Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pokemon That Evolve With Friendship

Some Pokemon evolve only once they've formed a strong bond with their trainer
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 01:29 pm
Pokemon That Evolve Through Friendship
Image via The Pokemon Company

Over the years, evolution in the Pokemon franchise has become more complex. Gone are the days when every Pokemon evolved purely through leveling up, as each game has its own spin on evolution, and some creatures have complex rules. One way Pokemon can evolve is through friendship with the trainer, a mechanic that highlights the spirit of Pokemon.

Recommended Videos

How Evolution with Friendship Works in Pokemon

Depending on the game you’re playing, evolution may work slightly differently. However, in most mainline Pokemon video games, friendship can and is a measurable component that helps certain Pokemon evolve. The general requirements for evolving Pokemon by friendship tend to be consistent across main series games. So, if Sylveon evolves through friendship and learning a fairy-type move as Eevee, for instance, it typically will always evolve using this method.

Raising friendship levels and measuring them can depend on the game you’re playing. For instance, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can increase friendship by keeping a Pokemon in your party and by treating it to sandwiches and baths during picnics. Interacting with a Pokemon during a picnic will show you how many “hearts” you have with that pal so you can keep track of how close you are to hitting their evolutionary stage.

Essentially, spending time with Pokemon increases their friendship level. Once you are close enough with that Pokemon, they will be able to evolve into their next form. Other specifics you’ll need to meet vary depending on the Pokemon.

All Pokemon That Evolve With Friendship

Here is the full list of Pokemon that consistently evolve with friendship in main series games such as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as the general rules for getting that Pokemon to the next evolutionary stage.

PokemonEvolved FormHow to Evolve
Pichu
Pichu		pikachu
Pikachu		Level up with high friendship
Cleffa Pokemon
Cleffa		Clefairy
Clefairy		Level up with high friendship
Igglybuff
Igglybuff		jigglypuff
Jigglypuff		Level up with high friendship
eevee
Eevee 		espeon
Espeon		Level up during the day with high friendship
eevee
Eevee		umbreon
Umbreon		Level up at night with high friendship
eevee
Eevee		Sylveon
Sylveon		Know a fairy-type move and level up with high friendship
Chansey
Chansey		Blissey
Blissey		Level up with high friendship
Azurill
Azurill		Marill Pokemon

Marill		Level up with high friendship
budew
Budew		roselia
Roselia		Level up during the day with high friendship
buneary
Buneary		Lopunny
Lopunny		Level up with high friendship
chingling shiny
Chingling		Shiny Chimecho
Chimecho		Level up at night with high friendship
munchlax
Munchlax		Snorlax
Snorlax		Level up with high friendship
riolu
Riolu		lucario
Lucario		Level up during the day with high friendship
Woobat
Woobat		Swoobat
Swoobat		Level up with high friendship
Swadloon
Swadloon		Leavanny
Leavanny		Level up with high friendship
Alolan Meowth
Alolan Meowth		Alolan Persian
Alolan Persian		Level up with high friendship
Type Null
Type: Null		Silvally
Silvally		Level up with high friendship
Snom
Snom		Frosmoth
Frosmoth		Level up at night with high friendship
Post Tag:
Pokemon
related content
Read Article Pokemon Sleep Electric Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Event Bonuses
Banner for Electric Week in Pokemon Sleep, featuring Mareep, Pikachu, and Dedenne
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Sleep Electric Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 11, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon Sleep Electric Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Event Bonuses
Banner for Electric Week in Pokemon Sleep, featuring Mareep, Pikachu, and Dedenne
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Sleep Electric Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 11, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.