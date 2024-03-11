Over the years, evolution in the Pokemon franchise has become more complex. Gone are the days when every Pokemon evolved purely through leveling up, as each game has its own spin on evolution, and some creatures have complex rules. One way Pokemon can evolve is through friendship with the trainer, a mechanic that highlights the spirit of Pokemon.

How Evolution with Friendship Works in Pokemon

Depending on the game you’re playing, evolution may work slightly differently. However, in most mainline Pokemon video games, friendship can and is a measurable component that helps certain Pokemon evolve. The general requirements for evolving Pokemon by friendship tend to be consistent across main series games. So, if Sylveon evolves through friendship and learning a fairy-type move as Eevee, for instance, it typically will always evolve using this method.

Raising friendship levels and measuring them can depend on the game you’re playing. For instance, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can increase friendship by keeping a Pokemon in your party and by treating it to sandwiches and baths during picnics. Interacting with a Pokemon during a picnic will show you how many “hearts” you have with that pal so you can keep track of how close you are to hitting their evolutionary stage.

Essentially, spending time with Pokemon increases their friendship level. Once you are close enough with that Pokemon, they will be able to evolve into their next form. Other specifics you’ll need to meet vary depending on the Pokemon.

All Pokemon That Evolve With Friendship

Here is the full list of Pokemon that consistently evolve with friendship in main series games such as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as the general rules for getting that Pokemon to the next evolutionary stage.