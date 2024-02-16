All Patch Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Update Patch #6

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s (BG3) latest patch is here, bringing improved kisses and much more! So, if you want to know what’s included in this update, here are all the patch notes for BG3 Update Patch #6.

The most touted feature in this Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is, by far, the “better” kissing. You might not be entirely convinced, but maybe you’ll feel differently seeing them in action firsthand. The kisses are said to reflect the NPCs’ personality more, which should be interesting.

Kissing aside, this is a massive, massive patch. It’s so big that, as has sometimes been the case previously, the patch notes are too big for Steam and can only be seen in full on the official BG3 website. There are a massive, massive number of fixes, tweaks, and so on. However, what’s really got my attention is the writing tweaks, which are things that directly impact the story.

There are some interesting changes, such as a certain character being turned from a Mind Flayer back into a human. Minthara also has new dialogue, and the game’s journal takes better account of characters being knocked out instead of killed. There’s also a cinematic where you can give Shadowheart a hug after a particularly harrowing moment.

As for the other changes? There are so, so many, though the one that has me grinning has to do with Honour Mode, you know, the super-tough mode for hardcore BG3 players? The one that has permadeath if your whole party is wiped out? The patch has “..increased the difficulty of the Ketheric encounters in Tactician and Honour Mode.” So there’s that to look forward to.

Here’s everything included in BG3 Update Patch #6, courtesy of the official patch notes:

Version Number: 4.1.1.4763283

Love Is in the Air

We’ve made improvements to locking lips with your chosen romantic partner! All characters now have unique kisses that reflect their personality, with an emphasis on the plural. These kisses are randomised and vary from the incredibly romantic to… uh, a little more intense. Kisses have also been improved for shorter and taller body types, so embrace without delay.

In addition to improved smooches, we’ve also improved some of our endgame cinematics to better reflect the connection between players and their partners – love truly has been in the air in the office, or perhaps it’s something in our air fresheners.

Every Whittle Helps: New Camp Animations & Improvements

Whilst exploring your campsite, you’ll notice new idle animations for some of your companions. Not everyone enjoys standing around, and these behaviours should help your campsite feel more alive. Though, we wouldn’t interrupt Shadowheart when she’s polishing her spear. In addition, you’ll now be able to dismiss a party member while speaking to the party member you want to replace them with – so no more going back and forth like a Machiavellian party planner!

Improvements and Fixes Galore

Patch 6 isn’t all ambience and canoodling, though. We’ve fixed a deluge of player-reported issues (Shield Bash fans, rejoice!), and made several tweaks and improvements to the game. If you’re playing in Honour Mode, expect a few extra surprises in the form of new Legendary Actions for bosses, and maybe a bit of extra trouble from a certain Mound. Good luck with that one.

We’ve also made some improvements to speaker selection. When dialogue triggers automatically, the game will now try to prioritise your avatar as the main speaker – so your party members should have less main character syndrome when clearly you’re the star of the show.

We continue to work on future updates to Baldur’s Gate 3, with further improvements, fixes, and patches yet to come, but before we dive into the full highlights for Patch 6, a warning about mods! If you experience issues after installing our latest update, please check whether the issue persists with mods uninstalled. Currently, mods aren’t officially supported, so some mods may become temporarily incompatible with new patches and hotfixes. If you continue to have issues after uninstalling all mods (yes, even that one), please reach out to our support team.

Patch 6 will be going live today on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will require approximately 150GB of free space to install for those playing on PC and Steam Deck. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version.

We know Mac players will be keen to get hands-on with the latest fixes and improvements, but we’ll have to ask that you sit tight for a little longer while we continue to work on bringing future updates to Mac alongside PC versions. We truly appreciate your patience, and are sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll keep you updated with our progress, so make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Facebook to see when Patch 6 will drop for you!

SPOILERS – Please bear in mind some of the entries below might contain spoilers, proceed at your own risk

HIGHLIGHTS

You can now dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with.



When a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will now try to prioritise your avatar character as the main speaker.

Your partner now has a few different kisses! They’re brand new, unique, and randomised – and we’ve also made improvements to how kisses look across the board, particularly for taller and shorter body types.

Improved the cinematic scenes in the Elfsong Tavern to feel more intimate when you and your romance partner decide your future together after defeating the Netherbrain.

Reworked the reflection scenes that take place after wrapping up the defeat of the Netherbrain for characters without romantic partners to better match the scenes for those who do have romantic partners, and to bridge the gap into the epilogue.

Added a new cinematic scene to support the combat encounter that occurs after you choose whether to side with Nightsong at Sorcerous Sundries or not.

If you sit on the stool in Shadowheart’s camp corner, she will now react to you with a line based on your relation with her.

Added new idle animations for some companions at camp, including:

Lae’zel: Studying a githyanki disc. Minthara: Contemplating a skull, tending to mushrooms, expressing violence, adjusting her armour, plotting her future, and being bothered by the sun. Jaheira: Sitting, kneeling and whispering to a rat messenger, and whittling. Minsc: Cooking and shaving his head. (These are two separate animations. Although we wouldn’t put it past him, he’s not, in fact, cooking his head.) Shadowheart: Polishing the Spear of Night. Halsin: Whittling.



If you started your game on a set difficulty, you can now switch to Custom Mode (except when already playing Honour Mode).

Fixed an issue that would prevent travel between acts.

Fixed an issue causing quicksaves to fail to upload to cross-saves.

Characters in the epilogue camp party will now have fitting titles below their names.

Fixed the Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty passives not triggering Saving Throws.

Added light bar colours for the DualSense controller on PC.

If you romanced Lae’zel, grab a red dragon and saddle up – you can now join her in the rebellion against Vlaakith, even if you are not gith yourself.

Fixed graphic settings not being applied for some 4k monitors.

Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur when starting or ending a game.

Gameplay

You can now toggle off Repelling Blast as expected.

If you Long Rest with only alcohol as camp supplies, you will now get the new Hungover condition for 10 turns.

Auto-selecting your camp supplies before a Long Rest will use resources more optimally – sometimes you just don’t feel like cooking.

The Long Rest camp supply menu is now better at pulling supplies from inside containers in companion inventories. Stop hoarding the cheese, Wyll.

Group Hide now works on all party members controlled by the player, including followers and summons.

Made it possible to dismiss party members during camp nights. Also made it possible to recruit hirelings to a full party – they’ll hang around at camp until you need them.

You can now talk to the circus bard Medrash and get a short but enthusiastic response from him.

The owlbear cub will no longer gobble up Auntie Ethel’s Hair before you can take advantage of the bonus it grants.

The Elixir of Hill Giant Strength now applies its effects when thrown.

Creating harmful surfaces beneath NPCs will now trigger a crime reaction.

Scratch can no longer equip certain weapons. Like the Everburn Blade.

Added the option to scale the density of crowds on Xbox.

As a quality-of-life improvement, the Pact Weapon condition now remains after a Long Rest.

Combat

The Shambling Mound is now a fully-fledged Honour Mode boss, with brand new bespoke Legendary Actions and tuned-up abilities. Good luck.

The drider and Dror Ragzlin have new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode!

In Tactician Mode, the drider has a special Sanctuary, called Spindleweb Sanctuary, that erupts in a psychic explosion when the status condition ends. In addition, his Spindleweb Fanaticism aura will now debuff his enemies.

In Tactician Mode, Dror Ragzlin’s Leadership Aura will now also debuff his enemies.

Jaheira could be in bad shape by the time she arrived at Moonrise Towers since she already had to fight. Now she’s smart enough to heal up before she goes there, which we’re hoping lets her last at least an additional second in combat.

The Frightened condition applied by Ketheric’s Dreadful Aspect will now correctly end if the combat with Ketheric ends before the condition does. (This will also fix other similar cases.)

Improved combat AI pathfinding through dangerous surfaces and through steep terrain.

Flow and Scripting

Increased the number of valid methods of knocking Minthara out to recruit her.

Halsin no longer blames the goblins for his death in his Speak with Dead dialogue if he managed to get killed much later on.

Fixed a case where the lanceboard scene between Raphael and Mol would never trigger because of the script being too defensive when checking Raphael’s current in-game state.

You can finally tell Halsin that you found that letter that was sent to Kagha.

Wyll will react accordingly if you fail to save Ravengard from the Iron Throne when the pact with Mizora is broken.

Fixed an issue preventing you from talking to Mayrina after the fight with the hag.

Fixed an issue that could lead to the game being stuck on Flind’s turn if another player entered combat with her while her dialogue was ongoing

UI

The trade interface got a graphic overhaul, clarifying which character is bartering for the party, what their Persuasion score is, and how much of a discount they’re getting for the trade. The feedback when bartering has also been improved to indicate the status of the offer.

The whole party’s inventory is now present in the trade interface, which doesn’t require you to switch characters to sell their items from their inventories anymore.

You can now change the size of text in books and other legible items in the Interface Options.

Updated the interface visuals for the Options and Difficulty menus.

Renamed the ‘Class Passives’ panel for sorcerers on level up to ‘Metamagic’ and added a description for it. This was to make the naming more precise, given that all the class passives for sorcerers are Metamagic and the main level up window already tells you that they’re passives.

Renamed the ‘Camp Companions’ button to ‘Camp Inventories’ to more clearly indicate what it does.

Added the Custom Mode settings to the Lobby UI, giving you time to create your personalised experience while waiting for your friends. (And also giving you time to argue amongst yourselves while coming to a compromise.)

Camp chests are now integrated into the Camp Inventories UI.

Fixed incorrect button prompts and mappings showing for Switch Pro Controller on PC.

Reverse-pickpocketing (planting things into others’ inventories) should now work correctly on controller.

Improved how the combat log indicates XP gain. Now, if everyone in the party gains XP from several different sources at the same time – like when you Fireball a bunch of rats – you’ll get one entry in the combat log with the calculated total XP gained, rather than separate entries for each XP, clogging up the whole log.

Added sub-sorting to throwable items on the Hotbar so the most recently picked-up items will appear first.

Writing

When faced with certain choices after the Netherbrain is defeated, you can now tell Lae’zel to make her own decision.

Added additional Avatar Karlach and Avatar Astarion reactivity within God Gale’s dialogues in the epilogue, allowing them to request a cure for their conditions.

Added some new lines to Minthara’s epilogue dialogue to account for different paths where the player character has partnered up with her.

Added some extra Narrator lines for the Dark Urge when interacting with Gortash in his office.

Added new dialogues and reactivity for Lae’zel regarding the githyanki egg from Crèche Y’llek.

If Gale is a mind flayer in the endgame when returning to Elysium with Mystra, she will now transform him back into a human.

Rephrased some journal entries to account for NPCs being knocked out instead of killed.

If you’re romancing Shadowheart in Act II, she’ll have more banter as you’re walking around.

Cinematics

You can now give Shadowheart a hug when she’s crying after losing or saving her parents.

You can now kiss Gale’s hand if you agree to marry him. This scene was also improved with a new intro and outro.

Added a new version of the kissing scene with Astarion after he Ascends.

Sound

Fixed Gortash’s Speak with Dead dialogue missing its VO.

Fixed the Main Menu audio not starting for several seconds on Xbox, and sometimes playing in the game.

Fixed the Character Creation music not triggering until the tutorial.

Fixed dice roll sounds playing if you have the ‘Hide Failed Perception Rolls’ setting enabled while exploring. We asked the narrator to quieten down when rolling the dice for your immersion.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a bug where you could end up stuck in the Underdark camp unable to proceed if you tried to move from the wilderness of Act I to the Rosymorn Monastery region while a party member was in the Underdark camp.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game not loading the level properly when failing to connect.

Fixed an edge-case blocker where if you resurrected Karlach at camp without ever having recruited her, then triggered a cutscene at camp when leaving Act I, she’d run off before you could talk to her.

Fixed a potential crash when saving the game during the assault on Moonrise Towers.

Fixed a potential crash when zooming out in the Elfsong Tavern camp.

Fixed an issue where ending the tutorial with only Lae’zel alive prevented you from saving once in Act I.

Fixed a crash occurring when approaching the githyanki chokepoint by the broken bridge in Act I after visiting the Underdark with Lae’zel recruited as a companion.

Fixed a potential crash when travelling somewhere by jumping into a hole.

Fixed a couple of potential crashes when loading savegames.

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on PC with controller, opening a container, going to your inventory, and then switching to keyboard mode.

