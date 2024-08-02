All Skibidi Toilet UGC & How To Get Them (Roblox)

It was only a matter of time until official Skibidi Toilet items were available to purchase on Roblox, and it appears that time is now. Find out what items are available and how much they cost in this helpful article.
All Official Skibidi Toilet UGC in Roblox & How Much They Cost
Brought to life in a collaboration effort by Skibidi & INVIZ, there are a total of 70 items available to purchase directly from the Roblox UGC store. You can search for Skibidi x INVIZ in the search bar or visit the page directly from your browser to better visualize how your Robloxian will look with these items.
|Skibidi Toilet x INVIZ UGC Name
|Robux Cost
|-_- Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|-_- TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
|:3 Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|:3 Titan TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|😀 Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|😀 Titan TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|😉 Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|😉 Scientist TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|;_; Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|>:( Titan TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|
|>_< TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
|>w< Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|>w< Titan TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|>w< TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
|Angry OwO Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Angry OwO Titan TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Angry OwO TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
|C: Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Camera Man Plushie
|60 Robux
|Cameraman Head w/ Headphones
|75 Robux
|
|Cameraman with Headphones – Black
|75 Robux
|Cameraman with Headphones Head
|75 Robux
|Camerawoman Head
|75 Robux
|Chest Speaker Core
|55 Robux
|Dark Speakerman Plushie
|60 Robux
|Darkspeakerman w/ Headphones Head
|75 Robux
|Energized TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Glitch Cameraman Head
|75 Robux
|Gold Skibidi Chain Necklace
|50 Robux
|Large Camera Man Head
|75 Robux
|
|Large Speakerman Head
|75 Robux
|Ninja Cameraman Head
|75 Robux
|Normal Cameraman Head
|75 Robux
|Normal Cameraman Head – Biege
|75 Robux
|Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Normal TV Man Head – Black
|75 Robux
|O_O TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
|Red Normal TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Red Titan TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Scared TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
|
|Scientist TV Man Head
|75 Robux
|Scientist TV Man Plushie
|60 Robux
|Sergeant Cameraman Head
|75 Robux
|Shoulder Speakers Accessory
|60 Robux
|Silver Skibidi Chain Necklace
|50 Robux
|Skibidi Chain Necklace
|50 Robux
|Skibidi Toilet Accessory
|55 Robux
|Skibidi Toilet Noob
|55 Robux
|Skibidi Toilet w/Banana
|60 Robux
|Speaker Arms
|150 Robux
|
|Speaker Man with Headphones Head
|75 Robux
|Speakerwoman Head
|75 Robux
|Titan Cameraman Chest
|55 Robux
|Titan Cameraman Head
|75 Robux
|Titan Cameraman Jetpack Wings
|150 Robux
|Titan Cameraman Shoulder Cannons
|65 Robux
|Titan Speakerman Arm Cannon Accessory
|60 Robux
|Titan Speakerman Head
|75 Robux
|Titan Speakerman Jetpack
|150 Robux
|Titan Speakerman Laser Core
|55 Robux
|
|Titan Speakerman Shoulder Speakers
|60 Robux
|Titan TV Man Chest Cannon
|55 Robux
|Titan TV Man Claws and Jetpack
|150 Robux
|Titan TV Man Head – Blank
|75 Robux
|TV Arms Back Piece – Black
|150 Robux
|TV Arms Backpiece
|150 Robux
|TV Woman Head – Normal
|75 Robux
|TV Woman Plushie
|60 Robux
|X_X Titan TV man Head
|75 Robux
|X_X TV Woman Head
|75 Robux
It seems like the hype for Skibidi Toilet isn’t going anywhere fast. Recently, news broke that Michael Bay would be producing a feature-length film, alongside a TV series about the terrifying toilets in their quest to defend the world from the creepy cameramen.
How Much Does It Cost for All Skibidi Toilet Items in Roblox?
With the massive number of cosmetics available to purchase, you may wonder how much it would cost to add every piece of the Skibidi x INVIZ collaboration to your account. It would cost a total of 5,375 Robux to add every piece of Skibid merch to your account, or roughly $68.
While I can think of several things I would rather spend my money on, there are plenty of players who are likely loading up their Roblox account with anticipation of purchasing all of these UGC creations.
Roblox is available to play now.
Published: Aug 2, 2024 12:38 pm