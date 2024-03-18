Category:
Video Games

All Patch Notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 12:20 pm
A wrestler dressed in pink, raising her right arm, in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24, the latest in the long-running wrestling series, is here, and as with most AAA games, there have been a handful of post-launch patches. The latest has just dropped, so if you’re wondering what it does, here are all of the patch notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04.

Recommended Videos

All Patch Notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04

Wrestler The Big Show in WWE 2K24. This image is part of an article about all the patch notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04.

Unlike something like Baldur’s Gate 3, WWE 2K24 hasn’t had any massive, game-altering patches. Though you can bet that pre-release, developer Visual Concepts spent a good few weeks removing any mention of now-shamed Vince McMahon from the game. This latest patch features a handful of tweaks aimed at improving stability and squishing bugs.

For example, the patch fixes faulty arena lighting and fixes various unspecified stability issues. It also squashes a couple of online bugs, such as Guest Referee staying on when turned off, and improves the stability of the MyFaction leaderboard. Let’s face it – everyone wants to show their fellow players what an awesome virtual wrestler they are.

Related: How to Drag Opponents in WWE 2K24

Here’s a list of everything that WWE 2K24 Update 1.04 fixes from the patch notes:

General

  • Several stability issues have been addressed
  • Addressed a reported concern related to lighting within certain arenas not displaying correctly
  • Addressed a reported concern related to using Seth Rollins ’14 entrance with RAW 2002 arena
  • Addressed a reported concern related to the ring announcer playing audio twice
  • Addressed a reported concern related to an illegal tag interference debuff

MyFACTION

  • Added tutorials for Faction Wars rewards
  • Improved leaderboard stability

Community Creations

  • Addressed a reported concern related to presentation name being unavailable when creating a superstar
  • Addressed a reported concern related to colors failing to be saved in Create-An-Arena

Universe

  • Addressed a reported concern related to general gameplay settings not being applied to Universe

Online

  • Addressed a reported concern related to the Guest Referee meter still being enabled after turning it off

And those are all the patch notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04

WWE 2K24 is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
wwe 2k24
related content
Read Article How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
Storm troopers and Jedi engaging in combat
Category: Video Games
Video Games
How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes
Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Progress
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Coding Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Coding Simulator promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Coding Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
Storm troopers and Jedi engaging in combat
Category: Video Games
Video Games
How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes
Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Progress
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Coding Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Coding Simulator promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Coding Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 18, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.