Fixed a crash when reloading a savegame made during Yurgir’s dialogue.

Fixed a crash that would happen on certain lower-spec PCs when dialogue options were presented.

Fixed a potential crash on Vulkan.

Fixed a crash on Vulkan and PS5 during the Cazador and Thisobald Thorm encounters.

Fixed characters being unable to move due to being stuck in a lockpicking or trap-disarming state.

Fixed an issue causing the game to get stuck loading at 33%.

Fixed a crash when lockpicking.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the character model in the inventory UI would take too long to load.

Fixed a potential crash on loading a savegame due to ground tiles not being saved or loaded correctly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the nautiloid while Shadowheart is knocked out and not in your party.

Fixed a crash that could occur when throwing an object.

Fixed a crash that could occur when choosing to ‘Sell Wares’ while trading.

Fixed Short Rest being blocked when loading a savegame made right at the moment when a Short Rest was finished.

Fixed a possible crash when looting a corpse in your inventory after carrying it to a new region.

Fixed getting stuck in the controller Reward UI because summons can’t accept the reward.

Fixed an issue preventing you from seeing your host friend’s lobby if you had your online visibility set to ‘Friends Only’.

Fixed an issue preventing characters from moving if they were in an invalid lockpicking state when loading a savegame.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in the dialogue UI when quickly skipping through an active roll.

Fixed a bug causing player characters to get deleted from the game after stealing the Blood of Lathander.

Fixed a potential crash on Xbox on startup.

Fixed a crash on PS5 when destroying an item.

Fixed an issue causing split screen players to be unable to move after leaving a conversation they’re listening in on during an active roll.

Fixed a bug preventing you from leaving camp or entering Turn-Based Mode after killing Shadowheart after her fight with Lae’zel.

Fixed existing saves that are stuck with a non-functioning ‘End Turn’ button.

Allocated more memory to the Xbox kernel to prevent crashes when syncing.

Fixed a crash when an Incapacitating condition was marked for removal in the same frame that the action state was entered.

Addressed some issues on the Xbox version causing the game to sometimes fully restart when resuming the game instead of continuing where you left off.

Fixed several other potential crashe.

COMBAT AND BALANCE

Across Acts

The Cheater’s Folly condition now correctly reduces all attributes equally.

The Rallied buff, which grants 30 temporary hit points, will now be prioritised over the Tharchiate Vigour buff, which grants you 20, so if you have both buffs, you’ll get the one with greater benefits.

Fixed enemy NPCs being able to Counterspell a character they are not in combat with.

In Honour Mode, the additional attack granted by Haste no longer grants Extra Attack to the Slayer Form.

Fixed an issue in Honour Mode where a character with Haste condition could sometimes lose their Extra Attacks on the next turn after executing an Attack of Opportunity.

Fixed Auntie Ethel’s Weird Magic Surge not triggering when attacking an item in Honour Mode.

Fixed Supreme Githyanki Parry users having the Ready to Parry condition applied each turn outside of combat.

Fixed NPCs moving closer than necessary when throwing items from their inventory.

The Myrmidon Wild Shapes now use their own spellcasting modifier instead of your original modifier.

The Grasping Vine spell has been updated to be more useful in combat – it has better stats and it spawns vines in a radius when summoned.

The tadpole power Fracture Psyche’s follow up spell Shatter Psyche is now a Bonus Action if you have the Awakened feat.

Mage Slayer and Portent now work while in Wild Shape and other shapeshifted forms.

Player characters in Mind Flayer Form no longer gain an Armour Class buff from their form.

The Scroll of Bestial Communion and Sights of the Seelie now use Level 6 spell slots, as expected.

Made Reposition Malefactor, the action granted by the Hellfire Engine Crossbow, autosucceed on allies and made sure allies don’t take damage from it.

Animated Armour is now Immune to the Ruptured condition, which causes the target to bleed. As one might expect, Animated Armours shouldn’t bleed.

The Scar of the Agave passive no longer works on non-melee attacks.

Mimics now have increased attack damage.

Several NPC spells will no longer be able to target characters with the Sanctuary condition, as intended.

Jaheira can now use her panther form while she’s a party follower. She can also now use Lesser Restoration and Call Lightning.

Counterspelling Legendary Actions (that can be counterspelled) now removes the Legendary Action condition as well.

Poltergeists will no longer be able to pick up weapons.

The Slayer’s Relentless Lunge attack now breaks Sanctuary.

Enemies are now less likely to summon a Skeletal Involucre in range of a Spirit Guardian that will immediately destroy it.

NPC actions that can Frighten targets now check for Advantage and Disadvantage.

Fixed Hold Person working on gnolls, who are certainly not people.

Act I

Gave Dror Ragzlin the ability to win the spiders to his side.

Magma Mephits can now spawn during the Grym encounter even if the Forge Hammer wasn’t used.

Nere’s Legendary Action now correctly triggers when he is attacked, rather than when he attacks. Cut him some slack – being a True Soul is a lot of pressure; we’d all get confused in his shoes.

An enemy ogre during Minthara’s camp ambush now has fewer hit points in Explorer Mode.

Fixed a bug preventing you from ending your turn in the BOOOAL combat in the Festering Cove.

Told Fezzerk to stop throwing his bombs on himself and his allies.

Fixed Nere’s Legendary Action not triggering when making a Saving Throw against a spell that still deals damage on save.

Striking an ettercap with the Infected status will now force the attacker to make a Saving Throw to avoid infestation, rather than the ettercap itself. Spread the love.

Fixed two NPCs in the Emerald Grove with the wrong racial stats.

Fixed Grym’s Legendary Action dealing more damage than intended.

Made sure the Mask of Vengeance’s Vengeful Strike passive is blocked while it’s disarmed.

Act II

Increased the difficulty of the Ketheric encounters in Tactician and Honour Mode.

In Tactician Mode, Kar’niss now has a new bespoke form of Sanctuary that explodes with psychic power upon breaking.

In Balanced Mode, Drider’s Sanctuary is now a Level 3 spell.

In Tactician Mode: Drider’s Spindleweb Sanctuary is now a Level 4 spell.

Fixed Oliver’s Mummy not playing her casting animation for the Sleep spell in combat. Also fixed the spell being a single-target spell when it should have been an area spell.

Reworked how the Gauntlet of Shar player doubles have their spells applied to them to fix the spells not using resources correctly.

The Apostle of Myrkul’s Finger of Death spell is now treated as a Level 7 spell instead of a cantrip.

The Apostle of Myrkul’s Consume the Faithful action and Gaze of the Dead Legendary Action should now ignore blindness from magical darkness as intended.

Fixed Gerringothe Thorm’s armour not being removed properly if more than one piece should be removed from a single instance of damage.

Ketheric will now turn hostile if you attack him in the Mind Flayer Colony without being spotted.

Act III

Made several improvements to the combat with the Gondians, who will be much more careful now. For example, we raised their Dexterity to 14, gave them the Blur spell, gave them better armour, and granted them Light and Medium Armour Proficiency.

Cazador now heals for 100 hit points instead of 20 when he completes his ritual and ascends.

Fixed an issue in the Guildhall coup where certain characters being dead would interfere with the flow of combat.

Fixed Orin not using Murderous Retort if the attacker had Sanctuary before attacking.

In Honour Mode, the Swarmed condition applied by Cazador’s Legendary Action now also halves the affected entity’s movement speed.

Made some updates to Lorroakan’s combat: He is now Level 10 to more accurately reflect the challenge he poses. His earth myrmidon can now cast Stone Skin on him as a Bonus Action. His myrmidons and Krank can now all fly at will. He will now have cast Mage Armour on himself before meeting your party. His myrmidons will now only unlock one spell for him instead of two.

Already-summoned hag doubles will now get new spells once the Act III combat with Auntie Ethel progresses.

Upgraded Hope’s armour from Half Plate Armour to Plate Armour.

Ghostly forms in the epilogue are no longer affected by surface damage. They’ll also ignore the Globe of Invulnerability and Invisibility spells.

Fixed Steel Watchers sometimes hurting themselves with their own attacks.

Flashblinders now stun Steel Watchers for 1 turn in Honour Mode.

Removed the Steel Watchers’ vulnerability to lightning damage from Tactician difficulty upwards.

Cazador’s Call Lightning spell is now Level 5.

Viconia can now target herself with her Dark Sentinel Legendary Action.

The ambushing Reapers of Bhaal at the Counting House will now join combat with the rest of the combatants.

In Honour Mode, Ansur’s immortality is only cleared after he has completed Unrelenting Storm instead of immediately after the condition is cleared.

Fixed the Boon of Bhaal in the Orin encounter not leaving combat when it should if some of the ritual performers were killed before the combat started.

Hope is now equipping a regular shield instead of a Shield +2.

Fixed Ptaris using Reactive Displacement when Incapacitated.

GAMEPLAY

Across Acts

Fixed NPCs not reacting to you knocking out other NPCs with one attack.

Fixed bystander NPCs not reacting to you damaging someone else by pushing them (Shove, Thunderwave, etc.) if the landing position of the victim is too far from the NPCs.

Fixed the item splitter not working when pressing shift and dragging and dropping item stacks to and from the world.

Fixed the Character Sheet keybind not working.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to loot myrmidons’ weapons from their bodies after Long Rest.

You can now throw Spider Egg Sacs just as conveniently as other items.

The Bottled Breath potion no longer lets you cast Gust of Wind infinite times.

If you send Companion Shadowheart to camp, she’ll keep the artefact on her. If a custom character or a hireling has the artefact and is dismissed to Withers’ Wardrobe, the artefact will transfer to another character.

Fixed an Animal Handling check for Scratch at camp requiring Charisma instead of Wisdom.

The Flaming Sphere will now toggle off its fiery aura after combat.

Fixed an issue on split screen where if a player joined while an avatar was being dismissed, the game wouldn’t always correctly assign the player to the avatar.

Fixed an inconsistency with thrown objects.

Fixed the combat camera zooming in too far when characters die in certain positions.

Control will no longer be handed off to a non-controlled avatar if a dialogue tries but fails to start.

Fixed a bug related to the permanent See Invisibility condition granted by Volo’s Ersatz Eye. The condition will now remain after the character who had it is killed and then resurrected.

Fixed a bug that would fully block interaction when one player character was in combat that was paused because of a dialogue with an NPC (e.g. Flind) and another player character joined the combat.

Minthara now has the appropriate HP for the game’s difficulty level.

Invisible characters who have something to say in a dialogue will now remember to actually show themselves.

Fixed dismissed dead avatars resurrected by Withers not joining the party.

Fixed shovels sometimes not being detected in the party inventory when trying to dig.

Polymorphed characters will keep their name now.

Added the ‘Wyrmslayer’ background goal.

Throwing a disguised mimic in a chasm will now grant you XP for killing it.

Water pumps will now create puddles of water.

Throwing NPCs into a chasm will no longer trigger their crime reaction dialogue while they’re mid-flight.

When you cast Hold Person/Monster, Polymorph, or Dominate Person/Monster from a place where no NPC can see you, NPCs noticing the victim getting affected by your spell will start investigating.

Fixed some throw actions consuming an action before you actually throw anything.

Fixed a bug where remapping the Interact keybind would prevent you from moving objects.

Fixed Wild Shapes sometimes getting dismissed when killing enemies that reflect damage.

The Downed tutorial pop-up now triggers correctly during fights with law enforcement.

The Killing Spree background goal can now only be achieved in combat.

The cambion that can get summoned as a result of Wild Magic has a display name now.

Jaheira could have access to two types of Wild Shape in certain circumstances. We’ve toned down her blatant disregard for D&D rules.

Fixed NPCs being able to cast Counterspell outside of combat.

Fixed a bug limiting the maximum number of characters allowed in your party to 3.

Fixed the controller rumble not working when returning to the Main Menu from the game.

Fixed bard NPCs not playing their instrument when casting bard spells.

Fixed NPC heads occasionally detaching in Forced Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed the Combat Inspiration action not upgrading its bonus to 1d10.

Fixed Chain Lightning and Ice Knife being affected by Metamagic: Twinned Spell.

The Dark Urge will now be just as likely to say something aloud as non-Durgey characters. The lines have also been randomised to avoid repetition.

You can no longer place a corpse into its own inventory.

Characters will now recognise you as the source of their pain when you damage them by dropping braziers or chandeliers on them.

