All Trophies & Achievements in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 will continue the mind-bending saga developer Remedy Entertainment kicked off over a decade ago with a survivor horror slant. If you’re hoping to complete everything you can in the game, here’s a list of all 67 trophies in Alan Wake 2, as well as the achievements.

To keep you spoiler-free, I’ve broken up the list of trophies and achievements into two brackets, but for the most part, trophies are completion-based objectives.

Every Non-Spoiler Trophy & Achievement in Alan Wake 2

Escape its Gravity: Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple.

Strange Reality: Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles.

The Koskela Brothers: Watch all Koskela Brother commercials.

The Trail of the Writer: Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos.

Bring It: Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

Ready for a Fight: Find the Hunting Rifle.

Greatest Hits: Find the Crossbow.

Stop Right There: Find the Pump-Action Shotgun.

Find the Light: Find the Flashlight and Revolver.

Lights Shining: Find the Flare Gun.

Yippee Ki-Yay: Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun.

This Is the Moment: Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack.

Aimed Ahead: Defeat five enemies with headshots.

Coffee Thermos: Discover a Break Room.

Felt Good: Use a Healing Item.

Stop the Monster: Interrupt a Taken Throw’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost.

Growing Stronger: Upgrade any weapon once.

Not the Last: Pick up the first Manuscript Page.

All Smiles: Fully upgrade a single weapon.

Carry His Words: Discover a Word of Power.

Nightmare Territory: Pick up a map.

Grew Bigger: Upgrade the inventory’s size.

I’ll Find You: Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls.

Stunning Vistas: Stun an enemy with a Flashbang.

Gone for Good: Defeat an enemy with an explosion.

All Accounted For: Find all weapons for both characters

In One Go: Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow

Shift in Reality: Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles

Finding a Way: Find the Screwdriver

Hidden by the Trees: Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes

Coffee-Themed Fun: Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World

Filling the Shape: Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots

Rustic Charm: Find all the Charms

Back to Life: Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat

The Nice Things in Life: Pet Mayer Setter

The Other Side: Change between stories once

Cut Short: Find the Boltcutters

Chased the Source: Destroy a Source Point

Darkness Coiled: Destroy a Darkness Shield

All Spoiler-Heavy Trophies & Achievements in Alan Wake 2

Lawman: Defeat Nightingale.

Bright Falls’ Finest: Defeat Mulligan and Thornton.

Girl in Love: Defeat Cynthia.

Filled With Rage: Defeat Scratch.

Storm Cloud: Escape From the Dark Presence.

The Story Come True: Complete Alan Wake 2.

Hunting Season: Complete chapter “The Cult”

Somebody’s Home: Complete chapter “Invitation”

Shining in the Night: Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay

Into the Overlap: Complete chapter “The Heart”

Back in Watery: Complete chapter “Local Girl”

We Watch in the Night: Complete chapter “No Chance”

The Old Gods: Complete chapter “Old Gods”

Seeing Double: Complete chapter “Scratch”

Rock n’ Roll, Baby: Complete chapter “Summoning”

The Final Deerfest: Complete chapter “Deerfest”

End of the Road: Complete chapter “Come Home”

Talk Show: Complete chapter “Late Night”

New York City: Complete chapter “Casey”

Secret Stashes: Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box

Return: Complete chapter “Haunting”

All His Life: Complete chapter “We Sing”

In a Fancy Hotel: Complete chapter “Room 665”

Told and Retold: Complete chapter “Return”

Behind the Masks: Complete chapter “Masks”

The Cult of the Word: Complete chapter “Zane’s Film”

His Way Out: Complete chapter “Gone”

By getting all the Alan Wake 2 trophies, you will unlock a Platinum trophy for all the trouble.

