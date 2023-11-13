All Super Mario RPG Remake Pre-Order Bonuses

Nintendo is returning its iconic Super Mario RPG from the SNES days to Nintendo Switch as a remade adventure soon, and you could score a pre-order bonus before it drops. Here are all the pre-order bonuses for Super Mario RPG that we know of right now.

Every Super Mario RPG Pre-Order Bonus

There’s a small handful of pre-order bonuses you could scoop up for buying the remade Super Mario RPG ahead of release. Based on your location, getting your hands on the bonuses might be difficult. The following lists where to pre-order Super Mario RPG if you want the prizes:

GameStop : As an exclusive reward for pre-ordering the game, buyers will receive a Super Mario RPG-themed button set starring the iconic characters and the title’s logo.

: As an exclusive reward for pre-ordering the game, buyers will receive a Super Mario RPG-themed button set starring the iconic characters and the title’s logo. My Nintendo Store UK: Purchasing a digital or physical version of the reimagined game gives you a Super Mario RPG Acrylic Standee of the characters and a keyring with a mini Geno.

It’s unclear if the rewards from the My Nintendo Store are exclusively pre-order items or just a bonus throw-in for purchasing the game from here. Either way, no other retailers have anything else to offer for buying the title early, including the official Nintendo eShop.

Release Date & Launch Time for Super Mario RPG Remake

Officially, the remade Super Mario RPG aims to launch on November 17 for Nintendo Switch. The exact launch timing is anyone’s guess since Nintendo hasn’t notified players, but it’s assumed to go live around midnight or early morning for East Coast users.

What’s Different From the Original Super Mario RPG and the Remake?

Aside from the colorful remastered graphics and UI improvements, the remake of Super Mario RPG comes packed with several meaningful changes. Below are those differences: