All Suits for Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 & How to Unlock Them

There are a ton of different and awesome looking suits you can unlock and craft for both Spider-Men in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and in this list, we’ll be covering all the different ones you can get for Miles Morales.

All Suits for Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and How to Unlock Them

All of the suits you can unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will need a mixture of components to be able to craft them. These are made up of Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens and Hero Tokens. All of which can be obtained by completing the various side content such as stopping crime and helping put out fires.

Upgraded Suit – Unlocked from the start for Miles. You can craft new styles for it with a few Tech Parts.

Family Business Suit – Unlocked after reaching level 3 and completing the mission ‘Suit is Sandy.’ This suit is based on the Legacy comic run where Aaron Davis – Miles uncle / The Prowler – wore a version of the Iron Spider suit while leading the villain group The Sinister Six.

Classic Suit – Unlocked after reaching level 3 and completing the mission ‘Suit is Sandy.’

T.R.A.C.K. Suit – Unlocked after reaching level 3 and completing the mission ‘Suit is Sandy.’ This suit featured in Spider-Man: Miles Morales and returns for Spider-Man 2.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit – Unlocks after level 7. This futuristic and badass looking suit is a collaborative design with Illustrator Taurin Clarke.

Sportswear Suit – Unlocks after level 10. This is a returning suit from Spider-Man: Miles Morales and features Miles wearing Peter’s mask and some casual clothes he used before receiving his own suit.

Life Story Suit – Unlocks at level 12. Based on the Life Story comic run.

Miles Morales 2099 Suit – Unlocks at level 13. This suit originates from Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol. 1 #12 where this suit appeared as a variant cover.

Advanced Tech Suit – Unlocks at level 16.

Shadow-Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 18. This suit features a stylized cape and originally appeared in Champions Vol. 2 #25.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit – This futuristic DJ style suit unlocks at level 19. It first appeared in Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol. 1 #13 where it was one of the variant covers.

Purple Reign Suit – Unlocks at level 21.

Bodega Cat Suit – Unlocks at level 24. This suit features Miles carrying around an incredibly cute and masked cat around in his backpack. It’s a suit that returns from Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Forever Suit – Unlocks at level 25. This Black Panther inspired suit first appeared as a Black Panther #5 variant cover.

Homemade Suit – Unlocks at level 27.

Into The Spider-Verse Suit – Unlocks at level 30. Based on the iconic Into The Spider-Verse design from the animated movie.

Into The Spider-Verse SB Suit – Unlocks at level 33. The homemade style suit from Into The Spider-Verse.

The End Suit – Unlocks at level 34. This suit first appeared in the comic Miles Morales: The End Vol. 1 #1.

10th Anniversary Suit – Unlocks at level 36. This wild high fashion style suit first appeared in the comic Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30.

Programmable Matter Suit – Unlocks at level 37.

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit – Unlocks at level 39. Amazing looking design with the glowing bracers!

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit – Unlocks at level 40. This design first appeared on the comic Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #9 as a variant cover.

Great Responsibility Suit – Unlocks at level 42. This suit originally appeared in the comic Ultimate Fallout #4.

Across the Spider-Verse Suit – Unlocks at level 44. This suit is based on Miles Across the Spider-Verse suit.

Crimson Cowl Suit – Unlocks at level 48.

Best There Is Suit – Unlocks at level 52. This epic Wolverine inspired suit is based on the Best There Is comic run. Really helps get you hyped for the highly anticipated Wolverine game.

Dark Ages Suit – Unlocks at level 56. This suit is based on the comic series Dark Ages which takes place in an alternate reality where Miles Morales bonds with both the Venom and Carnage symbiotes simultaneously creating this wild red and black symbiote suit design.

Absolute Carnage Suit – Unlocks at level 60. This suit first appeared in the comic Absolute Carnage Miles Morale #3.

King in Black Suit – This suit is earned after clearing out all of the Symbiote Nests. This suit first appeared on the comic Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 as a variant cover.

Boricua Suit – Unlocks after completing all of the Brooklyn Visons side missions. This design comes from the Marvel Voices: Community comics.

Smoke and Mirrors Suit – This suit is earned after completing all of the Mysertiums.

Most Dangerous Game Suit – This suit is unlocked by completing all of the Kraven Hunter Bases.

City Sounds Suit – You earn this suit after completing all of the Cultural Museum side missions.

That covers off all the suits you can unlock and craft for Miles Morales outside of DLC in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There are so many amazing suits to unlock and swing around New York in as Miles Morales that it’ll be hard to pick a favorite to stick with!

