All Vehicles Removed from GTA Online in San Andreas Mercenaries Update

Grand Theft Auto Online’s new San Andreas Mercenaries update added a host of new activities and fixes. Hurrah! But that’s not all it’s done. It’s also removed some vehicles, meaning you can no longer purchase them from in-game dealerships. How many is some? Oh, over 180 vehicles in total. Just a few. So, to let you know if your vehicle of choice has exited the game, here are all the vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.
List of All the Vehicles Removed from GTA Online After San Andreas Mercenaries Update
If you think 180+ sounds like a lot, you’re right. Rockstar put up a notice last week saying vehicles were going to be removed but didn’t say how many. Unsurprisingly, some players aren’t happy that their favorite vehicles are no longer available to purchase.
Some of these vehicles can apparently be grabbed off the street, so they’re available to drive — but it’s not quite the same. The vehicles have been pulled from two virtual dealerships, Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsport.
Helpfully, Twitter user and GTA Online player MGgames100 has recorded all the removed vehicles from the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so we’re able to list them here. If you already own these vehicles, they won’t have been yanked out of your personal collection. But if you haven’t purchased them, they’re likely out of your reach.
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
2-Doors:
- Peyote Gasser
- Zion Classic
- Nebula Turbo
- Issi Sport
- Vamos
- Futo
- Ruiner
- Romero
- Prairie
- Michelli GT
- Fagaloa
- Hermes
- Retinue
- Tornado Rat-Rod
- Massacro Racecar
- Jester Racecar
- Pigalle
- Blade
- Picador
- F620
- Fusilade
- Penumbra
- Sentinel
- Rat-Loader
- Schwartzer
- Zion Cabrio
- Zion
- Gauntlet
- Vigero
- Issi
- Seminole Frontier
- Dynasty
- Tulip
- BeeJay XL
- FQ2
- Serrano
- Habanero
- Cheburek
- Streiter
- Franken Stange
- Jackal
- Oracle Xs
- Schafter
- Surge
- Warrener
- Regina
- Primo
- Buffalo
- Buffalo S
- Tailgater
- Asea
- Ranger
- Ingot
- Intruder
- Minivan
- Premier
- Radius
- Stanier
- Stratum
- Washington
- Asterope
- Paradise
- Fugitive
- Dilettante
- Hellion
- Riata
- Seminole
- Kalahari
- Rebel (Clean)
- Sanking SWB
- Bodhi
- Dune Buggy
- Rebel
- Injection
- Bison
Luxury:
- Landstalker XL
- Patriot
- Contender
- Landstalker
- Gresley
- Bailer
- Cavalcade 2nd Gen
- Cavalcade
- Rocoto
- Felon GT
- Felon
- Oracle
Motorcycles:
- Wolfsbane
- Esskey
- Avarus
- Zombie Bobber
- Daemon (Bikers one)
- Rat-Bike
- Bagger
- Faggio Mod
- Fagio Sport
- Cliffhanger
- Enduro
- Nemesis
- Hakuchou
- Innovation
- Sovereign
- Hot Rod Blazer
- Bati 801RR
- Ruffian
- Vader
- Blazer
- PCJ 600
- Sanchez (both versions)
- Faggio
- Akuma
- Double-T
- Hexer
Legendary Motorsport:
2-Doors:
- Tigon
- Imorgon
- Zorruso
- Locust
- Neo
- Paragon R
- S80RR
- Deviant
- Stafford
- Swinger
- Comet SR
- Hustler
- 190Z
- GT500
- Viseris
- Savestra
- SC1
- Cyclone
- Rapid GT Classic
- XA-21 Torero
- Ruston GP1 Raptor
- Lynx ETR1
- Tyrus RE-7B Seven-70
- 811
- Verlierer
- Brawler
- Coquette BlackFin
- Stirling GT
- Furore GT
- Jester
- Alpha
- Z-Type
- Stinger GT Stinger
- JB700 Cheetah
- Entity XF
- Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Coquette
- Feltzer
- Infernus
- 9F Cabrio
- 9F
- Comet
- Vacca
- Bullet
- Carbonizzare
- Voltic
- Rapid GT Cabrio
- Rapid GT Surrano
4-Doors:
- Stafford
- Revolter
- Raiden
- XLS (both versions)
- Roosevelt Valor
- Roosevelt
- Cognoscenti 55 (both versions)
- Cognoscenti (both versions)
- Bailer LWB (both versions)
- Schafter LWB (both versions)
- Exemplar Super Diamond
Bikes:
Thrust
Why Were Vehicles Removed From GTA Online?
According to Rockstar, they were “removed from in-game websites to streamline the browsing experience.” That seems straightforward, if unfortunate, right? Except, when you get to the second part of that sentence, things get a little muddier.
The statement continues, “These vehicles will be made available via events showrooms, The Lucky Wheel, and other places.” So you can get some of them in future, via timed events and so on. While we can’t 100% prove this is what Rockstar is up to, it looks as if they’re trying to inject an extra note of FOMO (fear of missing out) into GTA Online. Fortnite, for example, has skins that are only available for a limited period of time. However, Epic hasn’t (so far) chosen to remove 180+ skins in one fell swoop.
In other words, if you want to buy Vehicle X, you’ll have to be in the right place at the right time, with a sufficiently flush in-game bank balance. On the subject of all vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, that’s what you need to know.