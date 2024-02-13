New Palworld Glitch Lets You Clear Dungeons in Less Than a Minute

For the most part, Palworld is an excellent game that gets a lot of things right. But there are just a few little niggles that keep it from being truly great, like exploring dungeons without a mini-map.

Truly, Palworld‘s dungeons can be pretty frustrating simply because of how big they are, and how easy it is to get lost in them. You’ll inevitably wind up finding yourself in rooms you’ve already explored, not knowing how to progress. Which is where this random glitch comes in.

u/yashpwnz has discovered a new glitch in Palworld, which allows you to skip the entire dungeon crawl with a flying mount. You can check out the glitch in action down below:

Essentially, what you want to do is summon your mount, climb up a wall within a dungeon, then use the pet command on the mount. This will cause your character to hop onto the mount Pal’s back, and it’ll fly out of bounds and take you to the end of the dungeon.

You might need to do the trick a couple times as shown in the video above, as the Pal may just take you to a different room before the end of the dungeon. But even then, you’d be saving a ton of time just getting lost and wandering around aimlessly.

It’s surely only a matter of time before Pocketpair catches wind of this and patches out the glitch, but for now, for folks who don’t want to deal with annoying dungeon runs, this is a good one to have in your back pocket. Hopefully Pocketpair actually adds some sort of map function to dungeons when the glitch inevitably gets patched out of the game.

Palworld is now available on PC and Xbox.