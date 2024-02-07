Palworld‘s new update is here, and while it’s not a massive one, it fixes a rather disturbing bug. If you’re wondering what that is and what else the patch does, here are all patch notes for Palworld update patch v0.1.4.1

Palworld Update Patch v0.1.4.1 doesn’t add in any additional content, though given the game is in early access, there should be new features (and creatures) arriving later down the line. What it does is squash several bugs, including a downright creepy one.

It’s nothing something I’ve stumbled across, mainly because I’ve not really messed around with breeding farms, but there was a bug that could plunge your pals into a Sleeping Beauty-style slumber. If you manually assign a Pal to a breeding farm, there’s a chance it’ll go to sleep and stay asleep… forever.

The patch notes don’t specify whether this new patch will wake perma-slumbering Pals up in Palworld, but it should stop it from happening again at the very least. Here’s everything the patch does:

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server’s world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base Related

Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others

Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

And those are all patch notes for Palworld update patch v0.1.4.1. The patch is out now on Steam and Xbox, though it’s numbered on v0.1.1.4 on Microsoft’s platforms.

Palworld Early Access is available now.