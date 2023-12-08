Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may not be a direct adaptation of either of the Avatar movies, but there are plenty of Na’vi to befriend and/or irritate. But who lends their voices to these characters? Here are all the voice actors and cast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
All Voice Actors & Cast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Some open world games have you playing a voiceless protagonist. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not one of those games. Instead, you have a total of three voices to choose from. That’s still less than the pre-reboot Saints Row games, but it’s still a welcome choice.
Your English language in-game voice is provided by, depending on your choice, Alice Snaden, Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, or Ess Hodlmoser. You may not immediately recognize that trio, but they’ve had more than a few roles. Snaden, for example, played Lydia in the period drama Alias Grace. Meanwhile, Abellard lends their voice to Assassin’s Creed Nexus, while Hodlmoser did motion capture as Pennywise on the newest version of Stephen King’s It.
But what about the characters you run into? Here are a few of the other characters and actors that appear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
John Mercer, the game’s villain who’d happily see you and your comrades dead, is played by Andreas Apergis. Apergis has a host of TV and game credits to his name, including several Assassin’s Creed games.
Dr. Alma Cortez is the handler for you and your fellow orphan Na’vi. She’s played by Karen Glave, who has a host of TV and movie credits to her name, including the running-away-from-cold disaster flick The Day After Tomorrow.
So’lek is the first non-RDA-raised Na’vi you encounter and goes on to become an ally. He’s played by Dusan Dukic, who has provided voices for several games, including The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
Priya Chen is a human, ex-RDA biologist who’s joined the Na’vi/human resistance. She’s played by Mylene Dinh-robic, a Canadian actress who, aside from many TV roles, has collaborated with Ubisoft on other occasions. She played Liza Snow in Far Cry 3, Rose Washington in Watch Dogs, and Noore in Far Cry 4.
You’ll encounter a host of other notable characters, mostly Na’vi but some human. Here’s a complete list of all named characters and their actors:
- Player Voice – Alice Snaden
- Player Voice – Patrick Emmanuel Abellard
- Player Voice – Ess Hodlmoser
- John Mercer – Andreas Apergis
- Anufi – Maev Beaty
- Nefika – Tamara Brown
- Priya Chen – Mylene Dinh-robic
- So’lek – Dusan Dukic
- Dr. Alma Cortez – Karen Glave
- Nor – Patrick Kwok Choon
- Okul – Chase Lo
- Entu – David Mcnally
- Ka’nat – Chimwemwe Miller
- Etuwa – Cara Ricketts
- Kìn – Martin Roach
- Nusya – Sagine Sémajuste
- Angela Harding – Warona Setshwaelo
- Minang – Natalie Sharp
- Teylan – Evan Stern
- Ri’nela – Hanneke Talbot
These additional voices, which include enemies and less-notable friendly NPCs, are provided by these actors, many of whom come from theatre backgrounds:
- Carlos Albornoz
- Kamiran Aldeo
- Karl Ang
- Michelle Arvizu
- Nneka Atto
- Rebecca Auerbach
- Eman Ayaz
- Nabil Ayoub
- Malia Baker
- Kailea Banka
- Raoul Bhaneja
- Paul Braunstein
- Kedar Brown
- Noel Burton
- Mercedes Cardella
- Lorne Cardinal
- Marium Carvell
- Leonidas Castrounis
- Alexander Cendese
- Brian Doe Chua
- Eugene Clark
- Jim Codrington
- Amanda Cordner
- Alexander Crowther
- Tristan D. Lalla
- Neeky Dalir
- Kathryn Davis
- Aiden Dawn
- Jas Dhanda
- Michael Dozier
- Kevin Duhaney
- Alexander Eling
- René Escobar Jr.
- Dawn Ford
- Sean Francis
- Ziad Ghanem
- Humberly Gonzalez
- Glen Gould
- Rob Greenway
- Dorian Grey
- Raphael Grosz-Harvey
- Cassandra Guthrie
- Elizabeth Hanna
- Xiao-Yi Hernan
- Samantha Hodhod
- Alex House
- Jennifer Hui
- Shadi Janho
- Don Jordan
- Jannen Karr
- Marcia Kash
- Amanda Kellock
- Matt Keyes
- Catherine Kidd
- Helen King
- Timothy Lai
- Craig Lauzon
- Michael Lawrenchuk
- Curtis Legault
- Claudia Leira
- Kevin Lim
- Xavier Lopez
- Callum Lurie
- Lia Luz
- Corvin Mack
- Daniel Matmor
- Shannon McDonough
- Lincoln McGowan
- Yanna McIntosh
- Nova McKay
- Araya Mengesha
- Ramona Milano
- Edsson Morales
- Curtis Morgan
- Maiko Munroe
- Sally Nakazi
- Amir Sám Nakhjavani
- Kim Nelson
- Landon Norris
- Nicole Nwokolo
- Annick Obonsawin
- Bridget Ogundipe
- Oyin Oladejo
- Lindsay Owen Pierre
- Naya Paloma
- Murry Peeters
- Marianna Phung
- Gray Powell
- Tennille Read
- Alicia Richardson
- Chantel Riley
- Sabryn Rock
- Luc Roderique
- Ronnie Rowe Jr.
- Anana Rydvald
- Jess Salgueiro
- Ana Sani
- Varun Saranga
- Sean Sennett
- Gugun Deep Singh
- Samora Smallwood
- Ivan Smith
- Nicole Stamp
- Tareek Talati
- Jonathan Tan
- Helen Taylor
- Michelle Thrush
- Kimberly-Ann Truong
- Felicia Valenti
- Nicolas Van Burek
- Parmida Vand
- Arun Varma
- Asha Vijayasingham
- Ivan Wanis Ruiz
- Brian Webber
- Elizabeth Weinstein
- Jeffrey Wetsch
- Farid Yazdani
- Jean Yoon
- Richard Young
And these performers provided motion capture:
- Alexandre Dubois
- Max Laferriere
- Alexandra Petrachuk
- Kristina Sandev
- Alexander Zahara
Factor in all the other languages, and a lot of voice work went into this game. And those are all voice actors & cast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.