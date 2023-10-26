EA has parted company with FIFA which is why we’re getting EA Sports FC 24 instead of FIFA 24. Now, it’s received its fourth update and if you’re wondering what’s changed, here are all patch notes for EA Sports FC 24 title update #4

Here’s What EA Sports FC 24’s Latest Patch Does

Why did EA part company with FIFA? Basically, money. EA has never publicly confirmed the figure but it’s believed FIFA wanted $300m for the company to keep using the license. They said no and that’s why we’ve got the EA Sports FC series.

EA Sports FC 24’s fourth update features a host of changes including bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. As far as gameplay goes, there aren’t any massive, game altering changes but the changes that are in title update #4 should improve the FC 24 experience a little.

For example, acrobatic shots in EA FC 24 are still powerful after the patch, but they’re now marginally less accurate. And if you take a first time Precision Pass at an extreme angle it’ll have less of a curve. It sounds like the game was getting into Wanted “curve the bullet” territory.

On top of that there are plenty of bug fixes, including one that stops the ball sticking to players legs. It’s probably a good idea to squash that good one. Earlier versions of FIFA – FIFA 12 etc, were infamous for some ridiculous, ridiculous bugs.

So what else has changed? Here are all the patch notes for EA Sports FC 24 title update #4.

Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added an Evolutions Overhead Indicator on/off setting found in Game Settings

Addressed the following issues:

The penalty kick accuracy indicator was not visible during penalty kick shootouts in Champions matches.

A Bronze Tifo could have incorrectly displayed for some Rivals Milestone Stages instead of the correct reward, this was a visual issue only.

Some specific Player Item pairs could not have been placed in the same squad.

Gerd Müller & Bobby Charlton, Franck Ribéry & Jairzinho, and Abily Camille & Xabi Alonso.

The Founders Evolution could have incorrectly displayed a Player Item that was not selected for it, this was a visual issue only.

After bidding on a Player Item found on the Transfer Target compare price screen, exiting the screen did not function as intended.

After opening a Pack and swapping a duplicate Item for a tradable version on the New Item screen, the Quick Sell value did not always display, this was a visual issue only.

Longer Pack descriptions did not automatically scroll in the Store.

Exiting the See All Rewards screening Squad Battles resulted in being taken to the Opponent Select instead of Your Rank screen.

Addressed an issue that could have impacted Evolution Player Item selection.

Concept Items did not get automatically replaced in a Squad if a replacement Player Item was obtained through the Transfer Market UI on the Squad screen.

An error message could have displayed after attempting to select a Concept Item for an Evolution.

When swapping a Manager Item, the CHM UI displayed a green color instead of red for lower CHM values, this was a visual issue only.

In Rivals, the pause menu displayed the opponent’s Squad name instead of Club name.

Season Progression tifo rewards could not always be previewed.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the amount of curve that could occur on first time Precision Passes taken at extreme angles.

Slightly reduced potential accuracy of acrobatic shots.

When crossing from a wing position, players will prefer to use the foot closest to the touchline.

This change does not apply to Trivela Crosses and High Crosses.

Addressed the following issues:

In some situations, the ball could have incorrectly stuck to a dribbler’s leg as they ran.

In some cases, Lob Precision Passes did not go to the intended receiver.

When changing the aiming input in the final moments of an outside foot shot animation, the shot could have sometimes gone towards the keeper instead of the intended spot.

Low powered lobbed drop kicks did not always send the ball to the intended receiver.

Manual passes affected by Pinged Pass and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles did not always function as intended.

When attempting to block a pass as a defender, an incorrect block animation could have sometimes occurred.

During a specific goalkeeper save animation, the keeper’s arm could have gone through the pitch, this was a visual issue only.

In some rare situations following a save, the goalkeeper could have momentarily faced towards their own goal while getting up.

In some rare situations, the goalkeeper faced away from the ball when attempting to save a shot.

Flair Passes could have sometimes occurred when requesting Swerve On Demand Passes with 40% power or more.

Players could have sometimes passed through a camera operator near the ad boards.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Press conference tutorials could have continued to appear after the first press conference in Manager Career.

In Manager Career, Scout Reports for lower league clubs could have shown reports for high OVR top league players that weren’t interested in moving to a lower league.

The GK PlayStyles, Any PlayStyles, and None scouting instructions were not available in Career Mode.

In Manger Career, if a player was to retire, the expiring contracts warning could incorrectly display even if all other contracts were renewed.

The Brand Exposure Objective did not function correctly in Manager Career.

The Read A Book By A Club Legend Activity could have occurred more often than intended in Player Career.

At the end of a Player Career season, an offered contact could have displayed an incorrect team when signing for a target team.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

When playing as a goalkeeper at the StrongHER stadium, the view was incorrectly limited due to stadium geometry.

In some specific scenarios, PlayStyles not intended to be equipped on a Virtual Pro could have been equipped.

Some accessories did not display in the Drop-In lobby.

Goalkeeper Attributes did not always display correctly when viewed through Leaderboard and My Pro Presets screens, this was a visual issue only.

Editing the appearance of AI teammates could have resulted in them not looking as intended, and could have prevented the ability to further edit them.

After completing a Player Career match, players were unintentionally taken to the Perks screen.

Club names could have been edited when the setting was greyed out.

VOLTA

Addressed the following issues:

Scoring in the last second of a Foot Golf Arcade game resulted in the next round’s timer not functioning as intended.

Squads could have become corrupted in 3v3 Rush matches in Kick Off.

The Cross Facial Hair did not display correctly.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some out of match scenes, UI elements, crowds, broadcast packages, Pack animations, stadia, and audio.

Added 17 new starheads and updated 1, they will appear in-game following an upcoming Server Release.

Addressed the following issues:

[PS5/XBSX|S/PC Only] In rare cases, Personal Settings could not be saved.

Addressed instances of Controller Settings sometimes resetting.

Addressed several UI elements and button callouts not displaying and functioning as intended.

Addressed instances of incorrect and unformatted text displaying.

Clubs specific stadia could have been selected in unintended modes.

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of touch screen input not functioning as intended for some UI elements.

[Switch Only] When playing horizontally on a single Joy-Con, SL and SR did not function correctly on the Video Calibration screen.

Addressed cases of some buttons not being able to be remapped to others.

The patch has been rolled out across all platforms, so the next time you update your game these should kick in. And those are all patch notes for EA Sports FC 24 title update #4

