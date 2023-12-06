All Patch Notes for Vampire Survivors’ v1.8 Update

Vampire Survivors‘ latest patch is here, bringing with it a host of fixes and tweaks. But on top of that, there’s a whole new game mode, which promises to be a real blast. So, if you’re wondering what’s changed, here are all the patch notes for Vampire Survivors‘ v1.8 update

The biggest change that Vampire Survivors update 1.8 brings is the addition of the new “Adventures” mode. Adventures are smaller story chapters that remix some of the game’s existing content, offering a little more structure than your average playthrough.

These Adventures can also be revisited at will, and while you shouldn’t count on an epic tale with Telltale-style choices, there’s plenty of fun to be had. And if, for some reason, you’ve grown tired of Vampire Survivors, these bite-sized adventures, which Poncle boasts “reset and remix the game’s content,” could pull you right back in.

For more information and details on Adventures, such as how and why to “Ascend” an adventure after completing it, please refer to the FAQ: https://poncle.games/adventures-faq

With that all out of the way, here are all the fixes and changes from the 1.8 update’s patch notes.

The patch is available right now and contains:

1 relic, Atlas Gate: Enables base game Adventures. Found in Boss Rash, minute 7

1 new achievement for obtaining the Atlas Gate (in-game only. Will be added to the list on Steam together with the next content patch, your 100% is safe for the rest of the year!)

2 base game Adventures

1 Adventure for the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC

v1.8.200 Tweaks and fixes

Locked characters can now be previewed in Character Selection (Secret characters aren’t shown until the Forbidden Scrolls relic is found)

– Added filters to the Collection page. You can now see easily what you need to unlock Queen Sigma for example.

– Tweaked Whiteout bosses’ HP pool

– Fixed Whiteout treasure chests not containing evos

– Fixed Celestial Voulge not being available in Super Candybox II Turbo

– Reduced self-harm from Muramasa

– Fixed Millionaire’s projectiles not being affected by the direction faced by the player

And those are all the patch notes for Vampire Survivors update 1.8.

