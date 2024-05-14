All Rewards for Completing Zero Hour in Destiny 2, Listed

Zero Hour is back! And with it comes a host of possible rewards. Here’s all the possible rewards and loot from the exotic mission Zero Hour in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Zero Hour Exotic Mission, All Possible Loot

Zero Hour first premiered in the Season of the Forsaken, and now it’s back on the roster for all those Guardians who want to take a stab at getting an Exotic Pulse Rifle and a slew of other rewards.

In total, there are three possible rewards you can earn in Zero Hour, along with a series of quests that will become available as the weeks progress.

Outbreak Perfected – an exotic Pulse Rifle. Obtained upon the first completion of Zero Hour.

Outbreak Perfected Catalyst – Obtained after completing Zero Hour on Legendary difficulty. Adds the Disease Vector perk.

Vimana Junker Ship – Complete a weekly triumph. It’s not yet been unveiled what this triumph will be related to, but it’s very likely going to be a jumping puzzle.

Image via Bungie

Outbreak Perfected will also become craftable, and quests will become available between May 14 and May 28, which will allow you to upgrade it. After this timeframe, it’s likely that Zero Hour will join the Exotic Mission rotator during The Final Shape.

If you haven’t tackled Zero Hour before, expect an Exotic Mission similar to The Whisper. You’ll have 20 minutes to complete the Exotic Mission while fighting through the Fallen. You’ll have to clear these waves, then jump through an infamous maze-like ventilation system. This maze has switches that can make your journey faster, which will be essential if you’re trying to clear Zero Hour on Legendary mode. Even worse, you’ll have to avoid Trevor (Tr3-VR) the sweeper bot who patrols the hallway, before finally defeating Sirikis, Loyal to Eramis. Good luck getting all those Zero Hour rewards!

Destiny 2 is available now.

