Best Early Game Build in Armored Core 6

It’s no secret that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon can be a tough game, especially when it comes to taking down the bosses. If you want to have a fighting chance, then you’ll need a good build for your Armored Core. In this guide, we’re breaking down our best early game build for Armored Core 6. Trust me, you’ll have a much better time than using the starter build!

Our Overpowered Early Build in Armored Core 6

Builds in Armored Core 6 are comprised entirely of the various weapons and parts. As you complete missions, more parts will be added to the store. Buying these will then let you equip them onto your Armored Core. You’ll need to pay attention to the weight capacity as well as the energy limit. You won’t be able to use your Armored Core if the parts exceed either metric, so balancing the parts as you equip them is essential. You’ll also need plenty of COAM, which is the currency in the game. Repeating missions that offer a good amount is the best way to build up the funds you’ll need for parts. Now, lets go over what you’ll need to build an incredibly strong AC in Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6.

The Best Armored Core 6 Weapons for Early Game Build

Your left and right weapon will be the same for this build. We’ll be rocking two SG-026 Haldeman Shotguns. You’ll need to get up close and personal with these, but their damage is worth it. You’ll be able to stagger enemies very quickly. This goes for bosses too!

For the launchers, we’re going for maximum impact. One VPS-60 Laser Cannon plus a BML-G1 Vertical Missile Launcher is what we’ll be going for. The goal will be to stagger enemies with the shotguns and then hit them with the cannon and missile launcher while they’re vulnerable.

The Best Armored Core 6 Parts for Our Early Game Build

For the head we want something with high Attitude Stability. We’ll want to be dashing around and flying frequently. This stat helps prevent you getting stunned or interrupted while doing so. The NACHTREIHER head is the best choice here.

The DF-BD-08 TIAN QIANG is what we’ll be using for our core. Something nice and AP heavy along with that crucial high Attitude Stability stat.

For arms we’ll be using the NACHTREIHER 46E. We want these because of the high Fire Arm Specialty stat. This will help us land most of our shotgun pellets and get better staggers.

For legs we’ll want to use a study heavy pair to have capacity to hold all our parts up, so choose the DF-BD-08 TIAN QIANG legs.

For booster we’ll be using the BST-G2. This gives us really nice movement speed. We’re relatively tanky, so we don’t need to boost dodge every shot.

For the FCS unit, we’ll be using the FCS-G2.

DF-GN-06 MING TANG will be our choice of generator. This will provide us plenty of power to run our AC.

That’s how you can build yourself an incredibly powerful AC within Chapter 1 in Armored Core 6. Now, get out there are give those bosses hell for me!

