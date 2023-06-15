Redfall, Bethesda’s vampire-hunting FPS, has been patched, boasting a variety of quality-of-life fixes. Whether that’ll be enough to reignite interest in the game, with Microsoft’s own Phil Spencer expressing his disappointment, remains to be seen. But if you’ve got your fingers crossed that things are going to be looking up for this vampire-killing crew, here are all update patch notes for Redfall.

What the First Major Redfall Update Patch Fixes

The patch, which is out now on PC and Xbox, features a wealth of fixes from performance through to NPC behavior. Oh, and there’s one that adds blood to vampires’ mouths, because wet wipes are in short supply on Redfall.

It also means bidding farewell to those infamous Redfall glitches, or at least some of them. Arkane and Bethesda have made it clear that there are more patches on the way, including a 60 FPS Xbox performance mode patch.

Here’s a full list of the issues this first major patch (1.1) fixes. The patch notes are as follows:

GAMEPLAY

– Increased enemy encounter spawn rates across the open world

– Improved ADS (aim down sight) visibility when looking through sniper rifle scopes

– Breakable glass will now shatter on first impact from all guns

– When using additional ammo storage skills, ammo collected above the standard weapon capacity will now persist between gameplay sessions

– Players can move without interruption when performing melee attacks against enemies

– Bribón no longer idles in place after performing the Siren ability

– Devinder’s Translocate ability is now more reliable when used in the Black Sun boss arena

– Updated various mission descriptions and mission summary texts across all languages

– Nests now unlock at the correct time when playing in New Game Plus (after completing *A Voice in the Dark*, and start *Giving You Tomorrow* | or in the reverse order)

– Added medical supplies to the path leading up to the Bloody Tom boss arena

– General mission fixes and improvements

—

COMBAT

– Fixed multiple instances of enemies appearing unresponsive in combat

– Improved Vampire melee attacks to increase chances of hitting players in motion

– Cultist and Bellwether enemies received general improvements to their combat behaviors, including faster reaction times

– The Rook is now more relentless and will now hunt down all living party members. Kill or be killed

– Rook Storm lightning bolts will no longer hit players through rooftops and most other unexpected situations

—

AI/NPC

– General improvements to human enemy navigation, including animation timing and responsiveness

– Dormant Vampires are now more susceptible to waking up from player-generated noise

– Enemies are now drawn towards the greatest threat during combat. This could be a player, Bribón, or an opposing enemy faction

– Improved enemy pathing options across open world areas in both districts

– Added mouth blood to additional Vampire facial variations

—

ENVIRONMENT

– Players have higher chances of encountering additional and varied enemies while exploring the open world

– Enemies are no longer able to shoot through certain walls in the Fire Station

– Vampire Nest exit door will now appear correctly in the Shipyard heart instance

– Improved many instances of visual issues at a distance, including materials and model adjustments

– Mission Briefing sequences are brighter

– Improved lighting and audio processing in many interior spaces in both districts

– Skybox updates to prevent extreme star flickering

– General improvements to collision detection and asset placement throughout both districts

—

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

– Fixed an issue that was preventing certain decal streaming textures to fully load in, causing them to appear blurry

– Resolved several situations where players could experience an infinite loading screen

– Improved framerate performance in Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper psychic spaces and boss arenas

– Players can now proceed past the Accessibility Menu on a new, unlinked bethesda.net account

– Improved lighting performance in psychic spaces

– Blood pool reflections no longer excessively flicker

– Optimized VFX particle counts, emitters, and spawn rates for the following effects:

– Shield and Inspiration enemy trait effects

– Environmental fire and smoke effects in the Bladewell Campgrounds

– Hero ability effects, including Layla’s Umbrella and Jacob’s Heart Stopper

– Bloody Tom’s slam effect, and Miss Whisper’s death effects

– Floating dust particle effects

– Grave Lock effects

– Psychic Echoes

– Nest area-of-influence effects

– Effects when placing Underboss skulls on vampire god pedestals

– Blood tree disintegration effects

– Optimized memory usage when using Jacob’s Raven ability

– Black Sun’s clothing no longer renders animated blue materials

– General improvements to stability

—

MULTIPLAYER

– Increased the chances of players encountering enemies with special traits in multiplayer sessions

– General improvements to stability and functionality in Multiplayer Lobbies

—

ACCESSIBILITY

– Left and right movement keys can now be successfully remapped to Left and Right Arrow keys to improve left-handed movement control experience

– Players with existing game saves will need to reset their Mouse and Keyboard bindings to Default in the settings menu before attempting to remap movement keys to the arrow keys

– Screen Narration supports additional paths for critical player communication:

– Invites and Friend requests

– Joining a multiplayer Lobby

– Clients leaving a multiplayer Lobby

– “Invalid Username or Password” error

– Additional bethesda.net menu screens

– Updated states of disabled UI elements once players Ready Up in a multiplayer Lobby

– “Let Games Read to Me” option on first launch for Xbox Series consoles is now enabled

– Adjusted the timing of several subtitles to ensure they display in the correct order

– Screen Narration settings will now persist between game sessions

– Added missing audio cues for Friends List section headers, and the Play Game button

– Adjusted text size scaling for Bethesda icons

– Contrast improvements for Ping text, multiplayer progression text headers, and Hero names

– Controls will no longer lock while the Text-To-Speech field is open

– Resolved instances where certain UI elements would lose cursor focus

– Added error messages and warning pop-ups for the following situations:

– Controller disconnections while on the Initial Input Screen

– Clients de-selecting Ready after the Host launches the game

– Players cancelling Friend requests

– Added missing subtitles to Archive entries for the Giving You Tomorrow mission briefing

– “Optional Details” is no longer a required field when reporting another player

—

USER INTERFACE

– Tutorial blades are now more responsive when multiple are stacked on top of one another

– Settings will revert correctly during active gameplay when Cancelling in the Confirm Changes message prompt

– Enemies will no longer lose nameplates and health bar information when cancelling fast travel

– Weapons loadouts will no longer swap into weapon inventory when starting new game sessions in quick succession

– Safehouse keys have been added to the Key Ring

– The Rook Storm meter now appears more consistently in game, and in the Map

– General improvements to Menu navigation and feedback

Those are all the update patch notes for Redfall. You can expect more patches to arrive later, but for now, the patch should make for smoother vampire-slaying.