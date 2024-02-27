All Patch Notes for Palworld Update Patch v0.1.5.0

Pocketpair has just pushed out patch v0.1.5.0 for Palworld and it’s a pretty hefty one. While Palworld has enjoyed plenty of praise and critical acclaim since its early access launch, it hasn’t been without bugs and glitches that could potentially make the game unplayable for some.

This new patch finally implements backup for your save data when you boot up, and also introduces some quality-of-life improvements in the form of only having to hit a button once when working. In addition to that, Pals have been adjusted so that they behave a little better in combat, while also making sure they get stuck on objects a little less.

Pocketpair has also noted that they’re currently working on resolving an issue where the auto-save feature fails on the Xbox and Game Pass versions, and this will be addressed in an upcoming update.

Major Fixes

Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen

Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data

Key Configuration

Added fully supported keyboard key configuration

Guild

Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in

Player Issues

Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (This is switchable in the options settings)

Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime

Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects

Pals

Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to “attack aggressively,” the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat

Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated)

Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills

Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda’s partner skill “Grenadier Panda” on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls

Base Issues

Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.

Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again

Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof

Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server

Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour)

Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs

Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills

Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano)

Implemented “relax” working style on the monitoring stand

Balance Adjustment

Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills

Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails

Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed

Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance’s crossbow

Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher

Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs

Network Related

Renovated the server lobby

[Search by server name] will now work

Added the ability to view online players on a dedicated server *On community servers, this will only be displayed if the setting is enabled

Others

Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed

You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings

Fixed many minor bugs

Corrected various incorrect text

Improved measures against cheating

And those are all of the changes and tweaks in Palworld patch v0.1.5.0. The patch is now available on Steam, though Xbox players will need to wait just a little longer.

Palworld is now available on PC and Xbox.