All Trophies & Achievements in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 will continue the mind-bending saga developer Remedy Entertainment kicked off over a decade ago with a survivor horror slant. If you’re hoping to complete everything you can in the game, here’s a list of all 67 trophies in Alan Wake 2, as well as the achievements.
To keep you spoiler-free, I’ve broken up the list of trophies and achievements into two brackets, but for the most part, trophies are completion-based objectives.
Every Non-Spoiler Trophy & Achievement in Alan Wake 2
Escape its Gravity: Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple.
Strange Reality: Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles.
The Koskela Brothers: Watch all Koskela Brother commercials.
The Trail of the Writer: Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos.
Bring It: Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun.
Ready for a Fight: Find the Hunting Rifle.
Greatest Hits: Find the Crossbow.
Stop Right There: Find the Pump-Action Shotgun.
Find the Light: Find the Flashlight and Revolver.
Lights Shining: Find the Flare Gun.
Yippee Ki-Yay: Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun.
This Is the Moment: Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack.
Aimed Ahead: Defeat five enemies with headshots.
Coffee Thermos: Discover a Break Room.
Felt Good: Use a Healing Item.
Stop the Monster: Interrupt a Taken Throw’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost.
Growing Stronger: Upgrade any weapon once.
Not the Last: Pick up the first Manuscript Page.
All Smiles: Fully upgrade a single weapon.
Carry His Words: Discover a Word of Power.
Nightmare Territory: Pick up a map.
Grew Bigger: Upgrade the inventory’s size.
I’ll Find You: Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls.
Stunning Vistas: Stun an enemy with a Flashbang.
Gone for Good: Defeat an enemy with an explosion.
All Accounted For: Find all weapons for both characters
In One Go: Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow
Shift in Reality: Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles
Finding a Way: Find the Screwdriver
Hidden by the Trees: Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes
Coffee-Themed Fun: Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World
Filling the Shape: Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots
Rustic Charm: Find all the Charms
Back to Life: Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat
The Nice Things in Life: Pet Mayer Setter
The Other Side: Change between stories once
Cut Short: Find the Boltcutters
Chased the Source: Destroy a Source Point
Darkness Coiled: Destroy a Darkness Shield
Related: Is Alan Wake 2 Digital Only?
All Spoiler-Heavy Trophies & Achievements in Alan Wake 2
Lawman: Defeat Nightingale.
Bright Falls’ Finest: Defeat Mulligan and Thornton.
Girl in Love: Defeat Cynthia.
Filled With Rage: Defeat Scratch.
Storm Cloud: Escape From the Dark Presence.
The Story Come True: Complete Alan Wake 2.
Hunting Season: Complete chapter “The Cult”
Somebody’s Home: Complete chapter “Invitation”
Shining in the Night: Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay
Into the Overlap: Complete chapter “The Heart”
Back in Watery: Complete chapter “Local Girl”
We Watch in the Night: Complete chapter “No Chance”
The Old Gods: Complete chapter “Old Gods”
Seeing Double: Complete chapter “Scratch”
Rock n’ Roll, Baby: Complete chapter “Summoning”
The Final Deerfest: Complete chapter “Deerfest”
End of the Road: Complete chapter “Come Home”
Talk Show: Complete chapter “Late Night”
New York City: Complete chapter “Casey”
Secret Stashes: Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box
Return: Complete chapter “Haunting”
All His Life: Complete chapter “We Sing”
In a Fancy Hotel: Complete chapter “Room 665”
Told and Retold: Complete chapter “Return”
Behind the Masks: Complete chapter “Masks”
The Cult of the Word: Complete chapter “Zane’s Film”
His Way Out: Complete chapter “Gone”
By getting all the Alan Wake 2 trophies, you will unlock a Platinum trophy for all the trouble.
If you’re looking for more on the game, check out whether Alan Wake 2 is on Game Pass.