Video Games

All Trophies & Achievements in Alan Wake 2

By
0
Image of Alan in a green room in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 will continue the mind-bending saga developer Remedy Entertainment kicked off over a decade ago with a survivor horror slant. If you’re hoping to complete everything you can in the game, here’s a list of all 67 trophies in Alan Wake 2, as well as the achievements.

To keep you spoiler-free, I’ve broken up the list of trophies and achievements into two brackets, but for the most part, trophies are completion-based objectives.

Every Non-Spoiler Trophy & Achievement in Alan Wake 2

Escape its Gravity: Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple.

Strange Reality: Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles.

The Koskela Brothers: Watch all Koskela Brother commercials.

The Trail of the Writer: Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos.

Bring It: Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

Ready for a Fight: Find the Hunting Rifle.

Greatest Hits: Find the Crossbow.

Stop Right There: Find the Pump-Action Shotgun.

Find the Light: Find the Flashlight and Revolver.

Lights Shining: Find the Flare Gun.

Yippee Ki-Yay: Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun.

This Is the Moment: Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack.

Aimed Ahead: Defeat five enemies with headshots.

Coffee Thermos: Discover a Break Room.

Felt Good: Use a Healing Item.

Stop the Monster: Interrupt a Taken Throw’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost.

Growing Stronger: Upgrade any weapon once.

Not the Last: Pick up the first Manuscript Page.

All Smiles: Fully upgrade a single weapon.

Carry His Words: Discover a Word of Power.

Nightmare Territory: Pick up a map.

Grew Bigger: Upgrade the inventory’s size.

I’ll Find You: Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls.

Stunning Vistas: Stun an enemy with a Flashbang.

Gone for Good: Defeat an enemy with an explosion.

All Accounted For: Find all weapons for both characters

In One Go: Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow

Shift in Reality: Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles

Finding a Way: Find the Screwdriver

Hidden by the Trees: Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes

Coffee-Themed Fun: Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World

Filling the Shape: Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots

Rustic Charm: Find all the Charms

Back to Life: Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat

The Nice Things in Life: Pet Mayer Setter

The Other Side: Change between stories once

Cut Short: Find the Boltcutters

Chased the Source: Destroy a Source Point

Darkness Coiled: Destroy a Darkness Shield

Related: Is Alan Wake 2 Digital Only?

All Spoiler-Heavy Trophies & Achievements in Alan Wake 2

Lawman: Defeat Nightingale.

Bright Falls’ Finest: Defeat Mulligan and Thornton.

Girl in Love: Defeat Cynthia.

Filled With Rage: Defeat Scratch.

Storm Cloud: Escape From the Dark Presence.

The Story Come True: Complete Alan Wake 2.

Hunting Season: Complete chapter “The Cult”

Somebody’s Home: Complete chapter “Invitation”

Shining in the Night: Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay

Into the Overlap: Complete chapter “The Heart”

Back in Watery: Complete chapter “Local Girl”

We Watch in the Night: Complete chapter “No Chance”

The Old Gods: Complete chapter “Old Gods”

Seeing Double: Complete chapter “Scratch”

Rock n’ Roll, Baby: Complete chapter “Summoning”

The Final Deerfest: Complete chapter “Deerfest”

End of the Road: Complete chapter “Come Home”

Talk Show: Complete chapter “Late Night”

New York City: Complete chapter “Casey”

Secret Stashes: Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box

Return: Complete chapter “Haunting”

All His Life: Complete chapter “We Sing”

In a Fancy Hotel: Complete chapter “Room 665”

Told and Retold: Complete chapter “Return”

Behind the Masks: Complete chapter “Masks”

The Cult of the Word: Complete chapter “Zane’s Film”

His Way Out: Complete chapter “Gone”

By getting all the Alan Wake 2 trophies, you will unlock a Platinum trophy for all the trouble.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out whether Alan Wake 2 is on Game Pass.

About the author

Anthony Jones
Anthony is a Strategic Content Writer for the The Escapist and an RPG nerd in love with retro games and the evolution of modern gaming. He has over two years experience as a games reporter with words at IGN, Game Informer, Distractify, Twinfinite, MMOBomb, and elsewhere. More than anything, Anthony loves to talk your ear off about JRPGs that changed his childhood (which deserve remakes) and analyzing the design behind beloved titles.
    More Stories by Anthony Jones