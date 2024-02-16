After nearly 12 years, Dragon’s Dogma finally has a sequel. But if you’re tempted by Capcom’s RPG, should you put your money down now? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions from Dragon’s Dogma 2.
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, there are two editions of the game. Sorry, DD fans, there’s no $250 collector’s edition as of yet. The pre-order bonuses are, however, a little different for each version, which is unusual. Typically, standard and deluxe editions of a game still get the same pre-order bonuses. Here are the two Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions you can buy:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Standard Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – $69.99
Available physically and digitally on console and digitally on PC, the basic edition gets you the following:
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 game
- Superior Weapons Quartet (pre-order bonus)
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – $79.99
This digital-only version is $10 more and contains the following:
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 game
- Superior Weapons Quartet (pre-order bonus)
- Ring of Assurance (pre-order bonus)
- Explorer’s Camping Kit
- 1500 Rift Crystals,
- Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection,
- Wakestone (restore the dead to life)
- Art of Metamorphosis (Edit the appearance of the Arisen or of a pawn)
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons (Emits a scent enticing to harpies)
- Ambivalent Rift Incense (Change your pawn’s inclination)
- Heartfelt Pendant (Can be offered as a gift)
- Makeshift Gaol Key (Key to the Gaol)
Related: All The Thaumaturge Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions
All that content is digital, but what’s most interesting is the “Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection.” You can swap out sounds and music from the game with the ones from the original Dragon’s Dogma.
Which should you buy? The Deluxe Edition is only a few dollars more, but since it’s digital only, you’re losing out on your chance to trade the game in. Sure, I’ve got my fingers crossed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is excellent, but there’s always a risk.
And those are all of the pre-order bonuses and editions from Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 arrives Mar. 22.