After nearly 12 years, Dragon’s Dogma finally has a sequel. But if you’re tempted by Capcom’s RPG, should you put your money down now? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions from Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, there are two editions of the game. Sorry, DD fans, there’s no $250 collector’s edition as of yet. The pre-order bonuses are, however, a little different for each version, which is unusual. Typically, standard and deluxe editions of a game still get the same pre-order bonuses. Here are the two Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions you can buy:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Standard Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – $69.99

Available physically and digitally on console and digitally on PC, the basic edition gets you the following:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 game

Superior Weapons Quartet (pre-order bonus)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – $79.99

This digital-only version is $10 more and contains the following:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 game

Superior Weapons Quartet (pre-order bonus)

Ring of Assurance (pre-order bonus)

Explorer’s Camping Kit

1500 Rift Crystals,

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection,

Wakestone (restore the dead to life)

Art of Metamorphosis (Edit the appearance of the Arisen or of a pawn)

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons (Emits a scent enticing to harpies)

Ambivalent Rift Incense (Change your pawn’s inclination)

Heartfelt Pendant (Can be offered as a gift)

Makeshift Gaol Key (Key to the Gaol)

All that content is digital, but what’s most interesting is the “Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection.” You can swap out sounds and music from the game with the ones from the original Dragon’s Dogma.

Which should you buy? The Deluxe Edition is only a few dollars more, but since it’s digital only, you’re losing out on your chance to trade the game in. Sure, I’ve got my fingers crossed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is excellent, but there’s always a risk.

And those are all of the pre-order bonuses and editions from Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 arrives Mar. 22.