All Skibidi Toilet UGC & How To Get Them (Roblox)

It was only a matter of time until official Skibidi Toilet items were available to purchase on Roblox, and it appears that time is now. Find out what items are available and how much they cost in this helpful article.

All Official Skibidi Toilet UGC in Roblox & How Much They Cost

Brought to life in a collaboration effort by Skibidi & INVIZ, there are a total of 70 items available to purchase directly from the Roblox UGC store. You can search for Skibidi x INVIZ in the search bar or visit the page directly from your browser to better visualize how your Robloxian will look with these items.

Skibidi Toilet x INVIZ UGC Name Robux Cost -_- Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux -_- TV Woman Head 75 Robux :3 Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux :3 Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux 😀 Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux 😀 Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux 😉 Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux 😉 Scientist TV Man Head 75 Robux ;_; Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux >:( Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux >_< TV Woman Head 75 Robux >w< Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux >w< Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux >w< TV Woman Head 75 Robux Angry OwO Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux Angry OwO Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux Angry OwO TV Woman Head 75 Robux C: Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux Camera Man Plushie 60 Robux Cameraman Head w/ Headphones 75 Robux Cameraman with Headphones – Black 75 Robux Cameraman with Headphones Head 75 Robux Camerawoman Head 75 Robux Chest Speaker Core 55 Robux Dark Speakerman Plushie 60 Robux Darkspeakerman w/ Headphones Head 75 Robux Energized TV Man Head 75 Robux Glitch Cameraman Head 75 Robux Gold Skibidi Chain Necklace 50 Robux Large Camera Man Head 75 Robux Large Speakerman Head 75 Robux Ninja Cameraman Head 75 Robux Normal Cameraman Head 75 Robux Normal Cameraman Head – Biege 75 Robux Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux Normal TV Man Head – Black 75 Robux O_O TV Woman Head 75 Robux Red Normal TV Man Head 75 Robux Red Titan TV Man Head 75 Robux Scared TV Woman Head 75 Robux Scientist TV Man Head 75 Robux Scientist TV Man Plushie 60 Robux Sergeant Cameraman Head 75 Robux Shoulder Speakers Accessory 60 Robux Silver Skibidi Chain Necklace 50 Robux Skibidi Chain Necklace 50 Robux Skibidi Toilet Accessory 55 Robux Skibidi Toilet Noob 55 Robux Skibidi Toilet w/Banana 60 Robux Speaker Arms 150 Robux Speaker Man with Headphones Head 75 Robux Speakerwoman Head 75 Robux Titan Cameraman Chest 55 Robux Titan Cameraman Head 75 Robux Titan Cameraman Jetpack Wings 150 Robux Titan Cameraman Shoulder Cannons 65 Robux Titan Speakerman Arm Cannon Accessory 60 Robux Titan Speakerman Head 75 Robux Titan Speakerman Jetpack 150 Robux Titan Speakerman Laser Core 55 Robux Titan Speakerman Shoulder Speakers 60 Robux Titan TV Man Chest Cannon 55 Robux Titan TV Man Claws and Jetpack 150 Robux Titan TV Man Head – Blank 75 Robux TV Arms Back Piece – Black 150 Robux TV Arms Backpiece 150 Robux TV Woman Head – Normal 75 Robux TV Woman Plushie 60 Robux X_X Titan TV man Head 75 Robux X_X TV Woman Head 75 Robux

It seems like the hype for Skibidi Toilet isn’t going anywhere fast. Recently, news broke that Michael Bay would be producing a feature-length film, alongside a TV series about the terrifying toilets in their quest to defend the world from the creepy cameramen.

How Much Does It Cost for All Skibidi Toilet Items in Roblox?

With the massive number of cosmetics available to purchase, you may wonder how much it would cost to add every piece of the Skibidi x INVIZ collaboration to your account. It would cost a total of 5,375 Robux to add every piece of Skibid merch to your account, or roughly $68.

While I can think of several things I would rather spend my money on, there are plenty of players who are likely loading up their Roblox account with anticipation of purchasing all of these UGC creations.

Roblox is available to play now.

