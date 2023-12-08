Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may not be a direct adaptation of either of the Avatar movies, but there are plenty of Na’vi to befriend and/or irritate. But who lends their voices to these characters? Here are all the voice actors and cast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

All Voice Actors & Cast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Some open world games have you playing a voiceless protagonist. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not one of those games. Instead, you have a total of three voices to choose from. That’s still less than the pre-reboot Saints Row games, but it’s still a welcome choice.

Your English language in-game voice is provided by, depending on your choice, Alice Snaden, Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, or Ess Hodlmoser. You may not immediately recognize that trio, but they’ve had more than a few roles. Snaden, for example, played Lydia in the period drama Alias Grace. Meanwhile, Abellard lends their voice to Assassin’s Creed Nexus, while Hodlmoser did motion capture as Pennywise on the newest version of Stephen King’s It.

But what about the characters you run into? Here are a few of the other characters and actors that appear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

John Mercer, the game’s villain who’d happily see you and your comrades dead, is played by Andreas Apergis. Apergis has a host of TV and game credits to his name, including several Assassin’s Creed games.

Dr. Alma Cortez is the handler for you and your fellow orphan Na’vi. She’s played by Karen Glave, who has a host of TV and movie credits to her name, including the running-away-from-cold disaster flick The Day After Tomorrow.

So’lek is the first non-RDA-raised Na’vi you encounter and goes on to become an ally. He’s played by Dusan Dukic, who has provided voices for several games, including The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Priya Chen is a human, ex-RDA biologist who’s joined the Na’vi/human resistance. She’s played by Mylene Dinh-robic, a Canadian actress who, aside from many TV roles, has collaborated with Ubisoft on other occasions. She played Liza Snow in Far Cry 3, Rose Washington in Watch Dogs, and Noore in Far Cry 4.

You’ll encounter a host of other notable characters, mostly Na’vi but some human. Here’s a complete list of all named characters and their actors:

Player Voice – Alice Snaden

Player Voice – Patrick Emmanuel Abellard

Player Voice – Ess Hodlmoser

John Mercer – Andreas Apergis

Anufi – Maev Beaty

Nefika – Tamara Brown

Priya Chen – Mylene Dinh-robic

So’lek – Dusan Dukic

Dr. Alma Cortez – Karen Glave

Nor – Patrick Kwok Choon

Okul – Chase Lo

Entu – David Mcnally

Ka’nat – Chimwemwe Miller

Etuwa – Cara Ricketts

Kìn – Martin Roach

Nusya – Sagine Sémajuste

Angela Harding – Warona Setshwaelo

Minang – Natalie Sharp

Teylan – Evan Stern

Ri’nela – Hanneke Talbot

These additional voices, which include enemies and less-notable friendly NPCs, are provided by these actors, many of whom come from theatre backgrounds:

Carlos Albornoz

Kamiran Aldeo

Karl Ang

Michelle Arvizu

Nneka Atto

Rebecca Auerbach

Eman Ayaz

Nabil Ayoub

Malia Baker

Kailea Banka

Raoul Bhaneja

Paul Braunstein

Kedar Brown

Noel Burton

Mercedes Cardella

Lorne Cardinal

Marium Carvell

Leonidas Castrounis

Alexander Cendese

Brian Doe Chua

Eugene Clark

Jim Codrington

Amanda Cordner

Alexander Crowther

Tristan D. Lalla

Neeky Dalir

Kathryn Davis

Aiden Dawn

Jas Dhanda

Michael Dozier

Kevin Duhaney

Alexander Eling

René Escobar Jr.

Dawn Ford

Sean Francis

Ziad Ghanem

Humberly Gonzalez

Glen Gould

Rob Greenway

Dorian Grey

Raphael Grosz-Harvey

Cassandra Guthrie

Elizabeth Hanna

Xiao-Yi Hernan

Samantha Hodhod

Alex House

Jennifer Hui

Shadi Janho

Don Jordan

Jannen Karr

Marcia Kash

Amanda Kellock

Matt Keyes

Catherine Kidd

Helen King

Timothy Lai

Craig Lauzon

Michael Lawrenchuk

Curtis Legault

Claudia Leira

Kevin Lim

Xavier Lopez

Callum Lurie

Lia Luz

Corvin Mack

Daniel Matmor

Shannon McDonough

Lincoln McGowan

Yanna McIntosh

Nova McKay

Araya Mengesha

Ramona Milano

Edsson Morales

Curtis Morgan

Maiko Munroe

Sally Nakazi

Amir Sám Nakhjavani

Kim Nelson

Landon Norris

Nicole Nwokolo

Annick Obonsawin

Bridget Ogundipe

Oyin Oladejo

Lindsay Owen Pierre

Naya Paloma

Murry Peeters

Marianna Phung

Gray Powell

Tennille Read

Alicia Richardson

Chantel Riley

Sabryn Rock

Luc Roderique

Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Anana Rydvald

Jess Salgueiro

Ana Sani

Varun Saranga

Sean Sennett

Gugun Deep Singh

Samora Smallwood

Ivan Smith

Nicole Stamp

Tareek Talati

Jonathan Tan

Helen Taylor

Michelle Thrush

Kimberly-Ann Truong

Felicia Valenti

Nicolas Van Burek

Parmida Vand

Arun Varma

Asha Vijayasingham

Ivan Wanis Ruiz

Brian Webber

Elizabeth Weinstein

Jeffrey Wetsch

Farid Yazdani

Jean Yoon

Richard Young

And these performers provided motion capture:

Alexandre Dubois

Max Laferriere

Alexandra Petrachuk

Kristina Sandev

Alexander Zahara

Factor in all the other languages, and a lot of voice work went into this game. And those are all voice actors & cast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.