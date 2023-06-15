All Vehicles Removed from GTA Online in San Andreas Mercenaries Update

Grand Theft Auto Online’s new San Andreas Mercenaries update added a host of new activities and fixes. Hurrah! But that’s not all it’s done. It’s also removed some vehicles, meaning you can no longer purchase them from in-game dealerships. How many is some? Oh, over 180 vehicles in total. Just a few. So, to let you know if your vehicle of choice has exited the game, here are all the vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

List of All the Vehicles Removed from GTA Online After San Andreas Mercenaries Update

If you think 180+ sounds like a lot, you’re right. Rockstar put up a notice last week saying vehicles were going to be removed but didn’t say how many. Unsurprisingly, some players aren’t happy that their favorite vehicles are no longer available to purchase.

Some of these vehicles can apparently be grabbed off the street, so they’re available to drive — but it’s not quite the same. The vehicles have been pulled from two virtual dealerships, Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsport.

Helpfully, Twitter user and GTA Online player MGgames100 has recorded all the removed vehicles from the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so we’re able to list them here. If you already own these vehicles, they won’t have been yanked out of your personal collection. But if you haven’t purchased them, they’re likely out of your reach.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

2-Doors:

Peyote Gasser

Zion Classic

Nebula Turbo

Issi Sport

Vamos

Futo

Ruiner

Romero

Prairie

Michelli GT

Fagaloa

Hermes

Retinue

Tornado Rat-Rod

Massacro Racecar

Jester Racecar

Pigalle

Blade

Picador

F620

Fusilade

Penumbra

Sentinel

Rat-Loader

Schwartzer

Zion Cabrio

Zion

Gauntlet

Vigero

Issi

Seminole Frontier

Dynasty

Tulip

BeeJay XL

FQ2

Serrano

Habanero

Cheburek

Streiter

Franken Stange

Jackal

Oracle Xs

Schafter

Surge

Warrener

Regina

Primo

Buffalo

Buffalo S

Tailgater

Asea

Ranger

Ingot

Intruder

Minivan

Premier

Radius

Stanier

Stratum

Washington

Asterope

Paradise

Fugitive

Dilettante

Hellion

Riata

Seminole

Kalahari

Rebel (Clean)

Sanking SWB

Bodhi

Dune Buggy

Rebel

Injection

Bison

Luxury:

Landstalker XL

Patriot

Contender

Landstalker

Gresley

Bailer

Cavalcade 2nd Gen

Cavalcade

Rocoto

Felon GT

Felon

Oracle

Motorcycles:

Wolfsbane

Esskey

Avarus

Zombie Bobber

Daemon (Bikers one)

Rat-Bike

Bagger

Faggio Mod

Fagio Sport

Cliffhanger

Enduro

Nemesis

Hakuchou

Innovation

Sovereign

Hot Rod Blazer

Bati 801RR

Ruffian

Vader

Blazer

PCJ 600

Sanchez (both versions)

Faggio

Akuma

Double-T

Hexer

Legendary Motorsport:

2-Doors:

Tigon

Imorgon

Zorruso

Locust

Neo

Paragon R

S80RR

Deviant

Stafford

Swinger

Comet SR

Hustler

190Z

GT500

Viseris

Savestra

SC1

Cyclone

Rapid GT Classic

XA-21 Torero

Ruston GP1 Raptor

Lynx ETR1

Tyrus RE-7B Seven-70

811

Verlierer

Brawler

Coquette BlackFin

Stirling GT

Furore GT

Jester

Alpha

Z-Type

Stinger GT Stinger

JB700 Cheetah

Entity XF

Cognoscenti Cabrio

Coquette

Feltzer

Infernus

9F Cabrio

9F

Comet

Vacca

Bullet

Carbonizzare

Voltic

Rapid GT Cabrio

Rapid GT Surrano

4-Doors:

Stafford

Revolter

Raiden

XLS (both versions)

Roosevelt Valor

Roosevelt

Cognoscenti 55 (both versions)

Cognoscenti (both versions)

Bailer LWB (both versions)

Schafter LWB (both versions)

Exemplar Super Diamond

Bikes:

Thrust

Why Were Vehicles Removed From GTA Online?

According to Rockstar, they were “removed from in-game websites to streamline the browsing experience.” That seems straightforward, if unfortunate, right? Except, when you get to the second part of that sentence, things get a little muddier.

The statement continues, “These vehicles will be made available via events showrooms, The Lucky Wheel, and other places.” So you can get some of them in future, via timed events and so on. While we can’t 100% prove this is what Rockstar is up to, it looks as if they’re trying to inject an extra note of FOMO (fear of missing out) into GTA Online. Fortnite, for example, has skins that are only available for a limited period of time. However, Epic hasn’t (so far) chosen to remove 180+ skins in one fell swoop.

In other words, if you want to buy Vehicle X, you’ll have to be in the right place at the right time, with a sufficiently flush in-game bank balance. On the subject of all vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, that’s what you need to know.