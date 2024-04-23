fortnite shadow briefings terminal
All Shadow Briefings Locations In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Apr 23, 2024

There are a few quests you’ll encounter during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 that require players to accept SHADOW Briefings. But what are these missions, and where can you go to accept them? Here is where you’ll find every SHADOW Briefing location in Fortnite.

How To Accept SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite

SHADOW Briefings may not be a familiar term, but it’s just Season 2’s fancy new way of saying “job boards.” Instead of picket signs with bounty posters, players have to visit SHADOW Briefing depots to take on challenges.

The types of SHADOW Briefings include:

  • Bounty – Hunt down marked enemy player
  • Supply – Open a designated supply drop
  • Plunder – Follow a map and dig up buried treasure
  • Drive – Find vehicle and drive it

In order to accept them, players must approach the machine and interact with it like they would an NPC.

All SHADOW Briefing Locations in Fortnite

Below is a map that shows the location of every SHADOW Briefings terminal in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. They are also color-coded to show which type of SHADOW Briefing is in each location.

  • Bounty = Red
  • Supply = Green
  • Plunder = Yellow
  • Drive = Blue
fortnite SHADOW briefings locations

It’s important to note that these aren’t guaranteed spawns. There is a chance that the SHADOW Briefings won’t spawn in each match, so you can’t bank on a Drive or Supply Drop job every time you land at a certain location.

That said, SHADOW Briefing terminals can be accessed multiple times during a match but not by the same player. So, if there is a terminal at a location and someone beats you to it, just lay low and wait until they leave so you can access it.

As mentioned previously, there are a few Weekly Quests that ask players to hunt down SHADOW Briefing boards in Fortnite, and it may take you a few matches to get the job done. But, if you stick to the map above, you should be able to find all the Briefings you need in no time!

