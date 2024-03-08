All Pre-Order Bonuses And Editions For Stellar Blade

It seems like only yesterday that Stellar Blade was announced for PS4 and Xbox One back in 2019. Now, five years later, the game is releasing as a PS5 exclusive and if the January State of Play is anything to go by, the action and visuals are absolutely to die for. Stellar Blade is shaping up to be one of my most anticipated games of the year, and if you want to secure your pre-order before it releases on April 26, 2024, here’s everything you need to know about its pre-order bonuses and editions.

Recommended Videos

All Stellar Blade Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions

Stellar Blade continues the trend of modern game releases that have only two versions of the game; a standard edition and a digital deluxe edition. While you can purchase the standard edition for $70 at most major retailers, the digital deluxe edition can only be purchased on the PlayStation Store for $80. Regardless of which version you decide to buy, as long as you pre-order the game, you’ll receive the following goodies;

Planet Diving Suit

Classic Round Glasses

Ear Armor Earrings

These pre-order bonuses are mainly cosmetic, but given how many outfits and accessories the developer Shift Up has included in Stellar Blade, designing the protagonist EVE’s appearance may be important to those who want to spice things up. These accessories can be unlocked through normal gameplay, so really you’re just getting early access to them. If you’re one of the lucky few who live in South Korea or have no problems with importing, the pre-order bonuses include a choice between a themed USB stick or a freaking vinyl soundtrack of the game. Now THAT’s a good pre-order bonus.

If you decide to opt for the slightly more expensive digital deluxe version, you’ll get a couple of extra cosmetics for both EVE and the supporting cast as well as some bonuses that will make the early hours of the game a bit easier. The items included in the digital deluxe edition are as follows:

Stargazer Suit

Half-rim Glasses

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings

Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily

Stargazer Pack for the drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

Again, most of the content within the digital deluxe edition is cosmetic, and given that Stellar Blade is a single-player game, it’s your call on whether or not the extra costumes and early in-game bonuses are worth putting down an additional $10 as well as missing out on a physical version of the game. Regardless of which version you ultimately get, Stellar Blade will release on April 26, 2024, exclusively on PS5 and should be a visual treat for the eyes.