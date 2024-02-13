Baldur’s Gate 3’s New Kissing Animations Look Hilariously Awkward

Larian Studios will be releasing Patch 6 for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day. While we don’t know everything that the patch will bring just yet, we do know that there will be new kissing scenes. And that’s exciting.

Well, until you see what they might actually look like. Larian Studios has just tweeted out a short clip featuring Lae’zel and Shadowheart, showing off the new kissing animations. We’ll let you form your own opinions, and you can check it out for yourself down below:

I suppose you’ve earned it 😏 pic.twitter.com/fun5hhbtA5 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) February 12, 2024

It’s a hilarious clip for two reasons: the first being that both characters are just clanking around in their heavy steel armor, which completely ruins the mood. Methinks that if the scene had just played out with them in their camp clothes, that would’ve worked out so much better.

The second reason… well. Someone please tell me why Shadowheart needed to awkwardly dance around Lae’zel before going for the kiss. Clearly, this is meant to be a seductive move, but the animations end up looking just a little bit too robotic and totally kills the immersion.

Even so, the awkwardness somehow just adds to the overall charm of Baldur’s Gate 3. While the game is easily one of the best RPG experiences of the past decade, it’s also not afraid to be a little silly and poke fun at itself. We’re not entirely sure the new kissing animations were Larian trying to be funny, but hey, it just makes the game that much more charming and I’m here for it.

With Patch 6 releasing this week, you can bet we’ll be diving into it to see what other goodies it brings.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC and consoles. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the game, including our take on the best multiclass builds to try.