How to Get All Books of Power in Stardew Valley 1.6

Players are familiar with collecting books in Stardew Valley. With the latest update to the game, more books have been added and these come with some bonuses to assist the players.

Before the 1.6 update to Stardew Valley, players would be able to locate the Lost Books around the map. They could be found by either digging them up with the hoe, finding them in chests, or tilling soil in the Mines or Skull Cavern. These books could be brought to the Museum and read to gather information about gameplay. Now, new books and a Bookseller have been added to the game, and this time they come with more than just information.

All Books of Power in Stardew Valley 1.6

The Books of Power in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update gives players advantages to enhance the gameplay. These bonuses can be different powers or quality-of-life updates. Books of power can either be purchased from the Bookseller, or the Dwarf, or found while exploring or completing certain tasks. To apply the books’ effects, players will put the book in the toolbar and use it the same way they would eat food from the toolbar. All effects are permanent.

Book of Power Ability How to Get Animal Catalogue Access Marnie’s shop when she’s not there Purchased from Marnie Book of Mysteries Increased chances to find Mystery Boxes Found in Mystery Boxes & Golden Mystery Boxes Dwarvish Safety Manual Bombs do 25% less damage to you Purchase from Dwarf Friendship 101 Become friends with NPCs faster Prize from the Prize Machine or purchase from Bookseller Horse: The Book Increase horse-riding speed Purchase from Bookseller Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick Gain +1 Defense Drops from artifact spots Jewels of the Sea Fishing treasure chests can contain roe Found in fishing treasure chests Mapping Cave Systems 50% Discount on Marlon’s item retrieval service Found in the back of Adventurer’s Guild Monster Compendium Monsters can drop double the loot Drops from all Monsters Ol’ Slitherlegs Run faster through crops and grass Purchase from Bookseller Queen of Sauce Cookbook Learn all recipes that you don’t know Purchase from Bookseller The Alleyway Buffet Increased chance of finding treasure in the trash Found behind Joja Mart The Art O’ Crabbing Crab pots have a 25% chance of yielding double the contents SquidFest reward The Diamond Hunter All stones have a chance to drop a diamond Purchase from Dwarf Treasure Appraisal Guide Artifacts sell for more Found in Mystery Boxes Raccoon Journal Weeds have an increased chance to dop mixed seeds Complete the second Raccoon item quest Way of the Wind Pt. 1 Run faster Purchase from Bookseller Way of the Wind Pt. 2 Run even faster Purchase from Bookseller but must have Pt. 1 first Woody’s Secret Trees have a 5% chance to yield double the amount of wood dropped Dropped randomly from cutting down trees

