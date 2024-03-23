Diablo 4’s latest patch is here and the good news is it’s not nerfing your favourite character. However, it does introduce a feature that fans may well have been waiting for. If you’re wondering just what it does, here are all patch notes for Diablo 4 update 1.3.5.

One of the biggest changes is that Diablo 4 update 1.3.5 adds ray-traced shadows and reflections to the game. That’s not the full extent of Diablo 4’s ray-tracing, since Blizzard will be adding and upgrading more ray-tracing features later. It should make the game look prettier, though you’ll need a powerful PC to make the most of it.

Consoles do get these features as well, to some extent, but they’re bundled together as ‘Enhanced Visuals’ and enabling them locks performance to 30fps max. Whether that trade-off is worth it is up to you, so it’s best to experiment with the settings. Preferably while you’re not being attacked by monsters. Ambient Occlusion and Contact Shadows get a boost too which, again, influence how pretty the game is.

Aside from those improvements, there are a handful of other tweaks, aimed at squishing bugs and making Diablo 4 more stable. Here’s everything included in Diablo 4 update 1.3.5, from the patch notes.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.5 Changes

Patch 1.3.5. introduces Raytracing to all supported platforms and updates to Ambient Occlusion and Contact Shadows.

Fixed an issue where the Portal entrance to the Gauntlet didn’t apply Portal cosmetics.

Fixed an issue where the ability to interact with certain things would not function if Corpse Tendrils was equipped to the same key binding as ‘Interact’.

Fixed an issue where some elites could not properly spawn in the second half of the Path of the Blind dungeon.

Fixed an issue where some headstone cosmetics would not appear in the Wardrobe.

Various performance, stability, and visual improvements.

And those are all patch notes for Diablo 4 update 1.3.5.