All Record Locations in Lies of P

Out of all the items littered across Lies of P, Records are perhaps some of the more mysterious. While we’ve all seen vinyl albums before, it’s rather odd to find a music enthusiast’s favorite talking point represented in a game as dark and cruel as Lies of P. The odd thing is, they’re not even audio logs specifically chronicling the fall of Krat! The Xbox 360 generation will never forgive this. Despite their nebulous nature, Records are actually very important to the story of Pinocchio and his journey to become a real boy. There a plenty of them all over the world so if you’re looking for the locations of all the Records in Lies of P, we’ve got a handy breakdown on where you can find them.

I’d like to note up front that while records are classed as “Collectibles” in Lies of P, they do actually serve a mechanical purpose, unlike most other items that bear the same identification. So if you’re wondering which menu is housing your collection, you know where to look. Also, some Records are only collectible in a New Game+ run. We’ve divided them up accordingly.

Where Are the Records in Lies of P?

Divine Service : To unlock this Record, you’ll need to jump through a few holes. First, make sure you talk to Cecile in the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library and complete her quest by giving her the Archbishop’s Holy Mark. Once you’ve defeated Fallen Archbishop Andreus, you can return to her and be rewarded with Cecile’s Written Confession. Give this a read and you’ll unlock Divine Service.

Fairly deep in Lies of P, you can start the quest to obtain this Record by defeating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss at the Relic of Trismegistrus Combat Field. Once the group is dead, you should be able to find Alidoro next to a bonfire. Approach him and speak with the merchant. Purchase any unique weapons you want before selecting the option to attack him. Choose it again when you're given an opportunity to back out. Alidoro will go down in a single hit, dropping a mysterious item called Alidoro's Cryptic Vessel. Head back to Hotel Krat and hand it over to Venigni. Once the great inventor has decoded it, talk to Eugenie about Alidoro and tell her that you suspect that he was "just a talented Stalker." You'll be rewarded with Far East Princess for your troubles.

Proposal, Flower, Wolf : WARNING: This Record is obtainable during a standard playthrough but it will require you to miss out on a different Record. Follow the above steps for Far East Princess but once you speak to Eugenie about Alidoro, tell her that the merchant was actually her brother. She'll then reward you with Proposal, Flower, Wolf. To earn the Record associated with the opposite choice, you'll need to complete a New Game+ run.

Fascination : Firstly, head to Hotel Krat and purchase the Bright Red Apple from Poledine for 1000 Ergo. Then you'll want to take the succulent fruit through to the Estella Opera House and give it to Adelina. If you've defeated the King of Puppets, the area's boss, then Fascination will be waiting for you in Adelina's room.

Feel : One of the easiest and earliest records you can find in Lies of P, you'll first need to encounter the Weeping Woman in Elysion Boulevard. She'll request that you return her missing child to her, so you'll want to move on to Krat City Hall where the Broken Baby Puppet can be found. After handing it over to the woman, she'll reward you with Feel.

Memory of Beach : There are quite a few steps to earning this Record so be prepared to sink some time into it. Firstly, you'll need to complete Poledina's request to cure Antonia. To do this, you'll need to defeat Champion Victor after which you can request that Giangio treat the Petrification Disease. Once you have the serum, ask Poledina to give it to Antonia. She'll say she's feeling better but don't trust her. Continue your adventure and return to Hotel Krat once you defeat Laxasia the Complete and you'll find Memory of Beach sitting on her empty wheelchair.

Misty E'ra : This Record is simple to find but difficult to earn. Defeat the Elite enemy in Hermit's Cave and he'll drop Misty E'ra.

Quixotic : Once you destroy Champion Victor, you can trade a Gold Coin Fruit with the Red Fox and the Black Cat for Quixotic.

Shadow Flower : You'll need to overcome Laxasia The Complete if you want this Record. Once the boss is slain, you'll be able to find Sophia. Choose the option of "Give her Peace" and you'll find Shadow Flower in her room.

