Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses And Editions For Stellar Blade

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 10:50 pm
All Pre-Order Bonuses And Editions For Stellar Blade

It seems like only yesterday that Stellar Blade was announced for PS4 and Xbox One back in 2019. Now, five years later, the game is releasing as a PS5 exclusive and if the January State of Play is anything to go by, the action and visuals are absolutely to die for. Stellar Blade is shaping up to be one of my most anticipated games of the year, and if you want to secure your pre-order before it releases on April 26, 2024, here’s everything you need to know about its pre-order bonuses and editions. 

Recommended Videos

All Stellar Blade Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions

Stellar Blade continues the trend of modern game releases that have only two versions of the game; a standard edition and a digital deluxe edition. While you can purchase the standard edition for $70 at most major retailers, the digital deluxe edition can only be purchased on the PlayStation Store for $80. Regardless of which version you decide to buy, as long as you pre-order the game, you’ll receive the following goodies;

  • Planet Diving Suit
  • Classic Round Glasses
  • Ear Armor Earrings

These pre-order bonuses are mainly cosmetic, but given how many outfits and accessories the developer Shift Up has included in Stellar Blade, designing the protagonist EVE’s appearance may be important to those who want to spice things up. These accessories can be unlocked through normal gameplay, so really you’re just getting early access to them. If you’re one of the lucky few who live in South Korea or have no problems with importing, the pre-order bonuses include a choice between a themed USB stick or a freaking vinyl soundtrack of the game. Now THAT’s a good pre-order bonus.

If you decide to opt for the slightly more expensive digital deluxe version, you’ll get a couple of extra cosmetics for both EVE and the supporting cast as well as some bonuses that will make the early hours of the game a bit easier. The items included in the digital deluxe edition are as follows:

  • Stargazer Suit
  • Half-rim Glasses
  • Quadruple  Rectangle Earrings
  • Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily
  • Stargazer Pack for the drone
  • 2,000 SP EXP
  • 5,000 Gold in-game currency

Again, most of the content within the digital deluxe edition is cosmetic, and given that Stellar Blade is a single-player game, it’s your call on whether or not the extra costumes and early in-game bonuses are worth putting down an additional $10 as well as missing out on a physical version of the game. Regardless of which version you ultimately get, Stellar Blade will release on April 26, 2024, exclusively on PS5 and should be a visual treat for the eyes.

Post Tag:
Stellar Blade
related content
Read Article How to Beat the Mindflayer in FF7 Rebirth (Biological Intel Head Case)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat the Mindflayer in FF7 Rebirth (Biological Intel Head Case)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All Chocobo Gear & Where to Get It in FF7 Rebirth
ff7 rebirth chocobo races
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Chocobo Gear & Where to Get It in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Beat the Mindflayer in FF7 Rebirth (Biological Intel Head Case)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat the Mindflayer in FF7 Rebirth (Biological Intel Head Case)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All Chocobo Gear & Where to Get It in FF7 Rebirth
ff7 rebirth chocobo races
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Chocobo Gear & Where to Get It in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 7, 2024
Author
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.