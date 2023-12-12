Alan Wake 2‘s thirteenth update is here, but it’s anything but unlucky. It adds in a New Game+ mode, which comes with a new ending. But what else does it do? Here are all patch notes for Alan Wake 2 Update 13: The Final Draft.

Alan Wake 2‘s New Game+ mode ties up a few loose ends (find out more here), but it’s just one of a massive number of fixes, tweaks, and additions. One particularly cool tweak is that Remedy has given the game’s performance a little boost, especially visible on the PS5.

Tutorial messages also no longer slow down the player, which might not seem like a big deal, but depending on the game, it can prove frustrating. Speaking of which, the Father Doll is now easier to find. Alan Wake 2’s doll puzzles are fun when you’ve got the dolls, but on several occasions, I waltzed right past a doll, not seeing it.

Climbing up and down ladders is also less fiddly, and Saga can no longer reload invisible weapons. If there’s one game that would have imaginary weapons, it’s Alan Wake 2, but it seems as if the weapons were being disabled in friendly areas, but the reload animations weren’t. And if enemies are too friendly for you, there’s also a new Nightmare difficulty.

So, what else has been fixed? Here’s everything included in the Alan Wake 2 Update 13: The Final Draft patch notes:

New Game Plus mode

New ending

New Nightmare difficulty level

New Manuscript pages and video content

Retain all unlocked videos, Charms and upgrades

NOTE: To access the New Game Plus mode, a completed playthrough of Alan Wake 2 is required. In New Game Plus, you will find the unlocked weapons in the first available shoebox for the character.

Performance

Improved overall quality of the occlusion culling algorithm, improving GPU performance especially on locations with a lot of geometry.

The performance upgrade is most visible in the PlayStation 5 Quality mode, where (incredibly) there are up to 1.8ms improvements. Cauldron Lake should be coughing less.

Optimized HUD UI content setup so rendering the HUD takes less time. This brings between ~0.5-0.7ms improvements to performance.

A few selected tweaks and optimizations for path tracing and rendering.

Improved streaming by removing occasional 10 – 100ms stalls that mostly affected Xbox Series platforms.

Reduced memory usage by 16 MB on all platforms.

[PC] Slightly improved performance on by removing some error diagnostics instrumentation.

Tutorials

Changed when some Tutorials appear in the Tutorials menu.

Added a timeout to the Tutorial about Fadeouts.

Players can now slow down to walking speed while a Tutorial is open.

Tutorial messages are not slowing down player movement speed anymore.

If tutorials are disabled, the player won’t be locked in the diorama when the first investigation clue gathering tutorial would take place…

Stability

Fixed several infuriating Lua script errors that made the game more stable and less unpredictable.

Fixed a hang on Xbox that could occur when attempting to suspend the application during launch.

Fixed audio middleware crash on Xbox Series platforms.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen during streaming.

Visuals

Somewhat reduced specular aliasing (“shimmering”) on shiny surfaces with a new algorithm.

Improved Trailer Park cinematic lighting.

Improved shadow quality inside the Valhalla Nursing Home to respect the elderly even more.

Flashlight shadows are now prioritized to avoid a blocky look in locations featuring heavy dynamic lights usage.

Fixed (or ruined, depending on your view) the “chameleon chair” visible in front of the sauna. It’s not changing color anymore 🙁

Fixed LODs on the hotdog stand.

Fixed a variety of broken or ugly LODs.

Fixed incorrect rendering culling mode on leaf and coffee pot materials to prevent path tracing issues.

Fixed broken materials on the garage building in downtown Bright Falls raising property value.

[PC] Improved quality for low ray-tracing preset, fixing flickering fireflies on character’s faces during cinematics.

Audio & localization

Improved overall audio quality on PlayStation 5.

Fixed lip sync being off during the cinematic where Saga and Casey arrive at Cauldron Lake.

Localization fixes for agent Estevez audio lines.

Additional fixes for localized subtitles.

We are still working on the audio sync being off for some players on Xbox Series and expect to address this in our next update.

Global

Fixed an issue with Koskela Brothers Coffee World ad that prevented some players from unlocking the related trophy.

Father Doll should now be easier to find on the map so that players can complete the last Nursery Rhyme.

Fixed an issue where the player could be blocked by medical balls by resetting the Wellness Centre props when the mission Return 09 starts.

Fixed an issue where skipping a cinematic during Deerfest would bring forth premature darkness by fading the screen to black.

Added heavy duty blockers to stop the player potentially falling out of the world in Return 05 near the Nursing Home.

Removed the force camera look-at of the Dark Substance at the Witch’s Ladle if the player walks away.

Disabled the Reality Switch VFX bleeding in the lodge in Return 04.

Fixed a mysterious blocky shadow in the Sheriff’s station staircase.

Added a loading screen if skipping a cinematic in Initiation 02 so that lighting can take its time to load correctly.

Fixed pesky FBC light arrays in Return 06 and 09 to restore their state after loading a save game, and to show the correct visuals when powered on/off.

Fixed an issue of not being able to pick up some items from red toolboxes after loading into a saved game.

Fixed a rude manuscript page that was visible but not interactive in Valhalla Home forest shack.

Fixed an issue where an invisible collision was active near the Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station, making a section of a nearby street narrower than intended.

Fixed an issue where manuscript pages would stay blank after switching levels when a single page was available in the Mind Place.

Fixed English being sometimes unselectable in the language drop-down menu after changing language.

Found manuscript pages should not show up on the map anymore.

Added UI prompt for items that can be placed from hand to the Case Board.

Fixed an issue where Saga was misplaced on the ladder after being attacked by the Taken in the Overlap.

Made ladder interaction icons better positioned.

Disabled crossbow magnet for dead enemies.

Fixed missing subtitles in cinematics.

The player’s inventory now closes when an enemy grapples the player.

Allow enemies to recover from grapple quick escape when stun ends.

Changed the orientation of the hint on top of the Bright Falls Sheriff Station Cult Stash so that it its more readable.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t wield a weapon after being interrupted by being hit in the boss fight at the end of Return 03.

Fixed an issue where in some cases Estevez would not talk to Saga after coming back from the morgue (optional dialogue).

Added a new goal in Initiation 08 after entering the crime scene so that players are not left without objective in the Dark Place.

Fixed an issue where Alan could reload his weapon while simultaneously doing a Light Shift. Seems like a thing he should be able to do, but anyway.

Fixed an issue where Saga could reload invisible weapons even though she was socially bound to not wield weapons in certain areas (kertaus on opintojen äiti).

Fixed an issue where Saga was able to reload the flashlight and other weapons simultaneously causing the unholstered weapon to disappear and reappear after flashlight reload was completed.

[PC] Added drag and drop support for moving items in the Inventory and Shoebox.

[PC] Added a mouse smoothing option (defaulted to on) to prioritize mouse and camera. Movement smoothness over accuracy.

[PC] Fixed an issue with the mouse that resulted in jittery camera movements if not playing in 30fps

And those are all the patch notes for Alan Wake 2 Update 13: The Final Draft. With DLC in the pipeline, you can expect this award-winning survival horror to get a few more patches.