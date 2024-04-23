Category:
How to Get the Hammerhead and its God Roll in Destiny 2

Smash through the veil.
Daphne Fama
Published: Apr 23, 2024 02:05 pm

There’s no sweeter name to veterans than Hammerhead. And now, for the first time in years, you can grab this limited edition gun. Here’s how to get Hammerhead and its God Roll in Destiny 2.

Best Roll for Hammerhead Machine Gun and How to Get It in Destiny 2

Into the Light is practically raining down the best and most beloved guns in the game. And Hammerhead is one of the best in the litter, with a possible god roll that’s absolutely worth the grind for those who love challenging, end game PvE.

You can get Hammerhead during Into the Light starting on April 23. You’ll need to pick up its associated quest from Arcite 99-40 in the Halls of Champions, then complete the quest. The best way to complete this quest is to take a machine gun into Onslaught and start committing genocides against the enemy spawns.

Image of the legendary machine gun Hammerhead in its reprised form from Into the Light
But don’t stop at any ol’ Hammerhead. There’s one roll in particular that you’ll want to have in your arsenal or at least kicking around in your vault. The god roll for Hammerhead is:

  • Barrel → Fluted Barrel. Greatly increases handling speed and slightly increases stability.  
  • Magazine → Extended Mag. Greatly increases magazine size but reloads much slower.
  • Trait 1 → Rampage. Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage. Stacks three times.
  • Trait 2 → Killing Tally. Weapon kills grant a stacking damage buff until stowing or reloading the weapon, with a maximum of three stacks.
  • Masterwork → Handling.

So, it might seem like overkill to have two damage dealing traits. But the combination of Rampage and Killing Tally will ensure that you plow through any enemy horde in seconds flat, as they’ll increase your damage by 48.1% when both traits are fully triggered. And Hammerhead is one of the few times we’ll see Rampage in the third column, so we may as well take full advantage of it.  

Alternatively, you can replace Killing Tally with Onslaught, which will increase the rate of fire for Hammerhead for each final blow. Onslaught also stacks. But whatever direction you go in, you’ll be happy you brought this machine gun into your next high-end PvE encounter.

A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.