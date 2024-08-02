A featuerd image of my Robloxian wearing a Camerahead UGC creation on top of a blurred Skibidi Toilet background in an article detailing how to obtain all pieces of Skibidi Toilet UGC in Roblox
All Skibidi Toilet UGC & How To Get Them (Roblox)

You're so Skibidi, you're so Fanum Tax.
Published: Aug 2, 2024

It was only a matter of time until official Skibidi Toilet items were available to purchase on Roblox, and it appears that time is now. Find out what items are available and how much they cost in this helpful article.

All Official Skibidi Toilet UGC in Roblox & How Much They Cost

Brought to life in a collaboration effort by Skibidi & INVIZ, there are a total of 70 items available to purchase directly from the Roblox UGC store. You can search for Skibidi x INVIZ in the search bar or visit the page directly from your browser to better visualize how your Robloxian will look with these items.

Skibidi Toilet x INVIZ UGC NameRobux Cost
-_- Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
-_- TV Woman Head75 Robux
:3 Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
:3 Titan TV Man Head75 Robux
😀 Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
😀 Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux
😉 Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
😉 Scientist TV Man Head75 Robux
;_; Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
>:( Titan TV Man Head75 Robux
>_< TV Woman Head75 Robux
>w< Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
>w< Titan TV Man Head75 Robux
>w< TV Woman Head75 Robux
Angry OwO Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
Angry OwO Titan TV Man Head75 Robux
Angry OwO TV Woman Head75 Robux
C: Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
Camera Man Plushie60 Robux
Cameraman Head w/ Headphones75 Robux
Cameraman with Headphones – Black75 Robux
Cameraman with Headphones Head75 Robux
Camerawoman Head75 Robux
Chest Speaker Core55 Robux
Dark Speakerman Plushie60 Robux
Darkspeakerman w/ Headphones Head75 Robux
Energized TV Man Head75 Robux
Glitch Cameraman Head75 Robux
Gold Skibidi Chain Necklace50 Robux
Large Camera Man Head75 Robux
Large Speakerman Head75 Robux
Ninja Cameraman Head 75 Robux
Normal Cameraman Head75 Robux
Normal Cameraman Head – Biege75 Robux
Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
Normal TV Man Head – Black75 Robux
O_O TV Woman Head75 Robux
Red Normal TV Man Head75 Robux
Red Titan TV Man Head75 Robux
Scared TV Woman Head75 Robux
Scientist TV Man Head75 Robux
Scientist TV Man Plushie60 Robux
Sergeant Cameraman Head75 Robux
Shoulder Speakers Accessory60 Robux
Silver Skibidi Chain Necklace50 Robux
Skibidi Chain Necklace50 Robux
Skibidi Toilet Accessory55 Robux
Skibidi Toilet Noob55 Robux
Skibidi Toilet w/Banana60 Robux
Speaker Arms150 Robux
Speaker Man with Headphones Head75 Robux
Speakerwoman Head75 Robux
Titan Cameraman Chest55 Robux
Titan Cameraman Head75 Robux
Titan Cameraman Jetpack Wings150 Robux
Titan Cameraman Shoulder Cannons65 Robux
Titan Speakerman Arm Cannon Accessory60 Robux
Titan Speakerman Head 75 Robux
Titan Speakerman Jetpack150 Robux
Titan Speakerman Laser Core55 Robux
Titan Speakerman Shoulder Speakers60 Robux
Titan TV Man Chest Cannon55 Robux
Titan TV Man Claws and Jetpack150 Robux
Titan TV Man Head – Blank75 Robux
TV Arms Back Piece – Black150 Robux
TV Arms Backpiece150 Robux
TV Woman Head – Normal75 Robux
TV Woman Plushie60 Robux
X_X Titan TV man Head75 Robux
X_X TV Woman Head75 Robux

It seems like the hype for Skibidi Toilet isn’t going anywhere fast. Recently, news broke that Michael Bay would be producing a feature-length film, alongside a TV series about the terrifying toilets in their quest to defend the world from the creepy cameramen.

How Much Does It Cost for All Skibidi Toilet Items in Roblox?

With the massive number of cosmetics available to purchase, you may wonder how much it would cost to add every piece of the Skibidi x INVIZ collaboration to your account. It would cost a total of 5,375 Robux to add every piece of Skibid merch to your account, or roughly $68.

While I can think of several things I would rather spend my money on, there are plenty of players who are likely loading up their Roblox account with anticipation of purchasing all of these UGC creations.

Roblox is available to play now.

