All Patch Notes for Armored Core 6 (AC6) Update 1.04

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon keeps on stomping, and FromSoftware has given it a tune up with its latest patch. It’s not as big an overhaul as the last one but if you’re curious as to what it fixes, or changes, here are all patch notes for Armored Core 6 update 1.04.

The last Armored Core 6 patch rebalanced virtually every weapon in the game but nothing like that’s happening this time around. Instead, it’s mostly about bug squashing.

For example, there was a particularly nasty bug whereby AC6 data wouldn’t work properly if it used a decal that had been deleted off the server. Maybe the game should have taken a leaf out of Skyrim’s book and just have the game grumble at you if something was missing.

Speaking of decals, another bug that’s now been fixed was where, in some circumstances in online matches, “..an opponent AC would not render if decals were applied to it.”

A welcome addition, one that has nothing to do with bugs, is that the replay mission text now explains what you need to do to get an S-Rank. I wish more games have had this, other than just giving me a rank and leaving me to scratch my head. No, Sonic, I don’t know why I got an “A” rank.

So, what else has changed? Here are all the patch notes. FromSoftware refers to these changes as ‘major items’ so the patch may have also squashed smaller, less impactful bugs.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that was preventing AC Data from being loaded when it was using a decal whose image had been deleted from the game server

*Note: now when loading such AC Data, the corresponding decal will be removed

Fixed a bug with FLAMETHROWER “WB-0000 BAD COOK” when equipped to the right hand, where firing the weapon while hovering with Tetrapod legs temporarily disabled effects and hit boxes

Fixed a bug with CORAL OSCILLATOR “IB-CO3W2: WLT 101” where charged attacks had less range when certain parts were equipped

Fixed a bug with CORAL RIFLE “IB-C03W1: WLT 011” where fully charged attacks would cancel if the attack button was held continuously

Mitigated issues where frame rate changes would affect the player AC’s firing accuracy and the rapid fire performance of some weapons

Fixed a bug where using a weapon immediately after switching to it with Weapon Bay caused attack animations and weapon animations to play incorrectly

Fixed a bug with online matches where an opponent AC would not render if decals were applied to it

Fixed a bug in the mission “Escape” where some events failed to trigger under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug in the mission “Ocean Crossing” where the player could get soft-locked under certain circumstances

Made corrections to the REPLAY MISSION tutorial text, which did not sufficiently explain the actual conditions for achieving an S-Rank rating

The text now reads as follows:

“To achieve an S-Rank rating, you must complete the mission without retrying from a checkpoint, while also destroying a large number of enemy targets and minimizing incoming damage, time taken, and ammunition consumed.”

Fixed a bug where the game would fail to load after selecting CONTINUE from the Title Screen under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where the game would crash after changing parts in the ASSEMBLY menu during AC TEST

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

【Steam】

Changed Title Screen behavior so that control guide device settings do not change according to the device used to “PRESS ANY BUTTON”

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 40

Regulation Ver. 1.04

This regulation update is required for online play. We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future to allow players to further enjoy ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Thank you all for your support.

And those are all the 1.04 patch notes for Armored Core 6. The patch is out now across all platforms.

If you’re lookin for more on the title, check out our pick for the best early game build in AC6.