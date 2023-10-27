Alan Wake 2, like the original, has a whole host of actors lending their talents. But who are those actors and do any return from the original game? Here are all voice actors & cast list for Alan Wake 2.
Here’s Who Plays Who in Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake 2’s cast list contains a few familiar names and a whole load of new ones. Alan Wake himself is played in motion capture by Ikka Villi, while Matthew Poretta provides his voice. And if Poretta looks a bit familiar, that’s because he voiced scientist Casper Darling in Remedy’s Control.
Control takes place in the same universe as Alan Wake and its AWE expansion featured Dr. Emil Hartman, who tried to ‘help’ Alan in the original game. He’s not in Alan Wake 2 and if you want to know why you’ll have to play Control’s AWE DLC.
Saga Anderson, Alan Wake‘s co-protagonist and the FBI agent you start the game as, is played by Melanie Liburd. She’s featured in a few movies and shows, including season six of Game of Thrones where she played a Red Priestess. But this is her first video game.
There are a few other familiar faces and voices. Janina Gavankar, who plays Kiran Estevez, was Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2‘s single-player campaign. And if you think Alex Casey, Saga’s FBI partner looks a bit Max Payne-y, you’re right.
His face model is Sam Lake (also the game’s co-director) was the face model for Max Payne in the first Max Payne. And his voice is James McCaffrey, the voice of Max Payne throughout all the three games.
If you’re wondering who the rest of the voice and motion capture cast are, here’s the full list. If there’s two actors listed for a role that means the first person provided motion capture while the other voiced the character.
- Alan Wake – Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta
- Saga Anderson – Melanie Liburd
- Alex Casey – Sam Lake / James McCaffrey
- Timothy Breaker – Shawn Ashmore
- Warlin Door – David Harewood
- Ilmo Koskela Peter Franzén
- Jaakko Koskela Peter Franzén
- Ahti Martti Suosalo
- Kiran Estevez Janina Gavankar
- Alice Wake Christina Cole
- Rose Marigold – Jessica Preddy
- Tor Anderson – Stuart Milligan
- Odin Anderson – Harry Ditson
- Tor Anderson (young) – Markus Kaarlonen
- Odin Anderson (young) – Marko Saaresto
- “Fat” Bob Balder – Olli Tukiainen
- Thomas Zane – Ilkka Villi
- Scratch – Ilkka Villi/ Matthew Porretta
- Robert Nightingale – Doug Cockle
- Deputy Mulligan – Mark Heenehan
- Deputy Thornton – Todd Boyce
- Cynthia Weaver – Linda Marlowe
- Tammy Booker – Nneka Okoye
- Ed Booker – Leemore Marrett Jnr
- Steven Lin – Arthur Lee
- Logan Anderson – Drew Hylton
- David Woods – Ako Mitchell
- Pat Maine – James Carroll Jordan
- Baba Jakala – Rosanna Kemppi
- Casper Darling – Matthew Porretta
- Vladimir Blum – Alec Newman
- Norman – Kerry Shale
- Mandy May – Eve Karpf
- Donna – Liza Ross
- Charlie Koskela – Ian Bouillion
- Charline Koskela – Jill Winternitz
- Tapio Annala – Anssi Määttä
- Terry – Ako Mitchell
- Jim Figamore – Tim Ahern
- Gil Davis – Alec Newman
- Mayor Setter – Marx / Äx
And those are all all voice actors & cast list for Alan Wake 2.