How Do Energy Weapons Work in Armored Core 6 Explained

After defeating the Strider boss in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you’ll gain access to energy weapons. These are much different in feel and play than the standard ballistic based weapons. They are powerful and have a few unique traits you should know about if you’re looking to use them. Here’s how energy weapons work in Armored Core 6.

How Energy Weapons Work in AC6

Once you’ve cleared the Strider and have access to the energy weapons in Armored Core 6‘s store, I’d highly encourage you to try them out. They are amazing early game weapons that will have you doing much higher damage than the starting weaponry. The Laser Rifles in particular are excellent. They still have a limited ammo capacity, and like in many other sci-fi games, they do overheat. They make up for this with their excellent damage and versatility.

When firing regular shots with an energy weapon like the Laser Rifle, they’ll impact enemies but also give off a small AOE burst that can damage closely grouped enemies. They can also be charged up. Doing so will increase the damage and also the radius of the impacts AOE. Charging them all the way to the max will result in a special animation where your AC takes a stance and then fires off a really large blast. This is both a super cool feature and also incredibly useful for dealing with a group of enemy mechs or turrets in one blast. You do have to be careful using this, because you’ll be stationary and therefore vulnerable during the animation.

That covers how energy weapons work in Armored Core 6. They deal excellent AOE damage especially when charged. They’re a great choice to bring with you on missions where you’ll be dealing with many enemies!

Still struggling with the Juggernaut boss in Armored Core 6? Check out our handy guide to taking Juggernaut, one of the toughest fights in Chapter 1, down.

KEEP READING: Best Armored Core 6 Share IDs For PC