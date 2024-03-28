Category:
How to Get All Books of Power in Stardew Valley 1.6

Jordan Althoff
Published: Mar 28, 2024 12:45 am
Players are familiar with collecting books in Stardew Valley. With the latest update to the game, more books have been added and these come with some bonuses to assist the players.

Before the 1.6 update to Stardew Valley, players would be able to locate the Lost Books around the map. They could be found by either digging them up with the hoe, finding them in chests, or tilling soil in the Mines or Skull Cavern. These books could be brought to the Museum and read to gather information about gameplay. Now, new books and a Bookseller have been added to the game, and this time they come with more than just information.

All Books of Power in Stardew Valley 1.6

The Books of Power in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update gives players advantages to enhance the gameplay. These bonuses can be different powers or quality-of-life updates. Books of power can either be purchased from the Bookseller, or the Dwarf, or found while exploring or completing certain tasks. To apply the books’ effects, players will put the book in the toolbar and use it the same way they would eat food from the toolbar. All effects are permanent.

Book of PowerAbilityHow to Get
stardew valley animal catalogueAnimal CatalogueAccess Marnie’s shop when she’s not therePurchased from Marnie
stardew valley book of msyteriesBook of MysteriesIncreased chances to find Mystery BoxesFound in Mystery Boxes & Golden Mystery Boxes
stardew valley dwarvish safety manualDwarvish Safety ManualBombs do 25% less damage to youPurchase from Dwarf
stardew valley Friendship 101Friendship 101Become friends with NPCs fasterPrize from the Prize Machine or purchase from Bookseller
stardew valley Horse The BookHorse: The BookIncrease horse-riding speedPurchase from Bookseller
stardew valley Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be ThickJack Be Nimble, Jack Be ThickGain +1 DefenseDrops from artifact spots
stardew valley Jewels Of The SeaJewels of the SeaFishing treasure chests can contain roeFound in fishing treasure chests
stardew valley Mapping Cave SystemsMapping Cave Systems50% Discount on Marlon’s item retrieval serviceFound in the back of Adventurer’s Guild
stardew valley monster compendiumMonster CompendiumMonsters can drop double the lootDrops from all Monsters
stardew valley Ol' SlitherlegsOl’ SlitherlegsRun faster through crops and grassPurchase from Bookseller
stardew valley Queen Of Sauce CookbookQueen of Sauce CookbookLearn all recipes that you don’t knowPurchase from Bookseller
stardew valley The Alleyway BuffetThe Alleyway BuffetIncreased chance of finding treasure in the trashFound behind Joja Mart
stardew valley The Art O' CrabbingThe Art O’ CrabbingCrab pots have a 25% chance of yielding double the contentsSquidFest reward
stardew valley The Diamond HunterThe Diamond HunterAll stones have a chance to drop a diamondPurchase from Dwarf
stardew valley treasure appraisal guideTreasure Appraisal GuideArtifacts sell for moreFound in Mystery Boxes
stardew valley raccoon journalRaccoon JournalWeeds have an increased chance to dop mixed seedsComplete the second Raccoon item quest
stardew valley Way Of The Wind pt. 1Way of the Wind Pt. 1Run fasterPurchase from Bookseller
stardew valley Way Of The Wind pt. 2Way of the Wind Pt. 2Run even fasterPurchase from Bookseller but must have Pt. 1 first
stardew valley woody's secretWoody’s SecretTrees have a 5% chance to yield double the amount of wood droppedDropped randomly from cutting down trees

For more Stardew Valley guides, find out how to complete the Giant Stump Quest.

Stardew Valley
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff is a contributing writer for The Escapist and an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.