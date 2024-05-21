All New Weapons in MW3 & Warzone Season 4

Like every previous season in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, there are four new weapons on the way in Season 4. I will list all of the new guns in this guide along with another melee option in the armory.

Warzone & MW3 Season 4: All New Weapons Listed

Three new guns and one new melee weapon will be added in Season 4. As always, two of them will be available on the first day of the season and the other two will be part of the mid-season update. Regardless, they will all be unlockable within the Battle Pass as free rewards before we reach Season 5.

Kar98k (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked in Battle Pass Sector 5.

Superi 46 (Submachine Gun) – Unlocked in Battle Pass Sector 6.

Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun) – Unlocked in Mid-Season Battle Pass challenge.

Sledgehammer (Melee) – Unlocked in Mid-Season Battle Pass challenge.

The two most hyped weapons in Season 4 are undoubtedly the Kar98k and the Reclaimer 18. Original Warzone players know that the Kar98k was one of the best weapons in the entire game. As described in the Warzone Season 4 blog post “Veteran players, however, know this weapon is arguably the hardest-hitting and accurate long-range rifle there is, offering quick ADS speed, massive damage, limited flinch, small but functional iron sight, and rapid takedown potential no matter how far away your foe is.”

As for the Reclaimer 18, many fans likely recognize the shotgun as the SPAS-12. We had a variant of the weapon in Black Ops: Cold War. However, many of us remember it from the original Modern Warfare 2 like the JAK Wardens. Now it’s time to see the weapon return in the Modern Warfare franchise. It won’t be available right away, so expect to have the challenges for the Reclaimer in late June or August.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