Fixed a bug that was making characters inactive if they were being thrown mid-save. Haul away.

Fixed a bug causing the items you’ve placed into knocked-out traders’ inventories to disappear on reload.

Fixed a bug causing items to sometimes disappear when splitting them in your inventory.

Stinking Cloud Saving Throws can now be made with Advantage if the character has Advantage against Poison Saving Throws.

Items can only be sent to specific companions in camp if a party member is in camp at the time. Stop sending every +1 dagger to Gale, he’s not that hungry.

Water elementals and water myrmidons can now recover from deep water chasms.

Fixed an issue where you’d have to manually rejoin combat if a character you are controlling died during their turn in combat.

Fixed some skill checks in dialogue not correctly being given Advantage.

Fixed Transmutation Stones not being destroyed when their casters leave the party.

Fixed a bug causing characters to move and possibly disrupt dialogues they’re in.

Added a tutorial for how to remove dyes.

Scratch will no longer disappear if you summon him, go to camp without resting, and then leave camp.

Adjusted the triggers of the Illithid Parasite Consumption tutorial.

Fixed a bug where using the Banish spell on some characters would cause them to leave combat and exit Turn-Based Mode, counting down their conditions in realtime.

The Wavemother’s Robe no longer lets you use Watery Regeneration outside of Turn-Based Mode and combat.

The Armour of Landfall’s Green Bed Regeneration passive now correctly regenerates hit points at the start of a turn.

Fixed the Coldbrim Hat generating Encrusted with Frost incorrectly when attacking with a melee weapon.

The Lathander’s Blessing passive will no longer heal enemies.

The Blood Thirst passive granted by the Horns of the Berserker now only works when the wearer is not at full health, as intended.

Unequipping the Silver Pendant no longer removes the already-learned Guidance cantrip from the wearer.

The Unseen Menace, as an Invisible Weapon, is now immune to Disarm as intended.

Warlocks’ Bound Pact Weapons can no longer be disarmed.

The Armour of the Sporekeeper’s Spore Sacks passive will no longer refresh on equip or unequip. The spore-spreading spells will now refresh on Long Rest, as intended.

Fixed the Soulbreaker weapon action not working on Huge or Gargantuan creatures.

Fixed the Colossus Slayer passive not working with ranged weapon attacks in Honour Mode.

The Staff of Cherished Necromancy’s Life Essence is now consumed as expected after casting a necromancy spell.

All Paladin Actions now work with Freecast illithid power.

Freecast can now be used once per Long Rest, as described.

Fixed a bug where the Polearm Master feat reaction would trigger and cause your target to attack you when they’re also wielding a polearm.

The Dungeon Delver feat now correctly grants you Advantage to spotting hidden objects, and Advantage to Saving Throws, and Resistance to traps.

Wolf Wildheart barbarians will now grant Advantage to allies nearby for unarmed melee attacks (not just melee weapon attacks), including unarmed spell attacks like Shocking Grasp.

All Wildheart barbarians will now correctly receive resistance to Falling damage while Enraged. Bear Wildheart barbarians will now correctly deal Rage bonus damage on unarmed attacks (like all other barbarians).

Characters with Fey Ancestry should no longer be put asleep by magical sources.

Wildmagic barbarians will now be able to correctly restore Level 1 spell slots to paladins with Bolstering Magic.

The Tavern Brawler feat now also applies the bonus damage to Improvised Weapon attacks.

NPCs should be a lot less eager to engulf themselves (or their allies) in flames now.

Disguise Self will no longer lock you out of your class-specific and Durge-specific dialogue options. You’re only disguising your race, after all.

Fixed Full Rest sometimes consuming fewer camp supplies than those selected.

Fixed missing Inspiration points and combat log messages when multiple party members get inspired in the same frame.

Fixed an issue where reloading a game would sometimes cause the game to misinterpret the source of a particular condition. This would sometimes cause conditions to activate on the wrong character’s turn.

Fixed NPCs using an incorrect throw range when they can’t move. This sometimes caused them to, say, throw explosives on their own heads.

Fixed NPCs sometimes successfully landing jumps that shouldn’t be possible. Like through ceilings.

Added a way to accept the currently selected Reactions with one click.

Fixed a bug preventing you from pinning surface tooltips.

Fixed a bug preventing followers from equipping weapons once unarmed.

Fixed a bug where audio and lights on movable platforms (like fire VFX/SFX) didn’t move along with those platforms.

Ogres and other giants can now self-heal after surviving a combat, notice shapeshifts, and call for help in combat when appropriate.

You can no longer trade with sleeping characters.

Fixed right-click sometimes not working after trying to damage a character with the Sanctuary condition set on them.

On PS5, fixed NPCs sometimes gaining extra loot when killed after they’ve already been knocked out.

Improved camp chest management via the Camp Inventories panel.

Fixed item slots duplicating when moving items in a corpse’s inventory while the corpse is in your inventory.

Fixed not being able to pick up a stack of items after already picking up a part of it using the item splitter.

Sending a hireling to camp while recruiting someone else now correctly sends them to camp.

Fixed quest items not being properly detected in the inventories of dismissed characters.

Fixed overhead dialogues still playing above the souls of dead characters – represented as blue wisps – in the epilogue camp. Lae’zel will no longer urgently proclaim ‘Repositioning!’ when you make her little wisp move around.

Fixed a bug preventing you from casting certain spells after you’ve cast a spell using a different type of spell slot to your default ones (e.g. Warlock Spell Slots).

Fixed an extra variant of Create Water showing up when upcasting the spell to Level 2.

Killing Omeluum or Blurg of the Society of Brilliance will now break your paladin oath. Because they’re nice and you’re not.

Fixed a bug where NPCs who can become temporary followers, such as Hope or Sovereign Glut, could turn hostile and attack you.

Magic items present within dismissed character inventories can now be donated to Gale.

Fixed an issue preventing you from picking up Larethian’s Wrath if you drop it out of your inventory.

Killing certain characters will no longer remove ownership for player-owned items dropped on the ground.

You can no longer used Metamagic: Twinned Spell on Witch Bolt because twinning it causes it to break its own concentration.

The Shove action will now work on dead characters.

Divine Intervention: Opulent Revival will now reset cooldowns on abilities like Action Surge.

Made improvements to pathfinding when interacting with objects.

The Bhaalist Armour’s Aura of Murder passive no longer causes NPCs to avoid the wearer.

Act I

You now have 7 turns to escape Rosymorn Monastery in Explorer Mode.

The goblins at the checkpoint before the Goblin Camp now use Dash to get to the war drum faster.

Fixed the sight ranges of some turrets in the Underdark being unnecessarily large.

Fixed an issue where sending a Sussur Bloom to a camp chest would wither it.

Vengeance paladins no longer break their oath when opening Sazza’s gate after she has been killed.

Improved the feedback of the Pull Switch rope in the Tiefling Hideout. Also added some VFX to the ladder beside it.

Picking up fish from the beach at the Emerald Grove is no longer a crime. They take their vegetarianism very seriously, those druids.

You can now no longer spawn infinite fish at the Emerald Grove beach. No wonder that bear smells.

Fixed a bug where Sussur Blooms wouldn’t wither if you stacked them, brought them out of the Underdark, and then unstacked them.

Fixed Minthara not being able to use Weapon Actions after being recruited.

Ensured flowers are displayed properly when being placed on the pet grave in the Underdark.

Made it easier to loot some items in the harpy nest in Act I.

You can now loot Nere’s head and items if you don’t join the loyalists in the Grymforge combat.

The lack of structural integrity has been restored in the owlbear cave. Stalactites should now fall correctly when you damage them.

Act II

Fixed an issue where not all prisoners at Last Light were given the Fugitive condition when destroying the prison wall.

Told Art Cullagh to please stop singing during the combat when Isobel’s being abducted.

Charlatans now correctly get rewarded in Act II for drinking Jaheira’s truth serum but resisting its influence.

If Kar’niss loses his precious Moonlantern, he will try to take it back and equip it again.

Kar’niss is now correctly labelled a Monstrosity.

In Tactician Mode, Cloakers’ Phantasms action now summons an additional illusory duplicate, and Cloakers have the Alert feat.

You can no longer throw Ketheric’s corpse into a chasm, blocking you from looting him and progressing the story.

Patched some older savegames to ensure that you can’t Long Rest while in the Astral Plane after meeting the Emperor.

Act III

Civilians that have turned into mind flayers will now bleed silver blood instead of red blood, as intended.

Fixed a bug with two areas in Cazador’s Palace allowing fast travel and Long Rest when it should be blocked.

Fixed the Investigation check to find the false bottom in Father Lorgan’s chest would only roll once for the active character instead of once per character.

Added an additional bodyguard to Gortash’s office on the roof of Wyrm’s Rock.

You can no longer trade with Voss when he ambushes you at the base of High Hall.

Minthara’s inventory is now available to you when she is invited to camp after being freed from Moonrise.

If you escape prison and then return to your cell and close the door without being noticed by anyone allied to the arresting guards, you will no longer be considered a fugitive.

Corrected some details in Gortash’s conditions and tooltips and fixed a bug where he could be disarmed but not drop his weapon.

Ensured that all other enemies are defeated once you reach the brain stem in the final battle.

Fixed a book in Cazador’s Dungeon that didn’t have a ‘Read’ option on it.

Fixed a bug where a status could carry over from the final battle to the beginning of the epilogue, potentially killing the players.

Chandeliers in the High Hall should now fall when the hinge is destroyed.

Added a prompt within the Quest UI reminding players that they must use the supreme tadpole before they will be able to dominate the Netherbrain.

Voss will no longer sell you his backup sword in Act III.

Made the tressym nest destructible.

The ‘Never to be Chained Again’ Folk Hero background goal will now only trigger if Nightsong is present in Ramazith’s Tower and players allied with her, instead of only reacting to Lorroakan’s death.

The ‘Price of Freedom’ background goal for Criminals will now trigger correctly after extorting Arfur Gregorio for gold.

You can now clean your body and clothes in a fountain in the House of Hope’s boudoir. Sometimes it’s nice to freshen up before a big event.

Ptaris’ projections now have the Incorporeal Movement passive.

Gortash now has the Alert passive on Tactician Mode.

The final warning before the endgame now makes it clear which features will be blocked during the final battle.

Multiplayer

The achievements relating to specific Origins will now be unlocked for all players in the session, not just the players involved in the moment. (This affects the following achievements: ‘Repairing the Weave’, ‘The Lich-Queen’s Wrath’, ‘To Bloom in Darkest Night’, ‘Hot Date’, ‘Just a Nibble’, ‘Loophole’, and ‘Embrace Your Urge’.)

Tweaked screen fading settings if starting Character Creation or getting a character assigned (e.g. through Withers’ Wardrobe) to prevent issues with split screen.

Fixed some visual issues when a client is connecting while the host is in the dismiss dialogue with the client’s old avatar.

Fixed a potential black screen or missing assets when teleporting to a different location on split screen.

Fixed a bug due to network lag causing active roll bonuses to sometimes not appear for the multiplayer client when the host selects them and rolls quickly thereafter.

Fixed an issue where dialogue roll bonuses from the host’s companion would not be shown in the active roll on multiplayer if the client is standing far away when listening into the dialogue.

Fixed a bug causing the host’s spellcasting to get cancelled when the client drags and drops an item on multiplayer.

Controller

Reduced the delay between selecting Turn-Based Mode on controller and Turn-Based Mode actually starting.

Fixed the cursor on controller moving back to the previous target position while you’re moving it to cast a combat spell.

The camera will no longer lock onto you while you’re spellcasting on controller, making transitions between spell animations and gameplay feel a little smoother.

Fixed an issue on controller where you were unable to cast a spell with different spell slots because the game would default to the highest level spell slot and not let you choose another variant. All variants and spell slots are available again.

Fixed controller vibration not working on Xbox after disconnecting a controller and connecting it again.

Fixed the cursor on controller showing up too early after casting a combat spell.

Fixed the Xbox controller sometimes rumbling in response to actions made on a PS5 controller by another player.

The camera is now restored to the target after an action is executed on controller.

Fixed the D-pad and bumper buttons not working as expected on controller.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING

Across Acts

Fixed an issue where the exclamation marks above companions’ heads in the epilogue camp would remain even after you’d spoken to them.

Fixed rare case in which a character would be considered busy while they waited for a non-existent dialogue after you committed a crime against them.

