Ship Modules Helldivers 2
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All New Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 (April 11)

Counterattacks call for more upgrades.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 07:44 am

Following the counterattack by the Automatons, Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 got even more upgrades to aid in the fight. To ensure your ship is up to code, get the full list of ship parts added with the Democratic Demolition update.

Recommended Videos

All Ship Modules Added in Helldivers 2 Democratic Demolition Update

Ship Modules Helldivers 2.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Six new Ship Modules were added to the Ship Management section of every Diver’s personal craft. Since launch, there have been six different categories of upgrades that contain three tiers. Now, there is a fourth tier in all of those categories that provide players with even more powerful buffs. Automatons don’t stand a chance.

Superior Packing Methodology (Patriotic Administration Center):

  • Resupply boxes refill Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines.
    • Autocannon
    • Stalwart
    • Railgun
    • Laser Cannon
    • Spear
    • Recoilless Rifle
    • Machine Gun
    • Heavy Machine Gun
    • Grenade Launcher
    • Flamethrower
    • Anti-Material Rifle

Atmospheric Monitoring (Orbital Cannons):

  • Orbital HE barrage spread reduced 15%.
    • Orbital 380mm HE Barrage
    • Orbital 120mm HE Barrage

XXL Weapons Bay (Hangar):

  • Eagle stratagems that drop multiple bombs will drop 1 additional bomb(s).
    • Eagle Airstrike
    • Eagle Smoke Bomb
    • Eagle Cluster Bomb
    • Eagle Napalm Strike

Enhanced Combustion (Bridge):

  • Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25%.
    • Flamethrower
    • Eagle Napalm Airstrike
    • Incendiary Mines

Related: What the Max Level Cap Is in Helldivers 2

Circuit Expansion (Engineering Bay):

  • Lightning arcs, fired from weapons and turrets, jump to one additional enemy.
    • Arc Thrower
    • Tesla Tower

Blast Absorbtion (Robotics Workshop):

  • Sentries take 50% less damage from explosions.
    • EMS Mortar Sentry
    • Rocket Sentry
    • Autocannon Sentry
    • Gatling Sentry
    • Tesla Tower
    • Mortar Sentry
    • Machine Gun Sentry

Like the other tier 3 Fleet Upgrades, you will need Common, Rare, and Super Rare samples to get these new upgrades. For example, the XXL Weapons Bay requires 150 Common, 150 Rare, and 15 Super Rare, along with 25,000 Requisition Slips. So you better get to grinding if you want to get those modules for the battles ahead.

And those are all the new Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

Post Tag:
Helldivers 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Infinite Craft with a big red circle over it.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Democratic Detonation Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Deconstruct Items in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter base
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Deconstruct Items in The Planet Crafter
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Infinite Craft with a big red circle over it.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Democratic Detonation Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Deconstruct Items in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter base
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Deconstruct Items in The Planet Crafter
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 12, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.