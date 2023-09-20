All PC Requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a throwback for the series, with a more compact design than the sprawling RPGs of the last few entries. After a lengthy demo, The Escapist’s Michael Cripe walked away thinking that could be a very good thing, and it’s impossible to dispute that the game’s rendition of ancient Baghdad looks stunning in action. Of course, you’ll be fine if you’re planning to play it on one of the current or last-gen consoles (bar the Switch), but PC is always a sketchier proposition. As you’d expect, the PC requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are a little heavier than Valhalla, but not unreasonably so, so let’s take a look.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Tapping Into the Golden Age of Baghdad: An Interview with Sarah Beaulieu

What PC Specs Do You Need To Play AC Mirage

One of the biggest reliefs in the specifications is the relatively light storage requirements. At 40GB, it’s a fraction of what Valhalla demanded, and less even than Assassin’s Creed III Remastered. However, that comes with the trade-off that an SSD is required this time around. As for everything else:

Low Graphics Standard, (1080p, 30 FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 40 GB

High Graphics Standard (1080p, 60FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 40 GB

High Graphics Standard (1440p, 60 FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Intel Arc 770 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 40 GB

Ultra Graphics Standard (2160p, 60FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 40 GB

It should also be noted that one of the requirements to run Assassin’s Creed Mirage is that your PC is using Windows 10 or 11, so Mac and Linux users are out in the cold for the time being. On the other hand, it will be natively playable on the iPhone 15 Pro at some point next year. And if you want to know more, make sure to take a look through our full coverage.

If you’re looking for more on the game, find out how long Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take to beat for completionists.