All Preorder Bonuses & Editions for Metaphor ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio is a brand new IP from Atlus, and it’s set in a completely new fantasy world. If you’re planning on picking the game up on launch day, here’s a quick rundown of all preorder bonuses and special editions you can get for Metaphor ReFantazio.

All Preorder Bonuses for Metaphor ReFantazio

First, let’s go over the goodies you’ll get for preordering Metaphor ReFantazio. You’ll receive two bundles: the Archetype Experience Item Set, and the Journey Rations Set. These bundles will give you experience bonus items, as well as in-game currency and items.

Bundle Items Included Archetype Experience Item Set – Hero’s Incense x10 (Increases Archetype experience by 100)

– Heroic Fruit x5 (Increases Archetype experience by 500) Journey Rations Set – 30,000 reeves (In-game currency)

– Magical Bread x3 (Recover a small amount of HP while in dungeons)

– Expensive Medicine x5 (Recovers 200 HP)

– Stale Blackbread x2 (Deals 300 Almighty damage to one enemy)

– Revival Medicine x5 (Revives one ally)

I’d expect these items to be available in the game as well even if you don’t preorder, and these bundles are just meant to give you a little bit of a headstart.

Atlus Brand 35th Digital Anniversary Edition

For folks wanting to get the game digitally, you have the option of getting the Atlus Brand 35th Digital Anniversary Edition for Metaphor ReFantazio. Along with the base game, you’ll also get the following items:

Premium Digital Artbook

Special Digital Soundtrack

Atlus Brand 35th Digital History Book

Digital Version of Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary All-Time Best

Costume and BGM Bundle (8 sets) Shujin Academy School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Yasogami High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Gekkoukan High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Seven Sisters High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Ermelin High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Jouin High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Samurai Garb, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Etrian Odyssey Class Costumes and Battle BGM Set



The Atlus Brand History Book is essentially an artbook of sorts that goes through the timeline of all Atlus games released in the past 35 years, while the All-Time Best collection is a sampling of the most iconic soundtracks and music from popular Atlus games.

Metaphor ReFantazio Physical Collector’s Edition

For folks who really want to go all out for Metaphor ReFantazio, you may want to consider picking up the physical version of the Anniversary Edition instead. Here’s what you’ll get:

Premium Artbook

Special Soundtrack

Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary History Book

Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary All-Time Best

Homo Tenta Metallic Pins

Kingdom of Euchronia Cloth Map

Premium Stickers

Download Code for Costume & BGM Bundle (8 sets) Shujin Academy School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Yasogami High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Gekkoukan High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Seven Sisters High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Ermelin High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Jouin High School Uniform, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Samurai Garb, Battle BGM & Battle Jingle Set Etrian Odyssey Class Costumes and Battle BGM Set



Of course, if you have no interest in these extra bells and whistles, you could always just go for the standard editions of the game.

And that does it for all of the preorder bonuses and special editions for Metaphor ReFantazio.