Someday : Simple enough, just purchase Someday from the Wandering Merchant for 3,800 Ergo.

: Simple enough, just purchase Someday from the Wandering Merchant for 3,800 Ergo. Why: Another multi-part quest to track down this Record. Firstly, make sure you find Belle in the Grand Exhibition Gallery; she can be found on the third level of the building, just climb the external ladders and you should happen upon her. Belle will ask that you destroy Champion Victor and if you do so, she’ll make her way to Hotel Krat where you can begin the next part of the quest. Continue on as normal until you defeat the Corrupted Parade Master and then return to Hotel Krat and speak with Antonia who’ll tell you about a super secret passage behind her portrait. With this in mind, track down Belle. She’ll ask that you seek out her friend, so teleport to Krat Central Station and head down the stairs to the right of the Stargazer to find a train carriage with a single, infected man inside. Named Atkinson, he’ll give you a letter explaining the situation. You can take this note back to Belle and when she asks what became of her companion, lie and say he died fighting a puppet. She’ll reward you with Why.

Where Are the Golden Records in Lies of P?

Golden Records are functionally identical to normal Records but they can only be picked up during New Game+. If you want to see your collection of vinyl complete, then tracking down each of these shiny collectibles is relatively simple, if a little time-consuming.

Fascination (Golden) : To start this quest off, you’ll want to find Test Subject 826 in the Arche Abbey Outer Wall. After you’ve avoided all the traps, speak to them, learn a gesture, and then leave. After defeating Black Cat, you can find Test Subject 826 at the Rosa Isabelle Street entrance. Talk to him and you’ll be able to purchase Fascination (Golden).

Memory of Beach (Golden) : An easy find if you have a good amount of Ergo. Find the Wandering Merchant at the Abandoned Apartment and he'll sell you Memory of Beach (Golden) for a whopping 10,000 Ergo.

Proposal, Flower, Wolf Part 1 (Golden) : Similar to the above, you can purchase this Record from the Wandering Merchant at the Cerasani Alley for a much more reasonable 6,000 Ergo.

Quixotic (Golden) : At this point, it's becoming clear that there's a pattern forming. You can buy Quixotic (Golden) from the Wandering Merchant at Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer for another 10,000 Ergo. Really taking Pinocchio for a chump, this guy.

: At this point, it’s becoming clear that there’s a pattern forming. You can buy Quixotic (Golden) from the Wandering Merchant at Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer for another 10,000 Ergo. Really taking Pinocchio for a chump, this guy. Shadow Flower (Golden): Once again we need to track down our friend the Wandering Merchant! Once you find him at the Lorenzini Arcade, you can purchase Shadow Flower (Golden) for 10,000 Ergo.

What Records Do in Lies of P

Functionally, Records are just that. A vinyl disk with music pressed into the folds (Some folks around the world may call them LPs) that Pinocchio can take back to Hotel Krat and play on the specially designed record player to the left of the central Stargazer. Why are they significant? Well, listening to music raises an invisible state Lies of P labels Humanity. This value measures how close Pinocchio is to becoming a real boy and it’s impacted by how many lies he tells throughout the game’s story. Listening to the Records increases your Humanity, which will determine which of the game’s three endings you get. If you want what players have described as the “real” ending then you’ll want to increase Humanity as much as possible. Therefore, tracking down and listening to each of the Records is a good idea if this is the path you want to take.

It’s worth noting that Records aren’t essential items to find in the game, it’s entirely possible to play through Lies of P and achieve the “real” ending by simply lying through your teeth at every opportunity. Collecting and listening to vinyl is really just a way of swinging the odds a little more in your favor when it comes to achieving the ending you’re after. Hunting them all down is tough work but with a little perseverance (and maybe grinding for Ergo in New Game+) you should have a fully kitted collection of Records just waiting to make P the real boy he desperately wants to be. Ah, the power of music.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our explanation of how lying works in Lies of P, as it’s important to getting the true ending.