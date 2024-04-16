Best Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2

Into the Light saw some great things for breech-loaded grenade launchers. But what breech-loaded grenade launcher is best in Destiny 2?

What Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher Should You Use in Destiny 2

With the advent of Into the Light, breech grenade launchers received a massive boost in damage. Now, any direct impact damage does 40% more, working out to be a total 15% overall damage buff. Even better, The Mountain Top’s PvE damage has been further buffed, making it more competitive with other breech-loaded grenade launchers.

But when it comes to the king of grenade launchers, there’s really no contest. Witherhoard is the absolute best breech-loaded grenade launcher in Destiny 2. It excels, and has excelled, in both PvE and PvP since its release. This is in large part because of its ability to create blights where its grenade falls, denying space and do significant tick damage.

But if you want a legendary breech-loaded grenade launcher, your next best bets are Salvager’s Salvo and Forbearance. Both of these breech-loaded grenade launchers are capable of devastating mobs of enemies and both see the best result with the same perks.

You should run these grenade launchers with Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction. Ambitious Assassin will overfill the magazine from reserves based on the number of kills scored within 7 seconds of each, and Chain Reaction creates an elemental explosion when you get a weapon kill. These elemental explosions deal up to 84 damage in a three meter radius and synergizes well with Ambitious Assassin. Together, these perks ensure that you do the most damage possible without having to struggle against the slow reload time that grenade launchers are known for.

If you’re trying to complete the quest “Climbing The Mountaintop”, given by Arcite 99-40, I highly recommend any of the three guns above. Simply aim at the Onslaught spawns and take advantage of every ammo crate that spawns in between waves. This will let you quickly get the rapid fire kills you need to complete the first step of the quest and get ever closer to the Brave Weapon breech-grenade launcher, The Mountaintop.

