All New Weapons in Grounded, Listed

The final update to Grounded has left us with a whole arsenal of new weapons. So, here’s every new weapon in Grounded, listed.

Every New Weapon in Grounded Fully Yoked

The Fully Yoked update is sprawling. Not only does it offer a brand-new New Game+ and Ant Queens to negotiate with, but there’s also an impressive assortment of new weapons to craft.

But to gain access to these items, you’ll need to either Remix your yard or enter New Game+. Once you’ve done that, you can gain access to the recipes for these weapons in the Science Shop, where they’ll be listed as Dimensional Anomalies. These recipes will generally cost you 25,000 Raw Science points.

The only exceptions are the Ant Queen Staff and Scepter, which require you to get queen ant pheromones. The Ant Queen scepter, for example, requires the Red Ant Queen Pheromone, along with Red Ant Part and Red Ant Mandibles. You can get pheromones by feeding the Ant Queens their favorite food. For the Red Ant Queen, that’s the Juicy Mushroom Sandwich. Offer this sandwich to the queen, and she’ll give you the pheromone, which will allow you to craft her scepter.

Now, let’s dive into the full list of all the new weapons in Grounded:

Ant Queen Staff – a grotesque staff made from fire ant parts. Fires acidic goo.

– a grotesque staff made from fire ant parts. Fires acidic goo. Ant Queen Scepter – A quick attacking sign of royalty, perfect for summoning a horde to your side.

– A quick attacking sign of royalty, perfect for summoning a horde to your side. Salt Chipper (Tier III) – The epic powers of sodium ions create the perfect mining tool. Busting objects with the same intensity as salt busts blandness. Inflicts Finale Bleed.

– The epic powers of sodium ions create the perfect mining tool. Busting objects with the same intensity as salt busts blandness. Inflicts Finale Bleed. Pepper Flake (Tier III) – A deadly Greataxe made of spicy candy that makes your enemies feel the heat. Inflicts Finale Fury.

– A deadly Greataxe made of spicy candy that makes your enemies feel the heat. Inflicts Finale Fury. Frosted Flake (Tier III) – A menacing greataxe made of minty candy that gives your enemies a chill.

– A menacing greataxe made of minty candy that gives your enemies a chill. Fresh Edge (Tier III) – A bitingly deadly axe that’s larger than necessary, packing the fiery power of minty candies.

– A bitingly deadly axe that’s larger than necessary, packing the fiery power of minty candies. Blazing Edge (Tier III) – A blazingly deadly axe that’s larger than necessary, packing the fiery power of spicy candies.

– A blazingly deadly axe that’s larger than necessary, packing the fiery power of spicy candies. Tingle Tongue (Tier III) – A stylish, wave sword made of sour candy. Sends shivers down the backs of your enemies.

– A stylish, wave sword made of sour candy. Sends shivers down the backs of your enemies. Sour Katana (Tier III) – Smite foes with a finely crafted and tangy blade. A tantalizing katana made of tempered sour candy.

– Smite foes with a finely crafted and tangy blade. A tantalizing katana made of tempered sour candy. Fresh Coldtana (Tier III) – Chill foes with a finely crafted blade. A stone cold katana made of tempered minty candy.

– Chill foes with a finely crafted blade. A stone cold katana made of tempered minty candy. Breathslayer (Tier III) – A heavy sword made of minty candy that delivers an arctic bite to your foulest foes.

– A heavy sword made of minty candy that delivers an arctic bite to your foulest foes. Pickelmaul (Tier III) – A mighty blunt weapon made of sour candy that delivers jaw shattering tartness to enemies.

– A mighty blunt weapon made of sour candy that delivers jaw shattering tartness to enemies. Wallopeno (Tier III) – A mighty blunt weapon made of spicy candy that packs a hot and heavy impact to foes.

– A mighty blunt weapon made of spicy candy that packs a hot and heavy impact to foes. Pucker Thumper (Tier III) – A giant bonking tool crafted from a chunk of sour candy. Deals sour damage on hit, but useless for busting. Inflicts Finale Aftershock.

– A giant bonking tool crafted from a chunk of sour candy. Deals sour damage on hit, but useless for busting. Inflicts Finale Aftershock. Sizzle Striker (Tier III) – A giant bonking tool crafted from a chunk of spicy candy. Deals spicy damage on hit, but useless for busting. Inflicts Finale Aftershock.

And those are all the new weapons in Grounded, listed.

Grounded is available now on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

