What We Know About the Alan Wake 2 DLC

Many of us have been loving Alan Wake 2, so it’s great to know that developer Remedy Entertainment already has two major pieces of DLC in the works. Information on them is fairly slim so far, but this is everything we know.

Even before the game’s release, Remedy had announced plans for the two expansions — ‘Night Springs’ and ‘The Lake House’ — as well as additional free DLC. A few additional details emerged in the last few days before the launch of Alan Wake 2, offering small teases of what to expect.

What We Know About ‘Night Springs’

In the Remedy-verse, Night Springs is a Twilight Zone-like series that tells tales of unexplained happenings. The DLC will pick up on that, letting you play as a few different characters through standalone episodes of Night Springs. In that, it sounds quite a lot like Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, the original follow-up to the first game, which was framed as taking place within an episode of the show and set in a town of the same name.

The official logline for the expansion is as follows: “Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs.”

The ‘Night Springs’ DLC for Alan Wake 2 doesn’t yet have a release window, but if Control can be taken as any indication, we might be able to expect it around six months after launch, so April 2024. Just note that estimate is pure speculation at this point.

What We Know About ‘The Lake House’

Presumably, it has nothing to do with the Sandra Bullock/Keanu Reeves film of the same name… Lame jokes aside, this DLC is expected to be the big crossover event with Control — as if the rest of Alan Wake 2 wasn’t already stuffed with enough references to the put the MCU to shame. It seems as if it will be a direct continuation of the events in the main game, again casting you as Alan and Saga Anderson in a new adventure.

The Control crossover theory is backed up by both the logline and the sign beside the gated entrance to The Lake House in the Cauldron Lake area of the main game. The logline is as follows: “The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.”

As with ‘Night Springs’, there’s no release window for ‘The Lake House’, but again using Control as a yardtick, we’d estimate it to release around October or November of 2024.

What We Know About Alan Wake 2’s Free DLC

While we wait for the major expansions, Alan Wake 2 will also get post-launch support to tide players over. Remedy has already confirmed a New Game+ mode that will introduce a Nightmare difficulty setting and shake-ups to the narrative. A Photo Mode is also on the way. More may be planned, a la Control’s ‘Expeditions’ missions, but nothing further has been announced.