When playing as Karlach, if you still can’t touch others, Halsin will now correctly wait until you can for that promised night.

Karlach won’t play with Clive while standing on a chair anymore. We wouldn’t want either of them to get hurt.

If you select the hostile option when talking to Withers, he’ll now react appropriately after the dialogue ends.

Fixed Karlach repeating the same line if the Dark Urge spares Isobel and then talks to Karlach.

Fixed Scratch not feeling like playing in camp beyond Act I after partying too hard at the camp celebration.

Shadowheart’s parents and Thaniel have more behaviours while at camp.

Withers is slightly more active in camp now.

Fixed Volo’s Ersatz Eye appearing in Volo’s inventory when he’s killed even after he’s performed his ‘surgery’. Also, Shadowheart will no longer suggest seeking Volo’s help with removing the tadpole if he’s already performed his ‘surgery’ on you.

It’s no longer possible to ask Derryth about Baelen in Act III if you never met the couple in the Underdark.

Derryth will no longer refer to Baelen as if he’s alive in Baldur’s Gate if he escaped the bibberbang death trap but was defeated afterwards in Act I.

Minthara’s now a little more open to talking after you recruit her.

Minthara no longer repeats herself when you disappoint her by keeping things platonic.

Minthara no longer speaks more about Shadowheart than Shadowheart does about herself.

Volo will now only perform his surgery on a single character even if interrupted. Unfortunately, he only has the one magic eye.

Fixed an issue where Halsin would sometimes go back to camp and refuse to talk to you when travelling back and forth between Acts I and II.

Gale’s idle behaviour in camp should be more varied now.

Fixed an edge case where you could date Astarion when you were already dating two other people, early in Act I, regardless of their acceptance of open relationships.

You’ll no longer see text telling you that Gale approves of something if he’s not even nearby to see what happened.

Fixed an issue where, when playing the Dark Urge, you couldn’t talk to Alfira once she joined the camp.

Characters will no longer run away if you’re using Control Undead on them. This means, for example, that Connor won’t trundle off after Mayrina if he’s supposed to be under your command.

Fixed an issue that could potentially block the Game Over screen from triggering even if the whole party is dead.

Fixed Jaheira’s dialogue ending abruptly if you talked to her about the Harpers and her past, and then tried to talk to her about it again in the same dialogue.

Jaheira’s memory in her old age was failing her, and she could tell you about Minsc twice if you left her in camp but advanced her quest multiple steps. Now she’s much better at remembering what she told you, and will only prompt it the once.

Ensured the enemy waves spawn in the correct location during the camp ambush sequence before you meet the Emperor in the Astral Plane.

Fixed an issue blocking you from walking where Halsin’s tent is, even if his tent isn’t there.

Good boys Scratch and the owlbear cub will now play together in any camp, not just the main one in the wilderness from Act I.

Karlach can no longer have sex with Minthara if she hasn’t had the proper upgrades to her heart yet.

Added some camp behaviours for Isobel, Nightsong, Mizora, and Ravengard.

Fixed an exclamation mark above Wyll’s head that wouldn’t go away.

Fixed some characters being considered busy when they shouldn’t be and therefore not talking to you when they should.

You can now loot Minthara after the post-coital neck-snapping as the Dark Urge.

Cerys will now leave your camp after the camp celebration in Act I. We know it’s sometimes hard to ask the last person to leave the party, so we’ve done it for you.

Fixed Scratch not moving back to camp when loading into a different region while he’s summoned and then dismissing him.

Made sure the game checks whether Shadowheart has the artefact before triggering a dialogue about looting it.

Fixed a bug that prevented progression from Act II to Act III because Shadowheart couldn’t speak to Dame Aylin.

Made sure that quest items are transferred to an active party member when dismissing an avatar to Withers’ Wardrobe.

Tutorial

Fixed the nautiloid rune slates and tablets not triggering the narrator’s lines if you interact with them via your inventory.

Fixed multiplayer avatars repeating the same line in the first room of the tutorial instead of different ones.

Newborn intellect devourers will no longer lose their Newborn condition when they die.

Slightly increased the area of the brinepool explosion on the nautiloid.

Fixed a couple of issues with the flow for freeing Shadowheart from her pod in the nautiloid: you can only try the Arcana check once now, like other checks, and the Eldritch Rune icon is now highlighted as a quest item.

Act I

Fixed the flow for the ‘Find the Missing Shipment’ quest: acquiring the password by casting Speak with Dead on Rugan will now allow you to bring up the death of the Zhent to Zarys in the first encounter with her.

Fixed Rugan being upset with you for trespassing after saving him from impending doom. You’re welcome, Rugan.

Removed the ability to trade with Priestess Gut via dialogue when she’s got you down in the cellar.

The Phase Spider Matriarch will now patrol differently when messed with but not yet engaged in combat.

You can now give Mol the stolen Idol of Silvanus as the tieflings are leaving the Emerald Grove.

Your characters will no longer play overhead dialogue about the cellar in the Blighted Village as though they’ve never been there if they have.

Fixed Volo and Scratch sometimes playing the wrong dialogues during the camp celebration in Act I.

Fixed the owlbear cub being present in the Goblin Camp after all the goblins have left with Minthara in the case that it was kidnapped by the goblins after its mother died.

The Investigate Kagha quest is now a little easier to follow and complete.

Sazza now gets escorted to her death when you scold her as a Lolth-Sworn drow. This closes the quest properly.

You can now talk to Sazza after killing everyone else at the Goblin Camp.

Fixed a bug that prevented Halsin from speaking until you manually dismissed his Wild Shape in the Goblin Camp.

Reading Minthara’s map after leaving the Wilderness now correctly reveals the location it’s supposed to reveal after you return.

Fixed an issue where Zarys tells you to kill Rugan at the wrong time.

Fixed an issue where you agree to kill Rugan, but Zarys is hostile afterwards.

Fixed clicking on the Mould Chamber in the Adamantine Forge preventing you from moving when you click on it during combat.

Florrick now looks appropriately grimy and sweaty after escaping Waukeen’s Rest.

Fixed an issue where Wyll leaving the party during Minthara’s raid on the Emerald Grove would lock you in dialogue.

The Scrying Eye in the Goblin Camp will now also become hostile if the rest of the camp is.

Harmful conditions accrued during the opening nautiloid encounter will now be removed after the crash.

Made sure that Abdirak’s choice of weapon carries on from one dialogue to the next.

Blocked some overhead dialogues still playing over the heads of unconscious characters around the Emerald Grove.

You can no longer Long Rest or use a waypoint while the Emerald Grove is in a hostile state.

Lae’zel will no longer become hostile towards you, thinking you left the inquisitor’s office in Crèche Y’llek while waiting to fulfil Vlaakith’s orders, when you only jumped on one of the platforms in the corner.

Gekh Coal will no longer address the party as trespassers if he has been already killed and risen as a spore servant.

Nere no longer calls you a heretic after being raised as a spore servant.

Spore servants raised by Glut during combat against Sovereign Spaw no longer attack their owner when combat ends.

Fixed Smythin in the Goblin Camp sometimes getting stuck in a cowering animation. He’s a little braver now.

If you align with Brithvar against Nere and knock him out in combat, you will be allowed to finish off Nere without triggering any crime reactions.

Took away Herdmaster Skarjall’s shield, which was interfering with some behaviours.

Murmath will now go to the cell in Grymforge more than once after you convince the spiders to break free.

Welso now has a new crying animation for mourning his sister.

Rugan is no longer ‘too busy’ to thank you after you free him in the Zhentarim Hideout.

Fixed a couple of flow issues in Wyll’s recruitment dialogues.

Lae’zel will no longer react to discovering Gale’s condition multiple times.

Lae’zel will now notice tir’su markings when entering the Rosymorn Monastery region from the Shadow-Cursed Lands too.

Lae’zel will now have a few choice words for you as she attacks you for walking away without executing Vlaakith’s orders in Crèche Y’llek.

Lae’zel can now help you get past the guards at the hidden entrance to Créche Y’llek.

You can now solve the statue puzzle in Crèche Y’llek even if you have destroyed the statues.

Fixed a bug that could cause Lae’zel to not participate in the dialogue when approaching the gith chokepoint near the Mountain Pass.

Kith’rak Therezzyn will no longer interrupt your dialogue with Inquisitor W’wargaz via the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor.

One of the teenagers in the Crèche Y’llek will now tend to his cleaning tasks. He may or may not have been chastised for shirking his duties.

The Dream Guardian will no longer take credit for saving Lae’zel from the zaith’isk if you convinced her to get out yourself.

Fixed a problem that would cause the cable car in the Rosymorn Monastery region to work strangely during combat.

Lae’zel’s recruitment dialogue, when she is in the cage captured by the tieflings, will now temporarily drop your Wild Shape so it can trigger automatically.

The confrontation between Zevlor and Aradin will now temporarily drop your Wild Shape so it can trigger automatically.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Rosymorn Monastery destruction cutscene to fail to start if one of the player characters was in a dialogue at the time.

Fixed a bug where Sussur Flowers would wither when taking a Long Rest in Grymforge.

Fixed Sharp-Eye Snurd at the Goblin Camp checkpoint warning you not to climb the cliff, but not reacting if you actually climb the cliff.

Fixed a bug with Bernard in the Arcane Tower not giving you a reward if you previously befriended the squirrel in the Emerald Grove. (This fixes some savegames made before Patch 4.)

Gandrel no longer specifically targets Astarion until he actually meets him and learns that he is Astarion.

Fixed an issue where talking to myconid sovereigns while in a Wild Shape would lead to buggy cinematics. The Wild Shape is now dropped until the dialogue is over.

Fixed some mushrooms in the Myconid Village not being considered property of the myconids.

Fixed an issue where, in certain cases, the game was displaying ‘Option is no longer valid’ when talking to Derryth in the Underdark.

During an early romance scene with Astarion, he’ll no longer mention the tieflings dragging you into ‘another mess’ if that hasn’t actually happened. Yet.

Fixed one of the myconids in the Underdark repeatedly warning you about dangerous mushrooms every time you enter a certain area.

Fixed Baelen playing the wrong animation in the Myconid Colony after you save him.

Fixed Nettie’s antidote not clearing some poisons.

The owlbear cub will no longer gobble up Auntie Ethel’s Hair before you can take advantage of the bonus it grants.

Fixed a case in which it wouldn’t be possible to acquire Karlach’s head after killing her.

If you knock out Karlach and she leaves, Mizora will come to judge Wyll the night after.

Improved the crime reactions of the Paladins of Tyr for new savegames.

Fixed the wrong line playing if Karlach meets Dammon at Last Light and talks to him again after getting her second upgrade.

In Honour Mode, the Cursed Kuo-Toa Chief will now hide with his friends if they’re hiding in the shadows.

When playing as Wyll, Karlach will no longer talk about Raphael as though she was there when you met Raphael if you hadn’t even recruited her when it happened.

Fixed a couple of goblins in the Goblin Camp not really doing much at all if you free Sazza.

Rotated Barth and Remira near the Emerald Grove gate so they would shout in the right direction.

Familiars will no longer be able to trigger the first scene with Lump the Enlightened and his cadre.

Fixed a stash location in Act I not getting revealed as expected when you read a map telling you where it is.

Fixed some repeated information in the fight between Shadowheart and Lae’zel.

Ensured that Ethel’s dialogue with Johl and Demir in the swamp triggers on approach, rather than waiting for you to select one of them.

Act II

Fixed the game sometimes thinking a character is shadow-cursed when they shouldn’t be.

If Raphael tells you about Yurgir when you don’t have Astarion in the party, but you know that Astarion was looking for Raphael, telling Astarion about Raphael’s quest will now allow you to trigger the scene at camp between Astarion and Raphael when Yurgir is defeated.

The nurses in the House of Healing have remembered that they are capable of speech and will now react to crimes properly.

Fixed a bug where He Who Was’ raven didn’t appear upon you leaving The Waning Moon with Madeline’s Ledger if you had any companions with you.

Pickpocketing civilians at Last Light will now trigger any nearby guards to investigate.

Casting Moonbeam on a blighted area in the Shadow-Cursed Lands will lead to the caster losing Concentration over the spell and dispelling it.

Releasing the kobolds enjoying a nice barrel of Firewine into the Shadow-Cursed Lands will now curse them, as expected.

