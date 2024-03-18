All Patch Notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04

WWE 2K24, the latest in the long-running wrestling series, is here, and as with most AAA games, there have been a handful of post-launch patches. The latest has just dropped, so if you’re wondering what it does, here are all of the patch notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04.

Unlike something like Baldur’s Gate 3, WWE 2K24 hasn’t had any massive, game-altering patches. Though you can bet that pre-release, developer Visual Concepts spent a good few weeks removing any mention of now-shamed Vince McMahon from the game. This latest patch features a handful of tweaks aimed at improving stability and squishing bugs.

For example, the patch fixes faulty arena lighting and fixes various unspecified stability issues. It also squashes a couple of online bugs, such as Guest Referee staying on when turned off, and improves the stability of the MyFaction leaderboard. Let’s face it – everyone wants to show their fellow players what an awesome virtual wrestler they are.

Here’s a list of everything that WWE 2K24 Update 1.04 fixes from the patch notes:

General

Several stability issues have been addressed

Addressed a reported concern related to lighting within certain arenas not displaying correctly

Addressed a reported concern related to using Seth Rollins ’14 entrance with RAW 2002 arena

Addressed a reported concern related to the ring announcer playing audio twice

Addressed a reported concern related to an illegal tag interference debuff

MyFACTION

Added tutorials for Faction Wars rewards

Improved leaderboard stability

Community Creations

Addressed a reported concern related to presentation name being unavailable when creating a superstar

Addressed a reported concern related to colors failing to be saved in Create-An-Arena

Universe

Addressed a reported concern related to general gameplay settings not being applied to Universe

Online

Addressed a reported concern related to the Guest Referee meter still being enabled after turning it off

And those are all the patch notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04

WWE 2K24 is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.