All Pre-Order Bonuses for Persona 5 Tactica

As the Persona 5 sub-franchise grows ever bigger with the imminent release of Tactica, fans are no doubt wondering what neat goodies they gain if they part with their cash a little early. Here are all the pre-order bonuses for Persona 5 Tactica.

Persona 5 Tactica’s Pre-Order Bonuses

To kick things off, let’s clarify that there are three different versions of Persona 5 Tactica available to purchase: the Digital Standard Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Physical Launch Edition. Each one comes with mostly the same assortment of content with slight variations here and there. What’s shared by all versions is the pre-order bonus: two additional Personas, Orpheus Picaro and Izanagi Picaro, that can be summoned in-game. If you could summon them out-game, I think ATLUS would have a difficult time shipping them around the world.

Related: Do You Need to Play Persona 5 Before Tactica?

These Personas are most likely to appeal to veterans of the franchise, given that they call back to previous games in the series. Izanagi Picaro is based on Izanagi from Persona 4, while Orpheus Picaro takes its name and appearance from the Persona 3 summon. They both share the “Picaro” descriptor since that’s a term used specifically to denote Personas that belonged to previous protagonists and now appear outside of their original game.

It’s currently unknown what exactly these two Personas will do in Tactica, but based on the appearance in Persona 5, wherein they were added as DLC, both are incredibly powerful. Orpheus Picaro has the Unique Skill “Cadenza,” which not only heals the party by 50% but also boosts everyone’s evasion rate. As for Izanagi Picaro, in Persona 5, his Unique Skill is Cross Slash, which, at the cost of 20% of his HP, deals a heavy amount of damage to a single enemy twice. It’s unknown whether these will also feature in Tactica, but it’s a safe bet to assume they’ll be adapted to the game’s reworked combat system.

Persona 5 Tactica’s Additional Goodies

While the pre-order bonus is shared among the various editions of Persona 5 Tactica, there is some slight variation when it comes to which version of the game you pre-purchase. The Digital Standard Edition simply includes the base game and the Orpheus Picaro and Izanagi Picaro Personas. If you want to get a little more fancy, then you could splurge for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes:

The Base Game

Orpheus Picaro and Izanagi Picaro Personas

The Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack

A Unique Weapon Pack

The Picaro Summoning Pack and the Raoul Pack

As for the Physical Launch Edition, which is a Gamestop-exclusive product, you’ll nab the base game, the Orpheus Picaro and Izanagi Picaro Personas, and a set of two coasters that feature Morgana and Joker. You could also just grab the Standard Physical Edition from other retailers, but that one doesn’t come with the slick coasters. The call is yours!