Weapons picked up by your clones in the Self-Same Trial will no longer be deleted.

Shadowheart and Minthara will now interject with comments when confronting Balthazar in the Shadowfell.

Dame Aylin now permits all players to behold her radiance in the cutscene when ascending from the Shadowfell rather than just the one who freed her.

Fixed Selûne’s Spear of the Night not being given to Shadowheart if she did not receive it from Dame Aylin.

You no longer need to talk to Minthara to make sure she goes to your camp when you leave the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Balthazar will now stop offering you his quest after you’ve already accepted it.

Fixed a flow issue where you could tell Jaheira about Marcus being a True Soul even after the attack on Last Light.

Isobel and Marcus will no longer stop their epic confrontation at Last Light just because someone commits a petty crime nearby.

Fixed Balthazar’s dialogue breaking off prematurely if a cleric speaks to him.

You can now give four Devilfoil Masks to Dammon at Last Light.

Barcus will now appear at Last Light if you saved him in Grymforge, whether you invited him to camp or not. He’s still around, after all.

In rare cases, Jaheira could be Frightened in the combat with Ketheric and end up so scared she doesn’t show up to resolve the conflict in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. She now overcomes her terror.

Bards can no longer say they saved Jaheira’s Harper scouts when they did no such thing.

You’ll no longer find yourself forced into your camp clothes when leaving the Astral Plane after speaking to the Emperor.

Fixed a loophole that would allow you to circumvent a key scene. The loophole was related to interacting with the portal to the Astral Plane that appears at camp during the githyanki ambush when this shouldn’t have been possible.

Fixed Raphael not addressing you at the graveyard in the Shadow-Cursed Lands if you’re Wild-Shaped.

If Jaheira joins your camp after the fall of Last Light, you can now tell her that you killed Nightsong before assaulting Moonrise Towers.

Fixed some guards by the fountain at Last Light who were trying to speak each other’s lines.

The prisoners in the Tadpoling Centre of the Mind Flayer Colony will no longer be hostile if you killed a guard in Moonrise Towers.

The Umbral Gems will now appear on the map after you find them if you know what they’re for.

Fixed Minthara and Halsin’s dialogues when leaving the Shadow-Cursed Lands repeating.

Halsin and Minthara will actually let you leave the Shadow-Cursed Lands when you want to.

Dame Aylin will no longer join your camp if you attack Isobel after defeating Ketheric.

Summons can now correctly trigger the series of events in the Astral Plane leading to the Emperor.

Made sure Ketheric’s throne room scene triggers correctly.

Jaheira will now be more open to Wild Shaping into a panther during the assault on Moonrise Towers, helping her survive a bit better.

Fixed Minthara being teleported to the prison when she was in your party once the assault on Moonrise Towers started after freeing Nightsong.

Fixed a flow issue in the dialogue with Acolyte Marls.

Avatars will now be included in the dialogue with Ketheric on the rooftop of Moonrise Towers even if they died in the first fight against him.

Wizards and sorcerers can no longer succeed Arcana checks twice for the same information when talking to Oliver in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Updated some outdated map markers around Oliver’s house for the ‘Lifting the Curse’ quest.

Made sure Oliver’s portal disappears after you defeat him.

Now you can convince Ch’r’ai Har’rak to go away in different ways.

Added a few more phrases for Ch’r’ai Har’rak if you become half illithid.

Act III

Banites will no longer appear to teleport to the alarmed door in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed an issue that would cause the ‘A Massacre Beyond Imagining’ (Dark Urge) and ‘Love That Smell’ (Soldier) Background Goals to trigger even if you destroyed the Steel Watch Foundry without using the runepowder bomb.

Fixed ‘Pick the lock.’ sometimes appearing twice in the list of dialogue options when interacting with the alarmed door in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed an issue that would cause Motivators to be pickpocketable in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Banites in the Steel Watch Foundry to drop duplicate Motivators.

Removed duplicate books from the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed four lines of Gortash’s dialogue at the Audience Hall not playing due to missing VO.

Chamberlain Dufay is now in his coffin instead of on the ground near it.

Fixed an issue where attacking Cazador without starting a dialogue wouldn’t start the ritual even if Astarion was present as a zombie.

Fixed an issue where during the fight with Cazador the camera would move between incapacitated spawn every turn even though they don’t actually participate in combat.

Fixed a crash upon loading a savegame with too many grenades incorrectly spawned.

Fixed the quartermaster at Wyrm’s Rock being able to raise the alarm. Only the Flaming Fist can do that now.

Fixed only one player getting the buff after solving the puzzle in Cazador’s Palace and lying on his bed.

Fixed a bug where succeeding the Detect Thoughts check on one of the guards in the Wyrm’s Rock barracks was incorrectly ending the dialogue instead of allowing you to use the information you learned.

Flaming Fist Reynash at Wyrm’s Rock will no longer continue talking after he’s knocked out.

Improved the reactivity of Leepak Brislen and her family after you help them.

You can no longer ask Derryth Bonecloak questions you’ve already asked him.

Talking to Nafula immediately after her father leaves now triggers the correct dialogue.

Mayrina will no longer still be Bloodless in Act III if Astarion bit her in Act I.

Picking up the pamphlets in Sorcerous Sundries is no longer considered a crime.

Removed some duplicated dialogue options when talking to Vicar Humbletoes.

Alfira now will play with you on the rooftop of Elfsong Tavern if you start playing a new song.

Fixed and improved Rainforest’s basement traps and made the secret door a secret door.

Fixed Omeluum not appearing in the Society of Brilliance Lodge in Baldur’s Gate if Blurg was defeated there before Omeluum was saved in the Iron Throne.

Yafeu, the djinni from the lamp in Act III, now gives gold when he should.

When Spatula Farggo is defeated in Baldur’s Gate, the beggars now run away immediately.

Wyll no longer leaves the party when you commit a crime in the High Hall. With the city in ruin, the petty crime dramatics seemed a little extreme.

All party members can now start the dialogue at High Hall where you can see all the allies you’ve gathered. The mind flayer will also always be involved in this dialogue.

The Armoured Owlbear will no longer show up if Dammon did not make it to the end of the game.

Added more support for Karlach’s death scene when playing as a non-gith avatar who decides to leave Faerûn with Lae’zel.

You can see Karlach and Wyll together in Avernus again.

A few more people around Baldur’s Gate will notice if an article has been printed about you in the newspaper.

Fixed progress being blocked when giving the Netherstones to the Emperor if Avatar Gale asks for them to be returned.

The Shrouded Paintings in the Trial of Justice should no longer be identifiable by their description.

Fixed the Trial of Courage for savegames made before Patch 1.

Fixed an issue where ally summons would leave combat in High Hall.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Urge would lose all HP except 1 upon defeating the Netherbrain.

Fixed an issue where summons would remain on top of the brain and out of combat after everyone had entered the Netherbrain’s psyche.

Fixed a couple of small flow issues after defeating the Netherbrain to acknowledge Lae’zel’s path when you’re not playing as the Dark Urge or didn’t complete the Dark Urge path.

Jaheira could be in the same room as Minsc when recruiting him, but if she was too far away, she wouldn’t be included in the conversation. Now, so long as she’s controlled by the character that starts the dialogue, she’ll be included. (We’re still working on making sure she’s also included if she’s controlled by a secondary player in multiplayer.)

If you kept Jaheira in your party and went to her home, she would (wrongly) say you were safe from the traps. The traps now recognise she’s in your party if you add her to it before Act III.

The last Sanguine Vent on a particular bridge was meant to hold a nasty surprise. Now it does.

Avatar Lae’zel will have the option to pick her ending if she wasn’t the primary avatar making the decisions in the final moments after the Netherbrain was defeated.

Fixed some very rare cases in which the Sorcerous Sundries portals would not spawn after talking to the Lorroakan projection upstairs.

You can now give Thrumbo’s corpse to Carrion if it’s in another player’s inventory.

The option to give the jar instead of Thrumbo’s corpse now only appears if his body has been looted at least once.

Fixed Thrumbo and his brothers not taking into account possible dangerous surfaces and standing on them when running into Philgrave’s Mansion.

Fixed Ligus not properly reacting to Mystic Carrion being dead and Thrumbo being in charge.

Fixed Lady Flytebon not saying the right line the second time you interact with her in Jannath’s Estate.

Fixed Aradin calling Nightsong ‘her’ when he’s not supposed to know she is an aasimar.

Fixes to issues around dialogue/combat transitions in Ramazith’s Tower, including situations where Dame Aylin would be present in the dialogue, but not in the combat that followed.

Lumbar will no longer react as if you didn’t pay for the privilege of hitting him if the single strike had different damage types.

Arfur Gregorio now actually pays Zenovia the gold he promises her.

Fixed a possible dialogue loop with the Flaming Fists in the requisitioned barn if you confront Arfur Gregorio regarding the explosive toys before disarming them.

Assaulting Nocturne in the House of Grief will no longer cause Flaming Fists to come to her defence.

The Waveservants will no longer sometimes run away from the combat for Redhammer’s freedom. This would prevent you from being able to save him.

Made the Steel Watchers on the docks a little more logical when it comes to trespassing.

Fixed Hydrangea Wubb, the Mask of Regret, still being able to cast Curse of Regret in Act III.

Fixed Lakrissa’s idle behaviours and overhead dialogues in the Elfsong Tavern not always lining up.

Vicar Humbletoes will no longer do a weird shrug before praying.

Helsik’s summons will now be dispelled instead of sitting idle when you abandon combat.

Dolor can no longer teleport away using Dimension Door if he is incapacitated during the combat at Highberry’s Home.

If Helsik discovers that you’ve stolen the Grimoire Bound in Imp Skin from her, she’ll now expel you from the shop, close the doors, and become hostile if you try to approach her again.

Fixed the dialogue between Figaro and Dolor being cut short if you fail a stealth roll. Combat will now start after the dialogue is complete, as intended.

If you agree to give Mystra the Crown of Karsus, she will bless Gale. Gale can now ask for a new blessing every time he needs it.

After the battle between the rebels and the loyalists in the Duergar Camp, corpses will no longer disappear after a Long Rest.

You can start the ‘Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders’ quest without issue again.

You can now interact with the brazier at the Stormshore Tabernacle. If you extinguish it, Vicar Humbletoes will reignite it.

You can no longer somehow enter Act III without Ketheric’s Netherstone.

Fixed some bugs in various Mizora dialogues that could lead to a confusing flow of scenes.

Phibs Brogan at the Elfsong Tavern will now say a different phrase when you win the comedy tournament.

Fixed a scroll stack in the Knights of the Shield Hideout that was mistakenly named after the scroll it contained. This change will update the item’s name in new savegames only.

Fixed some candles appearing when they shouldn’t as you approach the Temple of Bhaal.

Prevented Karlach’s death scene from triggering if a solo player chooses to detonate while playing as Avatar Gale.

Fixed an NPC in the Guildhall repeating the same line.

Looting the dead Banites in Felogyr’s Fireworks will no longer be considered a crime.

Fixed an issue preventing Steel Watchers from patrolling properly, particularly in front of Felogyr’s Fireworks.

Tweaked where a particular dialogue triggers in the Abandoned Cistern to avoid characters getting clogged up in one of the entryways at the start of combat.

In the stand-off between the Guild and the Stone Lord in Rivington, Minsc can now correctly respond if he triggers the situation without an avatar present.

Fixed an issue causing the dialogue with Minsc after fighting the fake Jaheira to end prematurely if you’re not near him when combat ends.

You’ll no longer be surprised to learn of Jaheira’s children if you’ve already met them.

Tweaked the flow of a dialogue so Karlach gets the opportunity to have a dialogue with the Emperor if she chooses to embrace becoming a mind flayer.

If you choose to sacrifice yourself at the end of the game, your romantic partner’s response will now get higher priority than that of other companions.

Fixed a rare bug causing Markoheshkir and the Robe of the Weave to be uninteractable.

Iza Blouin no longer says the same line twice in a row when you talk to her.

Fixed the Narrator’s voice sometimes not playing when interacting with a tombstone in the Lower City Graveyard.

Fixed Lae’zel talking inaccurately about Ptaris, for example suggesting he’s dead when he’s… literally right there.

Fixed existing savegames for those whose characters are stuck and unable to move after trespassing in Wyrm’s Rock Prison.

