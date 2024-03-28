Stardew Valley‘s latest patch is here, and while it’s not as game-changing as Update 1.6, it adds the odd feature or three. So, if you want to know just what’s new, here are all Stardew Valley Update 1.6.3 patch notes.

ConcernedApe may be working away on Haunted Chocolatier, but that hasn’t stopped him from doling out extra content and mechanics for Stardew Valley, the farming sim that put him on the map. This latest update adds a few new features, such as letting you paint the new cabins.

It also stops you from buying Ancient Seed Packets from traveling carts, which might seem a bit mean, but it makes sense that Joe Merchant would have them just lying around. And if you’ve missed out on a pet, you can adopt their fuzzy little selves. On top of that, the patch squashes a host of glitches and graphical oddities. Here’s everything Stardew Valley Update 1.63 fixes via the patch notes:

You can now access Clint’s shop and geode service while your tool is being upgraded.

Increased raccoon bug meat and bat wing request amount

Harvesting moss now grants 1 foraging exp per moss

Infinite Power achievement is now more generous with how it activates, allowing pre-1.6 saves to trigger the achievement

Adds mine cart shortcut to year 1 Spirit’s Eve festival

You now have to collect (not just donate) the 4 prismatic shards for the “Four Precious Stones” Qi Quest

The JunimoKart Qi Quest now rewards 20 Qi gems (up from 10}

Adds new cabins to starter layouts for multiplayer.

Starter cabins now appear in the actual order intended.

Adult mossy green rain trees boost the moss growth rate of nearby trees

If a Journal quest title is too wide, the clock icon and the rest of the text will be shifted down to make room

You can now press the Escape or menu button to “go back” on a shipping menu category page

Adjustments to moss growth (grows slower on sunny summer days, recovers slower after harvest)

Reduced meteorite prismatic shard chance (100% -> 25%)

You can now paint the new cabins (at 3rd upgrade level)

Ancient seed packets excluded from sale at traveling cart

Made waterfall and other ambient positional sounds fade out more smoothly

Added a catch-all case: if it’s year 2 and you don’t have a pet (for any reason), you can start adopting them from Marnie’s

Made berry bush state consistent overnight and on load (both at 20% plus a small new random bonus chance)

Minor graphical fixes

Fixes several translation errors and missing translations

Fixes large character sprites having a visual glitch (e.g. bear, island frog, clint hammering)

Fixed a visual error in the shop menu if an item’s name was longer than the width of the menu

Fix a crash related to the new festival

Fix a bug that was causing excess trash to be fished

Fixed bug preventing Emily’s 10 heart mail and event from triggering 2

Fixed some graphics issues with Shipping menu

Fixed several more spawn-out-of-bounds cases

Added Krobus portrait

And those are all Stardew Valley Update 1.6.3 patch notes. And if you’re stuck on the Books of Power quest, here’s how to beat it.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now.

