All Saw Movies Ranked

Saw X, the tenth movie in the Saw franchise, is almost here. Spiral and Jigsaw weren’t numbered entries, but they still count, even if neither spawned a whole new series. But with nine Saw movies already out in the wild, just which is the best? And which should have been left chained to a pipe? If that’s what you’re wondering, my ranked list of all Saw movies has the answer.

It’s tempting to organize the Saw movies in order of gore. I’m sure some people fire up the films and just fast forward to the nasty bits. I know that I certainly have my own favorite traps. But, instead, I’m assuming you’ll be watching the Saw movies from beginning to end and have ranked them from worst (9) to best (1).

9. Jigsaw

The last Saw movie to see the light of day, Jigsaw isn’t awful. There are some cool traps, including the concluding laser collar trap. But it tries too hard to shoehorn itself into the existing Saw timeline, adding yet another apprentice to John Kramer’s comically large murder workforce.

8. Saw VII/Saw 3D

Game over! Well, until Spiral… and Jigsaw… and Saw X, but as a temporary ending to the series, Saw VII is a bit of a disappointment. It does feature two amazing traps and it’s fun to see a cameo from that character.

However, in a rush to tie up as many loose threads as it can, it just feels messy. That didn’t stop the movie from making nearly ten times its production budget, which is probably why Lionsgate continues to revisit the franchise.

7. Saw V

Saw V is that awkward fifth movie, with the franchise trying to pass the torch to its new Jigsaw. It doesn’t help that, in all the scenes where the two are together, John Kramer outshines his would-be apprentice. There was a method to Kramer’s madness but the new guy? It feels like the franchise deserves better.

6. Saw VI

This entry is the Saw/Office Space crossover I didn’t know I needed. Unlike Saw III, the character drama and the trap action are intertwined. The problem is the other characters who are fighting for Jigsaw’s legacy. Between the two of them there’s not really anyone to root for.

5. Spiral

Spiral avoids Jigsaw’s mistake, going instead with an all-new copycat. Chris Rock gives a near-Fargo excellent performance here as a police officer suffering for the sins of his father. The father, in turn is played by Samuel L. Jackson. No, I never thought I’d see him in a Saw movie either. It’s a lot of fun, even if it doesn’t innovate quite as much as it should.

4. Saw III

Saw III is another character-driven entry in the franchise but it’s not about Jeff, who’s frantically running around solving traps. Instead, the movie’s tension comes from the interplay between Dr Lynn Denlon, John Kramer, and Amanda, who’s in serious need of anger management classes. Denlon has been tasked with saving Kramer aka Jigsaw’s life or, at least, delaying his demise. That’s not a job I’d wish on my worst enemy.

3. Saw IV

Saw IV’s double twist is almost worth the price of admission, with Lyriq Bent’s Rigg finally… I won’t spoil it. But it takes Saw III’s closing “choice” and runs with it, letting Rigg decide who lives and who dies again and again. The traps are, again, horrifying, but it’s his frantic quest that drives the movie.

2. Saw II

Saw II’s budget was four times the original, which allowed writer Leigh Whannel to go wild, giving us some truly memorable scenes. Saw director James Wan only served as executive producer, but new director Darren Lynn Bousman still managed to knock it out of the park.

The traps are, as always, gruesomely creative but it’s the needle pit scene that truly had me squirming. And the interplay between Tobin Bell’s John Kramer and Donnie Wahlberg’s furious cop (it’s his son Jigsaw has taken) is a joy to watch.

1. Saw

The original and still the best, Saw’s production budget was a measly one million dollars but, thanks to some smart scripting and direction, it rarely shows. Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell (who also wrote the film) steal the show as the two primary captives, so much so that I was able to resist yelling “As you wish!” at the screen.

Those are all the Saw movies ranked, from worst to best. And if you’re wondering when in the timeline Saw X takes place, here’s your answer.