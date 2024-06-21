All Radiant Feldspar Origami Bird Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

The latest area in Honkai: Star Rail is the Radiant Feldspar, a whole spaceship solely for you and the rest of the crew filled with treasures and other hidden goods, such as the Origami Birds. Here’s how you can find all of them.

Where to Find All Radiant Feldspar Origami Birds in Honkai: Star Rail

There’s a total of 10 hidden Origami Birds in the Radiant Feldspar. You can deliver them to Lady Vermilion at the end of the ship, getting a few good rewards for your work. If you’re unsure of which Bird you’re still missing, you can always speak with her and offer an Aideen Token in exchange for a random bird’s location.

1 – Aft Pool – F1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the Space Anchor, hidden inside the empty chair by the pool.

2 – Aft Pool – F1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Just a bit north of the previous bird, hiding in the empty stand with balloons.

3 – Aft Pool – F1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once again, stay on the right side of the ship and just head a bit north. Pop the balloon using projectile characters (March 7th, Topaz, Yukong, etc).

4 – Aft Pool – B1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Return to the pool and go downstairs, then head to the tip of the ship to find the comically large feather waiting for you to pluck it out.

5 – Aft Pool – B1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

While returning from B1, take the stairs to the left. Stand exactly in the center until you get the option to Investigate. Use it to pull the bird out.

6 – Main Banquet Hall – F1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the banquet room, head to the upper left table with the turkey to see the bird inside one of the napkins.

7 – Main Banquet Hall – F2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now go upstairs for the next one, hiding inside the money bag by the upper left table.

8 – Main Banquet Hall – F2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

South of the Space Anchor, in the same table as Loius and Claudia.

9 – Main Banquet Hall – F2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to the telescope on the southwest portion of the second floor and you’ll hear a tweet. Interact with the telescope and look to the right to find the bird.

10 – Captain’s Room – F2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Finally, enter the command room (right in front of the gathered birds) and interact with the helm to pluck the final bird out.

Collecting all ten birds and speaking with Lady Vermillion will reward you with x30 Stellar Jades and x130 Clockie Credits. These are essential if you haven’t unlocked all the Harmony Trailblazer’s Eidolons just yet, especially as they can be quite game-changing for how you use the character.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

