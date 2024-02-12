If you’re a Roblox fan, you’ll probably have played the Guess the Emoji game. But as simple as its premise sounds – connecting two emojis to make a word or phrase – it can be a bit of a brain-scratcher. To make things easier, here are all Roblox Guess the Emoji answers.
All Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers
Roblox‘s Guess the Emoji game can be tricky, not least because some of the clues are truly bizarre. For example, some of the questions use the cake emoji as pie. An apple? Next to a cake? Well, that’s clearly apple pie, then. Do I sound bitter? Good.
There are 195 different questions, and while these answers are correct as of February 2024, it’s possible that the creator of the game will change things up. They’ve done so at least once already when they raised the number of questions from 175 to 195. Here are all of the Guess the Emojis answers in order:
- Sunglasses
- Burger King
- Cry Baby
- Cornbread
- Cowbell
- Lemon Cake
- Beach house
- World Cup
- Fireman
- Time Bomb
- Toilet Paper
- Spider Man
- American Football
- Low Battery
- Flagship
- Rice Cake
- French Fries
- Gunfire
- Book Lover
- Rain Boot
- Catfish
- Apple Pie
- Firetruck
- Nose Ring
- Door Lock
- Angry Bird
- Cookie Monster
- Red Bull
- Good Luck
- Bullseye
- Bookworm
- Snowman
- Keyhole
- Sleepwalking
- Waterski
- Love Song
- Cold Feet
- Forest Fire
- Lock Screen
- Bad Luck
- Spider Web
- Gift Tag
- Baby Bottle
- iTunes
- House Party
- Love Boat
- French Toast
- Cowboy
- Lovebird
- Black Cat
- Rocket Fuel
- Candy Apple
- Rainbow
- Sunflower
- Starfish
- Corn Dog
- Babytalk
- Home Run
- Baby Shower
- TV Star
- Paperboy
- Snow Angel
- Chicken Soup
- Dinner Time
- Sad Song
- Carpool
- Keynote
- Airgun
- Batman
- Blackbird
- Stopwatch
- Birthday Song
- Moonlight
- Church Bell
- Ski Glasses
- Game Time
- Circus Clown
- Snowball
- Toolbox
- Starlight
- Chocolate Milk
- Hotmail
- Thunderstorm
- Easter Egg
- Pop Star
- Starbucks
- Bus Stop
- Baby Steps
- 7 Up
- Catwoman
- Hot Chocolate
- Water Gun
- Wedding Ring
- Family Picture
- Doorbell
- Hammer Time
- World Peace
- Moonfish
- Wedding Date
- Ski Pants
- Cherry Red
- Happy Family
- Lamb Chop
- Sunbath
- Waterboy
- New York
- Candy Corn
- Tomato Soup
- Lovesick
- City Lights
- Newspaper
- Candlelight
- Flag Football
- Lighthouse
- Apple ID
- Moonwalk
- Pizza Hut
- Keychain
- Music Box
- Move Star
- Firehouse
- Banana Bread
- Arm Wrestling
- Meatball
- Love Letter
- Paintball
- Piggy Bank
- Phone Book
- Hotdog
- Car Wash
- Wedding Cake
- Ear Candy
- Honeymoon
- Fire Alarm
- Cornflakes
- Endgame
- House Cat
- Christmas Gift
- Shoehorn
- Shellfish
- Honey Bear
- Fisherman
- Family Tree
- Pizza Box
- Bombshell
- Sweetheart
- Car Alarm
- Money Tree
- Party Bus
- Cashback
- Blue Moon
- Music Video
- Blowfish
- Electric Guitar
- Mailbox
- Backfire
- Fire Ant
- Hashtag
- Chocolate Cake
- Goat Milk
- American Pie
- Baby Girl
- Game Day
- Popcorn
- Eyeball
- Pumpkin Pie
- Sunlight
- Music Video
- Lucky Star
- Game Boy
- Fish Soup
- Recycle Paper
- Milkshake
- Eiffel Tower
- Honey Bee
- Cherry Tomato
- Golf Ball
- Drop Box
- Write Down
- No Luck
- Seagull
- Zombie
- Wind Surfing
- Happy Birthday
- Dead Battery
- Be Cool
- Low Key
- Hello Kitty
- Melon Ball
- Aliens
- Graduation Day
- High Five
- Rock Star
- Game Over
And those are all the all Roblox Guess the Emoji answers.
Roblox is available on the game’s official website.