Fixed Ravengard sometimes staying in Wyrm’s Rock after the coronation ceremony if you’ve killed Orin already.

Fixed Gortash’s ceremony not ending correctly if you use a waypoint to travel from Wyrm’s Crossing to the Lower City.

Epilogue

Fixed a particular letter from Nine-Fingers appearing in the epilogue that didn’t match how the Guildhall situation was resolved.

Fixed the behaviours of some characters in the epilogue no longer playing after loading a savegame made there.

Fixed an issue where a letter from Elminster would show up in the Chest of Grateful Words even though Gale wasn’t at the epilogue party.

Fixed some flow issues causing Wyll to repeat certain lines at the epilogue party.

Fixed an issue where Downed companions in High Hall would end up not having the proper dialogue at the endgame party if Gale sacrificed himself.

Wyll no longer skips part of his father’s speech when talking to you in the epilogue.

Ensured that any players who spoke to Naaber receive a letter from him in the epilogue. Assuming he survived the meeting.

Auntie Ethel will no longer send you a letter written by Zevlor in the epilogue.

Fixed an issue where attacking an ally during the epilogue as a mind flayer wouldn’t trigger combat. Let the brain harvesting begin.

If you part ways with Shadowheart and hide in the Underdark as a mind flayer, she won’t forget and think you’ve spent the last sixth months together in the epilogue. Classic Shadowheart, always forgetting things.

Removed duplicate dialogue options appearing when you talk to Shadowheart in the epilogue.

Characters should no longer carry over conditions from the end of the game into epilogue.

If avatar Gale accepts Mystra’s offer to go to Elysium, the player can still attend the epilogue party as a wisp.

The Emperor will no longer send you a cheerful letter in the epilogue camp if you ate his brains.

You can no longer tell Gale in the epilogue that Raphael told you how Gale died if Raphael never did.

Shadowheart will no longer repeat certain lines in the epilogue camp when interacting with the owlbear.

Raphael will no longer make a surprise appearance during the epilogue if you made a deal with him then decided to kill him.

Human Gale will no longer get stuck in the epilogue and will continue to talk with Tara.

Halsin will now react to a particular song in the epilogue.

You can no longer invite the owlbear cub to live with you and Halsin in the epilogue if you do not, in fact, live with Halsin.

Fixed an issue where some companions in the epilogue were automatically equipped with torches. The fire’s right there!

If you romanced a companion but left with Lae’zel or Karlach after the final battle, you can now talk to your partner about it in the epilogue. Also added this reactivity for if you romanced Lae’zel and left with Karlach or vice versa.

If Astarion is still a vampire spawn in the epilogue, he will now react properly if you left Faerûn and ended your relationship with him after the final battle.

If Astarion is a Vampire Lord in the epilogue, he will now react properly if you used to be in a relationship but left with Lae’zel or Karlach after the final battle.

Fixed a bug where Orpheus’ letters in the epilogue didn’t always check whether he had turned into a mind flayer or not.

Changed Voss’ letters in the epilogue to githyanki slates.

Barcus must be freed from Grymforge before he can send you a letter in the epilogue.

Journal

Fixed the ‘Find the Mushroom Picker’ quest not updating if you kill Baelen without talking to him first.

Made several improvements to the journal for the ‘Find the Mushroom Picker’ quest and Derryth’s associated dialogue options.

Fixed the ‘Find the Missing Letters’ quest closing prematurely after convincing Danzo to pay upfront.

Made improvements to the journal flow for the Gazette situation when killing Ettvard Needle: You now get an immediate update to the quest when you kill Ettvard. Updated the closing conditions for the killing Ettvard path to include requiring reading the paper about his death. If you kill Ettvard but also change the paper’s headlines in the basement, you now get the quest closing for the headline you selected, which matches the world’s reactivity to which paper was printed.

The journal will now reflect that Nettie was successful in poisoning you and not just attempted to do so.

The ‘Search the Cellar’ quest journal will now update when you reach the last page and when you arrive at the city.

Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘Find Dribbles the Clown’ quest from updating if you sent the clown body parts directly to your camp chest without picking them up first.

Fixed the ‘Investigate the Suspicious Toys’ quest not updating when you read a letter from Mamzell Amira mentioning Arfur Gregorio being a regular patron of Sharess’ Caress.

Added new entries to the ‘Defeat Ketheric Thorm’ quest to emphasise your attempt to persuade him to step down.

The ‘Save the Refugees’ quest journal will no longer close and tell you the tieflings died if you skip the celebration with them at camp and move to another region.

Avatar Lae’zel will now get a journal update when Zaki mentions that Zorru has seen githyanki.

Fixed a journal flow issue for the ‘Get Orin’s Netherstone’ quest, where knocking out or killing Devella Fountainhead in Act III would prompt a journal update telling you to talk to Devella again. You’ll now get new, more accurate updates.

The ‘Help the Spirit of the Amulet’ quest will now be in the Underdark category in the journal until you’re asked to go to Baldur’s Gate.

Wyll’s quest regarding the Wyrmway is now a subquest instead of part of his main quest.

Wyll’s quest regarding Ravengard will now more reliably and frequently receive updates in Act III.

Fixed some of the quest logic regarding the Necromancy of Thay being bound to specific characters rather than party-wide.

Gale’s journal will no longer claim he turned into a mind flayer if Karlach was actually the one who transformed.

Fixed incorrect journal text displaying in the ‘Retrieve Omeluum’ quest in the Iron Throne. It was displaying an unrelated line about having defeated the orthon.

PERFORMANCE AND OPTIONS

Fixed a streaming issue causing problems with some cloud saves.

Fixed flickering black and white artifacting in the Gauntlet of Shar and on Karlach’s tent at camp.

Fixed some issues with blood decals that were causing screen flickering.

Fixed a bug causing memory corruption.

Fixed some items in containers not loading their sound data.

Added more sounds to our preload configurations before the Main Menu to improve loading times.

Continued working on improving performance and optimisations across the game.

Improved load times.

Fixed some black artefacts and flickering on Player 2 on splitscreen, particularly in the tutorial and in Act I.

Improved frame rate stability when playing with keyboard and mouse by improving the path-finding code.

Prevented Custom Mode settings automatically being selected when starting a new game after creating a Custom Mode campaign.

Fixed tutorial pop-ups not appearing sometimes after enabling them, or appearing after disabling them.

Fixed a bug causing the Text Background Opacity setting on the Steam Deck to reset each time you launch the game.

Added a new option to the Launcher to reset your keybinds.

Cleaned up some of the corpses littering Moonrise Towers after you’ve entered the mind flayer colony and Long Rested to improve game performance. All the viscera was gumming up the works.

Fixed VFX flickering or having the wrong orientation while making changes in Character Creation.

If you try to join the multiplayer lobby on Xbox with the game client closed, you’ll no longer be prompted to ‘Press A to continue’ to proceed with your connection.

UI

Updated the slider and dropdown designs for the Options menus on keyboard and mouse.

Added preview images for the AMD FSR 2.2 setting, and updated some other outdated previews to match.

Fixed the hotbar not always updating properly when toggling Metamagic: Twinned Spell while viewing a spell’s variants.

Fixed the gold value from your Traveller’s Chest being visible while bartering.

Fixed items sometimes swapping in the Barter UI when dropping them on an empty cell.

Fixed character portraits sometimes vanishing from the party line when pressing Shift + Alt.

Fixed scrolling speed when viewing dialogue transcripts (whether through the dialogue UI or through the journal). It had been Slowed.

Adjusted the margins of the list of waypoints on the main map. We can’t really blame the cartographer, especially with Volo giving the instructions.

Mind Sanctuary: Depleted will no longer spam in the combat log when walking around.

Reduced the fade-in delay for buttons on the Main Menu to make it less annoying when changing control methods.

Fixed the small images in the Gazette being cut horizontally instead of vertically.

Fixed the Saving Throw modifier from Safeguard Shield not being reflected on the Character Sheet.

Hid the Long Rest tutorial pop-up when the Camp Supplies UI is already open.

Fixed an issue where syncing cross saves from game startup wouldn’t show the syncing status on the Main Menu.

Improved the visual legibility of whether resources (like spell slots) are used up or not.

Added a scrollbar to the quest rewards pop-up.

Fixed the Objective UI (the widget that appears below the map during certain quests and tells you your objective, for example, ‘Reach the Netherbrain’) persisting when loading a previous savegame. Also fixed the Objective UI disappearing when saving, exiting the game, and loading the savegame again.

Improved the feedback related to trying to quickload while in Honour Mode or playing with Single Save enabled. It is, as fellow DMs say, ‘living with the consequences of your choices.’

Failed Perception checks no longer appear in the combat log when the ‘Hide Failed Perception Rolls’ setting is enabled.

Added a warning for when the player’s intended move for casting a spell will bring them onto a dangerous surface.

Fixed the party portraits obscuring part of your character’s inventory slots in the Trade UI when using keyboard and mouse on certain aspect ratios.

Fixed the context menu on some items incorrectly saying ‘Pick Up’ instead of ‘Drop’.

Fixed the colour of quest items during selection in the alchemy panel.

Prevented the hotbar from modifying the current arrangement of icons when shapeshifting, and prevented it from altering the number of hotbar rows you have open.

Fixed the Trade UI having access to camp gold.

Tooltips

Fixed the Weapon Enchantment subtitle not showing up in the Attack Bonus and Damage tooltips.

Fixed the values in Gortash’s Empowered Unarmed Strike tooltip not matching up with the in-game damage.

Updated the description of Dror Ragzlin’s Leadership Aura condition in Tactician Mode.

College of Swords Ranged Flourish attacks will now show the correct ranged weapon damage.

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Will break active Concentration’ from showing up on tooltips.

Oils that can be used to coat weapons now indicate their duration in their tooltips.

Fixed some tooltip placement issues in dialogues, mainly occurring on Mac.

Hovering over Petrified characters will no longer suggest you can talk to them.

Tooltips for spells requiring concentration now more prominently display a warning if you are already using concentration to maintain another spell.

Fixed the display titles of some passives showing up as a technical string.

Icons and Portraits

The dais in the Szarr Palace now has an appropriate icon.

The Anarchic Purple Outfit no longer looks white in the icon.

Deflect Missiles will now show the correct icon in all situations on controller.

Updated some low resolution class icons on the hotbar and in Character Creation.

Replacing a loading screen tip and a tutorial icon that used the Cunning Action: Hide icon instead of the regular Hide icon.

Added icons for the new Honour Mode skills and conditions.

Character Creation and Level Up

Fixed avatar characters incorrectly getting assigned the Dream Guardian’s skin colour in Character Creation on controller.

Fixed the Character Creation buttons that open the panels for appearance colours (eyes, hair, etc.) not updating with the newly chosen colour.

Fixed classes not all playing their class animation when selecting a secondary class in the multiclass UI.

Added warnings to indicate that saving the game while you’re in the process of updating your character (Level Up, Magic Mirror, etc.) won’t save any unconfirmed changes.

Subclasses are now also listed in the Character Summary section of the Character Creator and in the Hirelings UI.

Reordered the list of bonuses you get from your subclass on Level Up so that it’s more intuitive.

Controller

Organised the list of Reaction spells on controller based on their spell level.

Fixed some issues with the list of learnable spells in the Transcribe Scroll to Spellbook UI not updating correctly based on inventory changes and learnt spells.

Fixed an issue where long character names were spilling out of place in the trade UI.

Added a character limit to lobby names on controller.

Fixed a quirk of the Character Creator on controller, where the last setting you had selected in the ‘Appearance’ menu would move to the bottom of the screen when you navigate out of that menu and back in again. Now it’ll remain in the same spot as where you last left it.

Fixed not being able to Examine with the Rection UI open on controller.

Changed the Insert button prompt to Y-press instead of X-hold.

Fixed a bug causing the cancel action to grey out the combat radial menu on Xbox.

Fixed the right bumper option moving when pressing it on controller.

Removed a duplicate ‘Spellbook’ entry from the Inputs options menu on controller.

The current or latest campaign’s drop-down of savegames is now expanded instead of collapsed by default in the Save Game UI on controller.

Xbox players with cross-save enabled now see the ‘synching’ indicator when the system checks for available saves, even if there is no save data to sync.

On controller, in the Create an Account window, the username field will now be highlighted first instead of the Privacy Policy checkbox.

Fixed some issues with scrolling through lists on controller, particularly in the Journal UI.

