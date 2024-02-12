Video Games

All Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers

A Roblox character playing Guess the Emoji

If you’re a Roblox fan, you’ll probably have played the Guess the Emoji game. But as simple as its premise sounds – connecting two emojis to make a word or phrase – it can be a bit of a brain-scratcher. To make things easier, here are all Roblox Guess the Emoji answers.

Roblox‘s Guess the Emoji game can be tricky, not least because some of the clues are truly bizarre. For example, some of the questions use the cake emoji as pie. An apple? Next to a cake? Well, that’s clearly apple pie, then. Do I sound bitter? Good.

There are 195 different questions, and while these answers are correct as of February 2024, it’s possible that the creator of the game will change things up. They’ve done so at least once already when they raised the number of questions from 175 to 195. Here are all of the Guess the Emojis answers in order:

  1. Sunglasses
  2. Burger King
  3. Cry Baby
  4. Cornbread
  5. Cowbell
  6. Lemon Cake
  7. Beach house
  8. World Cup
  9. Fireman
  10. Time Bomb
  11. Toilet Paper
  12. Spider Man
  13. American Football
  14. Low Battery
  15. Flagship
  16. Rice Cake
  17. French Fries
  18. Gunfire
  19. Book Lover
  20. Rain Boot
  21. Catfish
  22. Apple Pie
  23. Firetruck
  24. Nose Ring
  25. Door Lock
  26. Angry Bird
  27. Cookie Monster
  28. Red Bull
  29. Good Luck
  30. Bullseye
  31. Bookworm
  32. Snowman
  33. Keyhole
  34. Sleepwalking
  35. Waterski
  36. Love Song
  37. Cold Feet
  38. Forest Fire
  39. Lock Screen
  40. Bad Luck
  41. Spider Web
  42. Gift Tag
  43. Baby Bottle
  44. iTunes
  45. House Party
  46. Love Boat
  47. French Toast
  48. Cowboy
  49. Lovebird
  50. Black Cat
  51. Rocket Fuel
  52. Candy Apple
  53. Rainbow
  54. Sunflower
  55. Starfish
  56. Corn Dog
  57. Babytalk
  58. Home Run
  59. Baby Shower
  60. TV Star
  61. Paperboy
  62. Snow Angel
  63. Chicken Soup
  64. Dinner Time
  65. Sad Song
  66. Carpool
  67. Keynote
  68. Airgun
  69. Batman
  70. Blackbird
  71. Stopwatch
  72. Birthday Song
  73. Moonlight
  74. Church Bell
  75. Ski Glasses
  76. Game Time
  77. Circus Clown
  78. Snowball
  79. Toolbox
  80. Starlight
  81. Chocolate Milk
  82. Hotmail
  83. Thunderstorm
  84. Easter Egg
  85. Pop Star
  86. Starbucks
  87. Bus Stop
  88. Baby Steps
  89. 7 Up
  90. Catwoman
  91. Hot Chocolate
  92. Water Gun
  93. Wedding Ring
  94. Family Picture
  95. Doorbell
  96. Hammer Time
  97. World Peace
  98. Moonfish
  99. Wedding Date
  100. Ski Pants
  101. Cherry Red
  102. Happy Family
  103. Lamb Chop
  104. Sunbath
  105. Waterboy
  106. New York
  107. Candy Corn
  108. Tomato Soup
  109. Lovesick
  110. City Lights
  111. Newspaper
  112. Candlelight
  113. Flag Football
  114. Lighthouse
  115. Apple ID
  116. Moonwalk
  117. Pizza Hut
  118. Keychain
  119. Music Box
  120. Move Star
  121. Firehouse
  122. Banana Bread
  123. Arm Wrestling
  124. Meatball
  125. Love Letter
  126. Paintball
  127. Piggy Bank
  128. Phone Book
  129. Hotdog
  130. Car Wash
  131. Wedding Cake
  132. Ear Candy
  133. Honeymoon
  134. Fire Alarm
  135. Cornflakes
  136. Endgame
  137. House Cat
  138. Christmas Gift
  139. Shoehorn
  140. Shellfish
  141. Honey Bear
  142. Fisherman
  143. Family Tree
  144. Pizza Box
  145. Bombshell
  146. Sweetheart
  147. Car Alarm
  148. Money Tree
  149. Party Bus
  150. Cashback
  151. Blue Moon
  152. Music Video
  153. Blowfish
  154. Electric Guitar
  155. Mailbox
  156. Backfire
  157. Fire Ant
  158. Hashtag
  159. Chocolate Cake
  160. Goat Milk
  161. American Pie
  162. Baby Girl
  163. Game Day
  164. Popcorn
  165. Eyeball
  166. Pumpkin Pie
  167. Sunlight
  168. Music Video
  169. Lucky Star
  170. Game Boy
  171. Fish Soup
  172. Recycle Paper
  173. Milkshake
  174. Eiffel Tower
  175. Honey Bee
  176. Cherry Tomato
  177. Golf Ball
  178. Drop Box
  179. Write Down
  180. No Luck
  181. Seagull
  182. Zombie
  183. Wind Surfing
  184. Happy Birthday
  185. Dead Battery
  186. Be Cool
  187. Low Key
  188. Hello Kitty
  189. Melon Ball
  190. Aliens
  191. Facebook
  192. Graduation Day
  193. High Five
  194. Rock Star
  195. Game Over

And those are all the all Roblox Guess the Emoji answers.

Roblox is available on the game’s official website.

