When Does the Final Shape Raid Come Out in Destiny 2? – Answered

So, it all comes down to this! Since the Final Shape raid is right around her corner, here’s when it releases in Destiny 2.

This is a battle that’s been written into the very fabric of our universe. We’ll finally throw the entire might of our arsenal against the Witness in The Final Shape’s raid. And you might be happy to know that the raid releases a little earlier than you might expect. Most seasons have a raid that premieres two weeks after a season release. But The Final Shape raid releases on Friday, June 7, at 1:00 pm EST. That’s just three days after The Final Shape DLC comes out.

For those in other time zones, here’s a simple conversion:

Country Release Time West Coast, North America 10:00 am PDT East Coast, North America 1:00 pm EST United Kingdom 6:00 pm BST Western Europe 7:00 pm CEST Tokyo, Japan 2:00 am JST Philippines 1:00 am PST

To even tackle this raid, you’ll need to own The Final Shape DLC, beat the first seven missions of the DLC’s story campaign, and complete the “Wild Card” mission. Do this well before the raid releases if you’re hoping for world’s first. Since the raid is happening so early, you’ll need to get to as high of a power level as you can as quickly as you can. This has garnered criticism because of the tight turnaround.

But the Destiny 2 official Reddit account posted an explanation stating why this choice was made. The Final Shape raid is being released early because its antagonist has been confirmed to be the Witness. And having a team defeat the Witness is paramount for the release of the eighth campaign mission. It’s all for the plot!

And that’s when the Final Shape raid comes out in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now.

