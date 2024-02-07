Palworld’s Latest Patch Fixes One of the Game’s Most Annoying Bugs

While Palworld‘s been a huge hit since its early access release in January, it’s also been plagued by various bugs that have made it a pain to play. Not least of which is the Lifmunk Effigy bug, where the Effigies did absolutely nothing to improve your Pal capture rate.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, we’ll no longer have to lament putting in all that hard work into collecting the Effigies, only to feel like it was all for naught. Pocketpair has just pushed out a new update for Palworld on PC, addressing the Lifmunk Effigy bug and various other issues. Here are the full patch notes.

Palworld Patch v0.1.4.1 Explained

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7,000. In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server’s world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base-Related

Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others

Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

Overall, I’d say this is a pretty good patch. Three major issues were identified and quickly rectified, including the bug with the sleeping Pals, which was also borderline game-breaking if you had used a more valuable Pal for breeding.

One final thing to note is that v0.1.4.1 is now available for Steam players, and v0.1.1.4 for Xbox will be pushed out slightly later, when it’s ready.

Palworld is now available on PC and Xbox.