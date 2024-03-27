How To Complete The Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley

A new set of residents are looking to move to the Valley, and Stardew Valley players will need to prep their home in order to welcome them. Doing so not only adds fuzzy friends to Cindersap Forest but also opens a new shop.

Stardew Valley is a town filled with sparkling personalities and curious secrets, but few are as surprising as a new family added during the 1.6 Update. Players will find an enormous tree sitting just outside the farm entrance to Cindersap Forest, and when it comes crashing down, it’ll be time to get the carpentry skills out for a little project.

Where is the Big Tree in Stardew Valley?

The Big Tree can be found to the left of the farm entrance in the Cindersap Forest. Stardew Valley players can walk up to the tree and will see an interaction hand appear if they hover the cursor over the tree’s root system, but it otherwise serves no purpose while still appearing as a regular tree.

How To Start The Giant Stump Questline

To begin The Giant Stump questline in Stardew Valley, players must wait for a random event to knock the tree over. When this happens, players will save for the night and hear a good deal of wind, followed by a notification that a strong windstorm hit the valley during the nighttime hours.

After this event, go to Cindersap Forest to check on the tree. It will now be a stump.

How To Build The Racoon House For The Giant Stump Quest

To unlock The Giant Stump quest, players must build a house into it. This will require 100 Hardwood. Once done, it will take a few in-game days before the new residents arrive. When they do, players will find a hungry Raccoon sitting beside the stump home’s front door. He will have requests for players to fill.

All Requests For The Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley

Request #1

The first request from the Raccoons will require some fishing. Players will be given the task of collecting two of the following fish types and will get a reward in return.

Possible Requests Reward

(One of the following) 5 Periwinkle

Snails

5 Crayfish

5 Mussels

5 Oysters

5 Cockles

5 Clams



+



1 Smoked Fish (variety dependent on the season) 25 Carrot Seeds

25 Summer Squash Seeds

25 Broccoli Seeds

25 Powdermelon Seeds

In our playthrough, we were tasked with fetching five Cockles and one Smoked Bullhead fish. After completing the task we received Summer Squash Seeds, as the seed correlates with the season the quest is completed during. The Raccoon Wife’s shop will also open, where players can barter for an array of wild goods.

Request #2

To complete the second request, players will be asked to fetch two of the following Artisan goods:

Jelly

Pickles

Dried Fruit

Juice

After completing this task, players will receive the Raccoon Journal. Reading this journal increases the player’s chance of finding Mixed Seeds when cutting down weeds.

Request #3

For the third request, Stardew Valley players will need to bring the Raccoons a bag of Dried Mushrooms and one of the following items:

5 Eggs

5 Cave Carrots

5 White Algae

Completing this request will earn players the Raccoon hat.

Request #4

To complete the fourth Giant Stump request in Stardew Valley, players will need to bring two items from the list below:

Jelly

Pickles

Dried Fruit

Juice

5 Purple Mushrooms

Completing this request will earn players 5 Fairy Dust, which instantly finishes any Artisan good currently being produced in a machine on the farm.

Request #5

Wrapping up the fifth request will require two more items randomly selected from the list below:

10 Moss

1 Rusty Spoon

5 Trash

99 Slime

10 Bat Wings

8 Geodes

5 Frozen Geodes

3 Magma Geodes

2 Sea Urchins

10 Bug Meat

1 Diamond

3 Topaz

3 Ghostfish

Wrapping this request will net players the Jungle Tank for their homes

Request #6

Request six is going to look familiar, as players will need to bring two items from the list below:

Jelly

Pickles

Dried Fruit

Juice

Completing this question will earn players one of the following items selected at random: 7 Fairy Dust, 1 Book of Stars, 3-4 Mystery Boxes, or 1 Stardrop Tea.

Request #7

Request seven is the same as six, with players providing two of the following goods:

Jelly

Pickles

Dried Fruit

Juice

The rewards are also the same. Completing the request will earn players one of the following items selected at random: 7 Fairy Dust, 1 Book of Stars, 3-4 Mystery Boxes, or 1 Stardrop Tea.

Request #8

The eighth and final request from the Raccoons will have players going back to the list from request 5, where they will need to bring two more items:

10 Moss

1 Rusty Spoon

5 Trash

99 Slime

10 Bat Wings

8 Geodes

5 Frozen Geodes

3 Magma Geodes

2 Sea Urchins

10 Bug Meat

1 Diamond

3 Topaz

3 Ghostfish

Provided the last two items will offer the same rewards as the previous two requests: 7 Fairy Dust, 1 Book of Stars, 3-4 Mystery Boxes, or 1 Stardrop Tea.

What Do You Get For completing the Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley?

Players who complete The Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley will be awarded the “Good Neighbors” achievement. After completing the eight requests, the Raccoons will begin offering random requests that are pulled from the original list. These will have the same rewards when completed.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