Fixed an issue causing the character sheet to break on controller if you have the equipment selector open and then select a different camp character.

Multiplayer

Fixed the LAN Lobbies browser sometimes showing incorrect information.

Added new information for hosts when a player tries to join your game.

Added new confirmation pop-ups to ask you whether you wish to let a player join your session midgame.

Fixed the ‘Joining Failed’ error message triggering multiple times at once on split screen, requiring you to press the button to dismiss it multiple times before the last one closes.

Made the refresh function in the Online Lobby interface more user-friendly and intuitive.

On splitscreen, fixed some message boxes on the Main Menu only showing up on half the screen.

Fixed the ‘Level’ filters in the Lobby to reflect the maximum level you can reach in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s been a long road since the Level 4 cap at the beginning of our journey.

LEVEL DESIGN

Fixed a bug letting you jump or fly through the bridge to Wyrm’s Rock.

Fixed some potions in the Lower City that didn’t have descriptions.

The fish barrels in the Underdark, that clearly look like they have fish in them, now actually contain fish instead of tarts.

Tweaked the loot dropped by the cambions who join in on the fight on the nautiloid.

Enemy creatures will stop dropping the wrong bones.

Fixed the positions of the portraits in Oskar’s atelier.

You can no longer interact with Mol through a window on the outside of Last Light Inn.

You can no longer shoot through a boarded-up window in the tollhouse in Act I.

You can now better reach the Recruiting Gnolls book in Moonrise Towers.

Made some small pathfinding fixes in the High Hall.

You can no longer casually go walkies in the middle of a chasm in the Decrepit Village in the Underdark.

Fixed a clipping barrel at the docks in Moonrise Towers Prison.

Removed a platform in Grymforge that looked like it was accessible and was tricking a few of you into trying to jump on it to access the Gauntlet of Shar.

Tweaked the arena around the Shambling Mounds so enemies don’t clump together as much.

Fixed a Misty Step shortcut through a small gap in the Gauntlet of Shar that previously allowed you to bypass the Stone Door.

Patched up the ground in The Wyrmway and in the House of Hope to fix a rare issue allowing you to fall through the floor into a chasm.

You can now click through the water in the Water Queen’s Cellar.

You can no longer disappear into a couple of rocks near the mephits in Grymforge. Sorry.

Tweaked the position of an unreachable sign on Vonayn’s Home in the Lower City.

The Hidden Cache found by the Counting House now reflects the wealth suggested in the hint that guides you to it.

Made several improvements to camera and fading behaviours in Grymforge.

Fixed some camera movement issues in the Ruined Battlefield in the Shadow-Cursed Land, improving free camera movement and some sticky camera panning.

Fixed some floating roof pieces and generally improved fading and camera movement in the epilogue camp.

Fixed some camera issues and generally improved camera movement and environmental fading in the Arcane Tower basement.

Tweaked a setting on a window in Wyrm’s Crossing to obscure the fact that there isn’t all that much in one of the buildings.

Fixed and improved camera and fading issues in and around the Morphic Pool region.

Fixed some camera movement and fading issues in the Moonrise Towers Prison.

Fixed some camera and fading issues in the Jungle of Chult.

Fixed some erratic camera fading in the cellar beneath the Blighted Village.

Fixed a puddle in Auntie Ethel’s lair preventing submerged characters from being targetable.

Removed a duplicated door at Franc Peartree’s house.

You can now read A Plea in the Stormshore Tabernacle without having to steal it first.

Fixed Traveller’s Chests occupying the same spot when starting a new game in split screen.

Fixed a doorway in the Sewers that was connected to more than two rooms.

A door in the main Lower City camp that you can’t reach is now uninteractable.

Fixed some issues in Bonecloak’s Apothecary where rooms weren’t always accurately showing on the minimap.

Fixed some items that suggested they could be teleported when they couldn’t in the Lower City.

Fixed a black segment of the map in Figaro’s Basement.

A dwarf dockhand in the Lower City is now able to navigate the harbour if the nearby barrels are moved.

Fixed an issue with a breakable floor in the Act II tollhouse.

MAP

Fixed a black segment of the map in the epilogue camp.

Added a map marker for Sovereign Spawn when you get invited to meet him.

The map marker for the quest objective to ‘Attend Gortash’s ordination ceremony’ for Wyll’s quest now points at the stairs to the Audience Hall rather than to the centre of the Audience Hall, which was making it hard to work out where to go.

Fixed map markers not updating after loading a savegame if a quest step moved from one objective to another.

ART

Fixed the appearance of shadows on the back of thin, translucent materials like cloths.

Fixed a broken myconid portrait.

Tweaked Shadowheart’s default clothes so they don’t gap when worn by larger female characters.

Captain Grisly no longer appears to be balding in Auntie Ethel’s lair.

Fixed clipping on several pieces of half plate armour when worn by female dwarves.

Made the Hedge Wanderer Armour and Barkskin Armour fit a little better on dragonborn characters.

Improved the resolution of the Adamantine Splint Armour.

Fixed Orin’s ring not appearing in some cutscenes.

The Iron Throne prisoners are now wearing armour appropriate for their stats.

Improved the appearance of Viconia’s Priestess Robe when worn by female dragonborn characters.

Fixed some wrong textures on civilians’ shirts.

Gave Dilgar Sneese a fresh new haircut to fix some clipping issues.

ANIMATION

Added a new animation for Cranium Rats. They can now stand up on their hind leggies.

Added a meat-chopping animation for one of the waiters in the Wyrm’s Rock mess hall.

Added animations for Rodondo Logg, Fuschia Vineshoot, Birta Grougg, and Yves.

Added new animation for the Oathbreaker Knight when at camp.

Added some idle animations of characters sitting and writing near Baldur’s Mouth.

Added an animation for a Flaming Fist looking through stacks of the Gazette in the Lower City.

Added an animation for Guex handling a wooden barrel in the Emerald Grove.

Added an animation for redcaps sweeping the floor.

Added an animation for Nightsong recovering from flight.

Added a table-cleaning animation for one of the NPCs in Wyrm’s Rock.

Fixed the animations of the dire wolves and giant rats in Cazador’s Palace chewing viscera.

Animations will now continue after being paused while saving rather than jump to their final frame.

Tweaked some physics for myrmidons and small elementals so that you’re less likely to accidentally select them.

Updated the animations for the Shield Bash passive.

The Blacksmith’s Bellows in the Selûnite Outpost now play their animation when interacted with.

Fixed an issue causing characters to sometimes get stuck due to the game still trying to play their overhead dialogues after they’re dead.

Improved the appearance of cloths in cutscenes with Gale in the epilogue.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs were spawning into combat without playing the correct animation.

The Ki Resonation condition will no longer cause player characters to have animation issues when Long Resting.

Smoothed out some of Asharak’s animations.

Added a new idle animation for a bursar in the Guildhall of opening a chest and looking through it.

Added a new pipe-smoking animation for Carnelia Vanthampur at the Guildhall Bar.

Added a new blade-sharpening animation for Snapbone at the Guildhall.

Corpses thrown from your inventory now look dead rather than alive. As is right.

Polished the throwing animation sequence so knives don’t temporarily vanish while being thrown.

Gortash’s Deranged Force Curtain ability now animates correctly when destroyed.

Fixed the attack animation for the guard fighting the training dummy in Moonrise Towers.

Fixed some hair clipping and bald spots on dwarves.

Fixed some quirky animations in the scene with the incubus.

LIGHTING

Improved the lighting and fixed lighting bugs in many dialogues across the game, including but certainly not limited to: the reworks of the scenes at the Elfsong Tavern at the end of the game, the dialogue with Alfira in the Emerald Grove, a dialogue in the Stormshore Tabernacle, the dialogue with Baelen in the Underdark, the dialogue with Voss in the Sewers, and the dialogue with Viconia in the House of Grief.

SOUND

Fixed the Harpies’ luring song getting interrupted with the default combat music.

Fixed some missing sounds in the Camp Inventories UI.

Fixed missing sounds in Active Search. (We found them hidden under some rocks in Act I.)

Tweaked the music volume bounds near the area with the harpies.

Tweaked the SFX for dismissing and bringing back characters from Withers’ Wardrobe to better match the animation.

Toned down the sound of a few long-lasting statuses.

Added new sound effects for unique animations in the House of Hope.

Added sound effects to Cazador’s bat swarm variations in Honour Mode.

Added an animation and VFX for when you wash yourself with soap or sponges.

Fixed the sound of the windmill in the Blighted Village still playing after it’s stopped spinning.

Fixed the voice of the mind flayer in the windmill in Wyrm’s Crossing not having reverb.

Fixed the Larian logo splash screen not having any sound on Xbox. Also removed some latency on this screen.

Fixed a loud spell sound happening when loading a save while in the epilogue camp with the Armored Owlbear.

Fixed Us’ overhead dialogues on the nautiloid sometimes not being audible due to occlusion.

Fixed mummies’ Slam attacks being silent in Honour Mode.

Fixed some footsteps playing stoney sounds instead of fleshy sounds in the scene where you look down the gaping hole at the top of Moonrise Towers.

Made a small volume adjustment to the ambience in the Shadowfell.

Improved the mix of owlbear and bear sounds.

Fixed the timing of the audio when you fail a skipped dice roll.

Fixed traps sometimes not giving audio feedback when disarmed.

Made further minor tweaks to the volume and timing of audio across the game as needed.

Tweaked the audio mix in the dialogue with Sa’varsh Kethk.

Implemented some SFX in the scene where Gale speaks to Mystra.

Fixed a small issue with the music during the final toast in the epilogue.

Fixed some SFX in the dialogue between Halsin and Kagha.

Fixed some SFX playing too early in the dialogue with Akabi.

VFX

Improved the VFX of the traps in a secret area of Crèche Y’llek.

Updated Kar’niss’ Spindleweb Sanctuary VFX on Honour Mode.

Added some effects for a second avatar character being added to Wither’s Wardrobe.

Tidied up the VFX a little when dragging and dropping a dismissed avatar out of Withers’ Wardrobe.

Added bespoke VFX for Dame Aylin and her Globe of Invulnerability.

Improved Lorroakan’s spawning and despawning VFX in Sorcerous Sundries.

Disabled the VFX on Shadowheart’s pod in the nautiloid if you’re playing as Avatar Shadowheart to avoid suggesting there’s something you have to do with it.

Improved the appearance of the blood in the gnarly gnoll-birthing cutscene in Act I.

Fixed some VFX bugs in the dialogue when you meet your Dream Guardian for the first time.

Fixed some square artefacts by removing some light sources from the VFX in the scene where you meet your Dream Guardian for the first time.

Fixed some VFX bugs in the dialogue with Vlaakith at camp.

Fixed the portal VFX lingering for a few more lines than intended behind Raphael in a dialogue with him at the end of the game.

Fixed Vlaakith’s VFX not fading properly.

Fixed some VFX issues in the scene when you free Nightsong, like some light that was too bright and an unintended white glow on the eyes. Also tweaked the punch overlay to make it more fist-centric.

Made the VFX for the Her Voice condition more obvious.

Updated the Perception Check VFX to make both versions (blue for the standard ones and red for ones that detect danger) more eye-catching and visually similar.

Fixed some broken sprites in the Netherbrain’s death effect.

Fixed a texture bug that was sometimes stretching the Cull the Weak VFX.

Improved the VFX continuity between the came and the cinematic when the lance at Rosymorn Monastery is charging up.

The zombified characters in Balthazar’s Necrotic Laboratory now look a little more zombie-like.

Updated the visual effects of the Bash spell.

Updated the effect around air elementals to include leaves and debris, helping to differentiate it from the water elemental.

Tweaked the visual effects of chimneys.

The juggler at the circus will now properly interrupt his juggling when he is, well, interrupted.

Improved the VFX in several spots across the game, like the destruction effect for some chains and for Tara’s nest, the feedback when dismissing companions, and the Shield Bash effect.

Improved the appearance of blood when talking to the Dying Stone Lord Thug.

Fixed some VFX that weren’t showing up for Viconia in the House of Grief.

Fixed the Examine and Inventory panels not displaying permanent VFX on the model.

Fixed some VFX sometimes showing up when previewing an attack.

Polished the spawn VFX for Vlaakith’s Mind-Claw of Tu’narath.

WRITING

Added new reactivity for Withers’ opening dialogue in the epilogue to address solo players.

