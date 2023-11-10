Alan Wake 2’s story is more than a little meta and whether you’ve played the original or not it can be hard to wrap your head around. So if you’re wondering what happens in this horror sequel here’s Alan Wake 2’s story explained.

What Happened Before Alan Wake 2?

In the world of Alan Wake there’s a dimension known as the Dark Place, a dimension where fiction, art and even thoughts can become reality. Beneath Cauldron Lake in Washington lies an entrance to this dimension. It’s home to an entity known as the Dark Presence, which wants out into the ‘real’ world. It can infect people, usually through their fears, turning them into savage Taken.

In the first game, crime writer Alan Wake and his wife Alice went for a holiday by Cauldron Lake, to help clear his writer’s block. But, tapping into Wake’s power as a writer, The Dark Presence dragged Alice into the lake and started turning townspeople into taken. Alan defeated the Dark Presence, freeing Alice and the town but trapping himself in the Dark Place.

What Happens in Alan Wake 2?

FBI agent Saga Anderson is sent to Bright Falls with fellow agent Alex Casey. They’re investigating a series of murders taking place in the area, people with their hearts removed.

It later turns out that these people are all Taken, killed by the ‘Cult of the Tree’. And while they seem like the bad guys, they’re keeping the Dark Presence (still trapped in the Dark Place) at bay.

She finds Alan Wake on the shores of Cauldron Lake who warns her that his evil doppleganger, Mr Scratch, is after the ‘Clicker,’ a disconnnected lamp switch which amplifies the Dark Place’s reality-moulding powers.

Saga also discovers that her family are ‘Seers’ and that the Mind Place technique she uses to solve crimes is actually a supernatural talent.

Scratch has, it seems, written a story which can alter reality. One of the changes is that Saga’s daughter Logan is dead, which gives her a personal stake in fixing things.

Suddenly, Alan reveals himself as Mr Scratch and Saga fights him till he escapes. With the help of the Federal Bureau of Control (introduced in Control) and Tor and Odin Anderson, her grandfather and great uncle (former rock stars), she resolves to get the ‘real’ Wake back.

Tor and Odin write a song about Wake escaping the Dark Place. As art (with its power amplified by the Clicker) the song should bring Wake back. The pair perform the song but Alan doesn’t appear.

After the song, Scratch appears. Saga and the FBC remove the Dark Presence from Wake, but it takes control of Agent Casey. Scratch/Casey hurls Saga into the lake and she sinks to the Dark Place. Tor and Odin wade in to rescue her.

Meanwhile, in Alan’s story, Alan is fighting his way out of the Dark Place. He’s been trying for 13 years, trapped in multiple time loops. He’s aided by supernatural entities Warlin Door and Ahti, though Door suggests Wake is putting barriers in his own way.

He encounters Thomas Zane who is also resident in the Dark Place. Zane is an artist who, like Wake, beat the Dark Presence back and ended up trapped in the Dark Place.

However, Wake fails to escape and his desperation allows the Dark Presence to take control of him. It’s revealed that Saga’s ritual to rescue Wake did work. But he was sent back a few days to when she found him at Cauldron Lake. The Dark Presence was lying dormant until it could take over.

In the Dark Place, Saga gets a ‘light bullet’ from Alan’s wife Alice. Alice recovered her memories after visiting the FBC, so she faked her death to enter the Dark Place in search of Alan.

Saga escapes the Dark Place on her own. and, working with the now unpossessed Wake, frees Casey and defeats the Dark Presence.

She and Alan literally rewrite the ‘horror story’ that’s taking over, giving everyone a happy ending, but with a cost for the ‘hero’. Alan lets the Dark Presence once again possess him and Saga shoots him in the head with the light bullet, banishing or killing the Dark Presence.

The game ends with Saga calling her daughter who should now be alive. But we don’t get to hear her answer. Alan wakes up apparently unharmed with Alice explaining that the loops he experienced in the Dark Place were all part of a a spiral.

Those Loose Ends

The ending isn’t quite as much of a cliffhanger as the original Alan Wake but there are plenty of story threads that could be picked up on later.

Alan Wake isn’t dead. It’s possible that Alan and Alice are ascending and will eventually become beings like Ahti and Door.

Tim Breaker, Tor Anderson, Odin Anderson and Thomas Zane are all still in the Dark Place. That’s why Tor and Odin are in Alan’s musical number.

Who is Warlin Door? One theory is that he’s Saga’s father and given that he mentions Wake dragging someone he cares about into his mess it’s possible.

Were the Cult of the Word and the New York murders real? My take is that they were fiction, as is most of the New York/Dark Place section, but the game doesn’t confirm this.

There’s some as yet unexplained link between Alan Wake and Tom Zane. Some characters straight up call Alan ‘Tom’ and since don’t know much about Alan’s parents my take is they’re related.

The FBC is still operating and is very slowly recovering from its losses during the Hiss incursion.

And that’s Alan Wake 2’s story explained. There is DLC on the way which, if the leaks are to be believed, could tie up some loose ends.