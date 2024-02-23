Baldur’s Gate 3‘s latest hotfix is here, one of those smaller patches that crop up in between the meaty Patch X updates. Patch 6 has, according to some, thrown up its own issues so might be wondering if this update addresses that. To find just what it does, here are all patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 update Hotfix #19.

If you’re one of the people who’ve been having issues since Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 dropped, this may not solve them. There are plenty of issued addressed, including an all-important fix for Minthara and Lae’zel’s misaligned smooches. And there’s a softlock addressed that could, well, softlock the game. And Xbox players will be happy to discover that Hotfix #19 squashes controller assignment issues.

But Larian Studios is still looking into other reported issues, stating that “We are also actively working on further fixes that cover several community-submitted issues with Patch 6, and really appreciate your patience as we prepare to deliver this.” To be fair, this is a massively complex game and Larian have been on the ball most of the time.

Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 19 fixes, from the patch notes.

Fixed some conditions on items in Tactician Mode not getting removed when changing to an easier difficulty.

Fixed user/controller assignments on Xbox being wrong in some cases.

Fixed multiplayer invites on Xbox not being correctly handled in some cases.

Fixed some lines that were getting cut off in the dialogue with the Flaming Fists trying to force their way into Waukeen’s Rest and in the dialogue with the talking door in Auntie Ethel’s lair.

Fixed a possible softlock when the Reaction UI is triggered while in the Multiplayer UI.

Fixed a performance issue when initiating a trade on Honour Mode.

Fixed a crash on Minthara’s turn in combat in the Emerald Grove.

Brought back the numbers on the sliders in Character Creation due to popular demand.

Fixed a bug causing Group Hide to also affect ungrouped party members.

Fixed a crash when loading modded savegames that reference unknown conditions.

Fixed a crash on selecting a spell with Metamagic active while also having a filter enabled in the hotbar.

Fixed a hotbar bug when selecting multiple targets for Eldritch Blast.

Fixed a hotbar bug when toggling off Metamagic while casting a spell.

Fixed the misalignment of bonuses on Active Rolls on controller. (We had to do the right thing to fix this left issue.)

Fixed a couple of kisses with Minthara and Lae’zel that weren’t aligning properly.

The Hotfix is available across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The patch notes also confirm that Larian is working on bringing Patch 6 to Mac. And those are all patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 update Hotfix #19.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now.