If you’re a Roblox fan, you’ll probably have played the Guess the Emoji game. But as simple as its premise sounds – connecting two emojis to make a word or phrase – it can be a bit of a brain-scratcher. To make things easier, here are all Roblox Guess the Emoji answers.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers

Roblox‘s Guess the Emoji game can be tricky, not least because some of the clues are truly bizarre. For example, some of the questions use the cake emoji as pie. An apple? Next to a cake? Well, that’s clearly apple pie, then. Do I sound bitter? Good.

Related: Is Roblox Crossplay?

There are 195 different questions, and while these answers are correct as of February 2024, it’s possible that the creator of the game will change things up. They’ve done so at least once already when they raised the number of questions from 175 to 195. Here are all of the Guess the Emojis answers in order:

Sunglasses Burger King Cry Baby Cornbread Cowbell Lemon Cake Beach house World Cup Fireman Time Bomb Toilet Paper Spider Man American Football Low Battery Flagship Rice Cake French Fries Gunfire Book Lover Rain Boot Catfish Apple Pie Firetruck Nose Ring Door Lock Angry Bird Cookie Monster Red Bull Good Luck Bullseye Bookworm Snowman Keyhole Sleepwalking Waterski Love Song Cold Feet Forest Fire Lock Screen Bad Luck Spider Web Gift Tag Baby Bottle iTunes House Party Love Boat French Toast Cowboy Lovebird Black Cat Rocket Fuel Candy Apple Rainbow Sunflower Starfish Corn Dog Babytalk Home Run Baby Shower TV Star Paperboy Snow Angel Chicken Soup Dinner Time Sad Song Carpool Keynote Airgun Batman Blackbird Stopwatch Birthday Song Moonlight Church Bell Ski Glasses Game Time Circus Clown Snowball Toolbox Starlight Chocolate Milk Hotmail Thunderstorm Easter Egg Pop Star Starbucks Bus Stop Baby Steps 7 Up Catwoman Hot Chocolate Water Gun Wedding Ring Family Picture Doorbell Hammer Time World Peace Moonfish Wedding Date Ski Pants Cherry Red Happy Family Lamb Chop Sunbath Waterboy New York Candy Corn Tomato Soup Lovesick City Lights Newspaper Candlelight Flag Football Lighthouse Apple ID Moonwalk Pizza Hut Keychain Music Box Move Star Firehouse Banana Bread Arm Wrestling Meatball Love Letter Paintball Piggy Bank Phone Book Hotdog Car Wash Wedding Cake Ear Candy Honeymoon Fire Alarm Cornflakes Endgame House Cat Christmas Gift Shoehorn Shellfish Honey Bear Fisherman Family Tree Pizza Box Bombshell Sweetheart Car Alarm Money Tree Party Bus Cashback Blue Moon Music Video Blowfish Electric Guitar Mailbox Backfire Fire Ant Hashtag Chocolate Cake Goat Milk American Pie Baby Girl Game Day Popcorn Eyeball Pumpkin Pie Sunlight Music Video Lucky Star Game Boy Fish Soup Recycle Paper Milkshake Eiffel Tower Honey Bee Cherry Tomato Golf Ball Drop Box Write Down No Luck Seagull Zombie Wind Surfing Happy Birthday Dead Battery Be Cool Low Key Hello Kitty Melon Ball Aliens Facebook Graduation Day High Five Rock Star Game Over

And those are all the all Roblox Guess the Emoji answers.

Roblox is available on the game’s official website.