anti-Material Rifle



Atmospheric Monitoring (Orbital Cannons):

Orbital HE barrage spread reduced 15%. Orbital 380mm HE Barrage Orbital 120mm HE Barrage



XXL Weapons Bay (Hangar):

Eagle stratagems that drop multiple bombs will drop 1 additional bomb(s). Eagle Airstrike Eagle Smoke Bomb Eagle Cluster Bomb Eagle Napalm Strike



Enhanced Combustion (Bridge):

Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25%. Flamethrower Eagle Napalm Airstrike Incendiary Mines



Circuit Expansion (Engineering Bay):

Lightning arcs, fired from weapons and turrets, jump to one additional enemy. Arc Thrower Tesla Tower



Blast Absorbtion (Robotics Workshop):

Sentries take 50% less damage from explosions. EMS Mortar Sentry Rocket Sentry Autocannon Sentry Gatling Sentry Tesla Tower Mortar Sentry Machine Gun Sentry



Like the other tier 3 Fleet Upgrades, you will need Common, Rare, and Super Rare samples to get these new upgrades. For example, the XXL Weapons Bay requires 150 Common, 150 Rare, and 15 Super Rare, along with 25,000 Requisition Slips. So you better get to grinding if you want to get those modules for the battles ahead.

And those are all the new Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

