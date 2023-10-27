Alan Wake 2, like the original, has a whole host of actors lending their talents. But who are those actors and do any return from the original game? Here are all voice actors & cast list for Alan Wake 2.

Here’s Who Plays Who in Alan Wake 2

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta as the face and voice of Alan Wake.

Alan Wake 2’s cast list contains a few familiar names and a whole load of new ones. Alan Wake himself is played in motion capture by Ikka Villi, while Matthew Poretta provides his voice. And if Poretta looks a bit familiar, that’s because he voiced scientist Casper Darling in Remedy’s Control.

Control takes place in the same universe as Alan Wake and its AWE expansion featured Dr. Emil Hartman, who tried to ‘help’ Alan in the original game. He’s not in Alan Wake 2 and if you want to know why you’ll have to play Control’s AWE DLC.

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson

Saga Anderson, Alan Wake‘s co-protagonist and the FBI agent you start the game as, is played by Melanie Liburd. She’s featured in a few movies and shows, including season six of Game of Thrones where she played a Red Priestess. But this is her first video game.

There are a few other familiar faces and voices. Janina Gavankar, who plays Kiran Estevez, was Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2‘s single-player campaign. And if you think Alex Casey, Saga’s FBI partner looks a bit Max Payne-y, you’re right.

His face model is Sam Lake (also the game’s co-director) was the face model for Max Payne in the first Max Payne. And his voice is James McCaffrey, the voice of Max Payne throughout all the three games.

If you’re wondering who the rest of the voice and motion capture cast are, here’s the full list. If there’s two actors listed for a role that means the first person provided motion capture while the other voiced the character.

Alan Wake – Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta

– Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta Saga Anderson – Melanie Liburd

– Melanie Liburd Alex Casey – Sam Lake / James McCaffrey

– Sam Lake / James McCaffrey Timothy Breaker – Shawn Ashmore

– Shawn Ashmore Warlin Door – David Harewood

– David Harewood Ilmo Koskela Peter Franzén

Peter Franzén Jaakko Koskela Peter Franzén

Peter Franzén Ahti Martti Suosalo

Martti Suosalo Kiran Estevez Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar Alice Wake Christina Cole

Christina Cole Rose Marigold – Jessica Preddy

– Jessica Preddy Tor Anderson – Stuart Milligan

– Stuart Milligan Odin Anderson – Harry Ditson

– Harry Ditson Tor Anderson (young) – Markus Kaarlonen

(young) – Markus Kaarlonen Odin Anderson (young) – Marko Saaresto

(young) – Marko Saaresto “Fat” Bob Balder – Olli Tukiainen

– Olli Tukiainen Thomas Zane – Ilkka Villi

– Ilkka Villi Scratch – Ilkka Villi/ Matthew Porretta

– Ilkka Villi/ Matthew Porretta Robert Nightingale – Doug Cockle

– Doug Cockle Deputy Mulligan – Mark Heenehan

– Mark Heenehan Deputy Thornton – Todd Boyce

– Todd Boyce Cynthia Weaver – Linda Marlowe

– Linda Marlowe Tammy Booker – Nneka Okoye

– Nneka Okoye Ed Booker – Leemore Marrett Jnr

– Leemore Marrett Jnr Steven Lin – Arthur Lee

– Arthur Lee Logan Anderson – Drew Hylton

– Drew Hylton David Woods – Ako Mitchell

– Ako Mitchell Pat Maine – James Carroll Jordan

– James Carroll Jordan Baba Jakala – Rosanna Kemppi

– Rosanna Kemppi Casper Darling – Matthew Porretta

– Matthew Porretta Vladimir Blum – Alec Newman

– Alec Newman Norman – Kerry Shale

– Kerry Shale Mandy May – Eve Karpf

– Eve Karpf Donna – Liza Ross

– Liza Ross Charlie Koskela – Ian Bouillion

– Ian Bouillion Charline Koskela – Jill Winternitz

– Jill Winternitz Tapio Annala – Anssi Määttä

– Anssi Määttä Terry – Ako Mitchell

– Ako Mitchell Jim Figamore – Tim Ahern

Tim Ahern Gil Davis – Alec Newman

– Alec Newman Mayor Setter – Marx / Äx

And those are all all voice actors & cast list for Alan Wake 2.