Added some new lines in Minthara’s epilogue dialogue to cover characters who are partnered with her and left to fight in Avernus or the Astral Plane.

Updated the Legendary Action descriptions for the owlbear in Honour Mode to reduce spoilers about the daddy owlbear.

Made some minor fixes to a couple of Gale’s dialogues, like fixing italicisation and improving the flow between lines for internal logic.

In Gale’s epilogue dialogue, accounted for the case where Avatar Lae’zel left Faerûn but was still partnered up with a companion.

Added a platonic path when talking to Halsin at camp if you haven’t been flirting with him.

Quicksave and autosave names will now be correctly localised in different languages.

Updated the text on the difficulty screen so that it just says ‘Difficulty’ instead of ‘Change Difficulty’ so as not to tease those of you who are playing on Honour Mode and can’t change it.

Added a Narrator line for the Dark Urge when interacting with the door in the hag’s lair.

Added a new overhead line for Karlach for when she reaches Last Light, the tieflings are alive, and she hasn’t met Dammon yet but knows there might be someone who can help her.

Fixed an issue where Shadowheart would be referred to as dark-haired, even if she has white hair, and added a new dialogue option for Shadowheart on a certain path when talking to Zenthino.

Added a couple more overhead lines for Withers for when he’s trying to get your attention.

Updated the Slayer tooltip to more accurately explain the transformation.

Corrected missing text formatting on an illithid player’s dialogue choice during Shadowheart’s epilogue dialogue.

Tweaked some dialogue options in the main dialogue with Florrick in Act I to match the journal more closely.

Added a line in Halsin’s camp dialogue to account for an outcome where you resolved the situation at the Goblin Camp but the goblin leadership wasn’t necessarily killed.

Lae’zel will now acknowledge Orpheus as being alive and a mind flayer in her epilogue dialogue. If this is indeed the case, of course.

Added a couple of small dialogues for two of Gortash’s bodyguards.

If playing Avatar Lae’zel, your romantic partner now bids you goodbye if you choose to join the rebellion against Vlaakith.

Fixed some internal parameters showing up in the tooltip for Dame Aylin’s Moonfire condition.

The Necromites’ Reach from Beyond spell tooltip no longer incorrectly says that it applies the Bone Chill condition.

Fixed some subtitles that weren’t appearing on screen when interacting with a door in Cazador’s palace.

Fixed several typos and subtitle/VO mismatches across the game.

Fixed the italicised formatting of a handful of illithid dialogue options.

Fixed placeholder text for the Knocked Out condition appearing in the Karsus’ Compulsion tooltip.

Made the origin of the Steeped in Bliss condition clearer in item tooltips.

Fixed an incorrect tooltip description for Reach from Beyond.

Clarified which elixirs apply their effects after being thrown.

Fixed the Force Blast tooltip showing incorrect text.

Spruced up the sign text for the fine establishments of Wyrm’s Crossing.

Added more gazette articles to react to Ettvard Needle’s death.

Fixed an errant vegetable crate that was lying about what it contained.

Tieflings can now properly react to Zevlor detailing prejudice against their kind after the fight in front of the Emerald Grove.

Updated the tutorial tooltip about consuming illithid tadpoles.

The Exhausted condition no longer references a D&D mechanic not used in BG3 – we’re going off-book for this one.

Added an explanation for the extra Lightning damage Bernard deals to his attackers in his tooltips. Shocking.

Improved the legibility of the tooltip for Yurgir’s Volatile Cluster ability.

Fixed Thisobald Thorm’s Legendary Action tooltip showing incorrect numbers.

Improved clarity in the tooltip text for conditions during Thisobald Thorm’s combat in Act II.

You can now react to knowing about Bhaal’s Chosen when talking to the murder investigator.

Fixed Shadowheart’s sandals being called Tasteful Boots and described incorrectly.

Clarified the description of the Periapt of Wound Closure passive.

Fixed some erroneously named and described vegetable crates in Wyrm’s Rock Prison.

Fixed Wild Magic: Teleport tooltips incorrectly showing a spell slot cost and spell school. Made the different Wild Magic: Teleport tooltips match.

Ravengard and Mizora will now drop letters if they leave camp after they had already been camp followers and Wyll leaves the party permanently.

Fixed a basket of onions claiming to be a fruit basket, and other issues with lying baskets.

Gave the dogs at the Sword Coast Couriers names. Because they’re the best boys.

Fix a bug where you could tell Barcus about Moonrise Towers before knowing about it yourself.

Fixed a case where in some flows, Karlach wouldn’t react to Zevlor’s description of the Descent

Added lines so that a Karlach who hasn’t upgraded her engine can no longer romance Halsin.

Avatars who went to Avernus with Karlach can now explicitly tell Gale they can’t ascend because they need to look after Big K.

Added additional Karlach reactivity to the ascension with Gale in the epilogue.

Added reactivity when interacting with Mizora for circumstances where Wyll’s father has been killed

Improved player attitudes in the dialogue options when Gale expresses discomfort at the drow twins’ four-way proposal and removed the Persuasion roll.

Clarified a quest update in the ‘Save Hope’ quest.

Made the names and descriptions of Gortash’s Incineration Casters and their conditions more consistent.

Added lines for Minsc, Jaheira, Minthara, and Halsin when they perceive traps in the environment.

Jaheira no longer uses Marcus as a code in Danthelon’s Dancing Axe if you never met Marcus.

Added a line for Karlach after she flies into a rage about the paladins in Act I to account for the possibility that she’d spent some alone time with Minthara.

CINEMATICS

Improved camera shots, mocap animations, character staging, and facial expressions in many dialogues across the game.

Fixed pops, jitters, and clipping in many dialogues across the game.

Added custom touches and polishes to many dialogues across the game.

Hid a figure that looks suspiciously like Shar from appearing in a particular cutscene in the Cloister of Sombre Embrace on very widescreen monitors.

Improved a camera shot and facial expressions in Halsin’s default companion dialogue.

Fixed a pop when talking to Thulla in the Underdark.

After Cazador gets his shirt removed and runes carved on his back in the cinematic, he’ll no longer be magically fully clothed again after the cinematic ends.

Duke Ravengard no longer appears duplicated in his Iron Throne cell.

Fixed a small animation pop on Gandrel.

Consuming a noblestalk as the Dark Urge will no longer play part of the scene in the wrong location.

Implemented more cinematic content for lone Dark Urges at the end of the game.

Added a chant of ‘Blood, blood, blood’ to the Dark Urge’s ending cinematic. Because the Dark Urge didn’t have enough of that already.

Polished the timing on Karlach’s Speak with Dead dialogue.

Fixed a long pause when talking to the hag’s masked halfling victim.

Stopped part of the hag’s dialogue with Mayrina skipping when you fought her brothers. Also cleaned up the animation fade-ins and fade-outs.

Fixed an endlessly looping animation if you skip through the dialogue where you can lay a hand on Karlach at Last Light.

Fixed the rats’ animation in the Gauntlet of Shar freezing.

Fixed some camera and lighting issues in the scene with the brain in the tutorial when playing as the Dark Urge.

Fixed a barrel blocking the camera when Avatar Karlach first talks to Dammon.

Fixed Orin’s head snapping during the cinematic with the Chosen Three in the Mind Flayer Colony on widescreens.

Fixed Marcus momentarily freezing when talking to Isobel at Last Light.

Fixed the dagger jittering when you snatch it from Cazador, and an odd issue of the dagger disappearing when he’s saying his final words.

Fixed a bug preventing you from getting the proper Oppenheimer cinematic treatment when Gale self-destructs atop the Netherbrain.

Fixed Kith’rak Voss’ sword clipping into smaller characters’ heads when they confront him by the ruined bridge in Act I.

If you become the Absolute at the end of the game after being encouraged to do so by Minthara or Astarion if either one of them is your partner, you’ll no longer enthral them.

Fixed a camera pop in Karlach’s dialogue about her backstory.

Polished the camerawork for different player races in the scene where Karlach encounters Gortash.

Polished the scene with the hooded figure that approaches you in the House of Grief.

Fixed a Flaming Fist suddenly blipping out of existence in the background of the scene where Halsin talks to Art.

When speaking with Volo in the Emerald Grove, his quill no longer appears to be floating in the air after certain answers.

Fixed the delayed start for the cinematic after you heal Pandirna in the Emerald Grove.

Fixed a camera pop and the Whittled Duck disappearing from your hand after Halsin gives it to you in the epilogue.

Fixed an issue where sometimes companion Lae’zel wouldn’t appear in the cinematic when she arrives at the epilogue party from the Astral Plane.

Fixed an issue causing characters’ hair to freak out and stretch wildly while climbing to the top of the Netherbrain.

Lae’zel no longer slides or teleports away during her Epilogue dialogue.

In the dialogue with Raphael at Sharess’ Caress, when you finish signing the contract, you’ll no longer jitter and Raphael’s hand will no longer be distracting as the camera focuses on you.

Adjusted lighting during the destruction of the Elder Brain.

Fixed Astarion popping in a couple of dialogues.

Fixed automatically-triggered dialogues not always focusing on the correct characters.

Fixed a looping player animation when talking to Araj Oblodra in Moonrise Towers.

Cleaned up some mocap in the scene where a Steel Watcher spots you and tells you to go to the Audience Hall in Wyrm’s Rock.

Shadowheart’s arm no longer clips through taller characters’ shoulders when kissing them.

To prevent a particular visual bug when playing as a custom character, you will no longer be able to request to kiss your partner while they are shapeshifted. Removing shapeshift from your partner will immediately restore your ability to get back to smooching, and you can still shapeshift your own character and kiss your partner!

Fixed a pop when interacting with Vellioth’s skull.

Fixed a hovering Sphynx cat in a cutscene of the Lower City.

Polished the scene with Abdirak when talking to him as the Dark Urge.

Made the number of City Watch guards consistent across a cutscene and gameplay in the Upper City.

Fixed some depth of field and camera issues in the scene with the Dying Stone Lord Thug.

Fixed hands looking like paddles in Halsin’s main dialogue.

Cleaned up the scene at Sorcerous Sundries where Dame Aylin confronts Lorroakan.

Polished one of Minthara’s dialogues at the end of the game, particularly for halflings and gnomes.

Fixed some issues with Withers’ hands in the epilogue, like him holding them out flat like paddles.

Polished the exit animation for male and female gnomes in the scene where Dame Aylin confronts Lorroakan at Sorcerous Sundries.

Reduced the light intensity of some VFX in the cutscene of Nightsong flying out of her prison.

Readjusted a camera to fix your hand blocking the camera when skipping through a dialogue with Wyll about his future plans.

Polished Wyll’s facial expressions when Minthara sits on Ketheric’s throne.

Polished Wyll’s facial expressions in Shadowheart’s recruitment dialogue.

Made Gale’s explosion atop the Netherbrain more explodey by adding some extra camera shakes.

Made general improvements to Boo’s animations. The hamster is a little less jittery.

Fixed the camera blocking shorter characters when talking to Gyldro Angleiron.

Fixed some jittering on female dragonborn characters when talking to Halsin.

Fixed some depth of field issues and tweaked some cameras in the dialogue with the Dying Stone Lord Thug.

Fixed some clipping on male dwarves by tweaking their chest rotation when spending a night with Astarion in Act I.

Fixed Figaro Facemaker’s chin clipping into his collar.

Fixed Avatar Astarion sliding around as he stands during the vampire ambush scene at camp.

Fixed an issue with Minsc’s left arm when holding Boo in his recruitment dialogue.

Fixed a Steel Watcher’s armour clipping into its breastplate.

Fixed a mocap pop when talking to Sazza at the Emerald Grove.

Fixed a camera clipping through the ground in the dialogue with Danis and Bex at Last Light after they’re reunited.

Fixed the chalice in the dialogue with Jaheira at Last Light clipping through the table for shorter races.

Fixed an animation pop on Spaw in the Underdark.

Fixed the goblet flying out of your hand when talking to Jaheira at Last Light. We knew you were suspicious of it, but you don’t have to be so dramatic.

The dialogue with Skickpit after you save him will now trigger the cinematic dialogue correctly instead of using the in-game camera.

Fixed Shadowheart not appearing in a shot while she’s speaking in front of one of the sacrificial bowls in the Gauntlet of Shar.

And those are all patch notes for Baldur’s Gate (BG3) Update Patch #6.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.