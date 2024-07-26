Fallout London is finally here and for a fan project it’s just mind-blowing that every character in this Fallout 4 expansion is fully voiced. But just who has lent their voice to it? Here are all voice actors & cast list for Fallout London.
Your Fallout London character doesn’t have a voice, which is a blessing given that it got in the way of Fallout 4. But there are so, so many people who’ve come together to voice characters and even when you consider that many have multiple roles it’s still a huge cast.
The cast is a range of enthusiastic amateurs and professionals, some whom you might have heard of. The two ‘Mysterious Scientists’ you’re woken up by, the first characters you encounter in the game, are former Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, the sixth and seventh Doctors respectively.
If you’re a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3 you’ll hear a familiar voice or two. Neil Newbon, who plays the wonderfully acerbic vampire Astarion, is Barry the Boat. And Anna Demetriou, who has multiple roles in Fallout London, is Mirie from the House of Grief. Jon Bercow, former speaker of the UK Houses of Parliament is a malfunctioning robot who goes about yelling his trademark “Orderrrrr!”
There are several YouTubers and streamers involved too. If you’re wondering if your favourite is in there, here’s a full list of every actor in the game.
- Abigail Ramsdale – Sybil / Gentry Female 02
- Alex Cain – General Asquith / William “Merlin” Knight / Lazarus / Mr. X
- Andrew Latheron – Father Luke / Train Crash Guard / Gentry Male 01
- Ankit Sinha – Randeep
- Anna Demetriou – Apache Alice / Elizabeth Sumner / Hooligan Female 01 / Thamesfolk Female 01
- Ash Church-Auld – “Chill” Winston
- Ben Hazelden – Camelot Male 03
- Callum Janes – Dennis Blanford
- Che Cartwright – Wilhelm Kelpe / Camelot Male 01
- Chloe Weir – Croydonian Female 02
- Chris Dunlap – The Ferryman / Hooligan Male 02
- Christopher Altoft – James North
- Christopher Whiteford – Crypt On The Green Trader
- Ciara Payne – Princess Elizabeth / Female Child / Male Child / Thamesfolk Child Female 01 / Thamesfolk Child Male 01
- Ciaran Saward – Mr Smythe / Sebastian Gaunt / Nick The Fence
- Colin Baker – Mysterious Scientist 2
- Dalton Michael – James Lockheed / “Hermit” Andy / Angel Clone 01
- Dan Bull – Nigel the Nihilist
- Dan Lemon – Bob Clarkson
- Dan Tyrie – “Sabretooth” Syd / Reverend Francis
- Danny King – “Manchester” Mike
- Dave Sheard – Frederick White / Hooligan Male 01
- David Nagel – Doctor Synodis / Egbert
- Drew Faithwaite – Johnny “Shrapnel” / Allistair Tenpenny / Chum Factory Guard / Gentry Male 04 / Guard Police Male 01 / Tommy Male 02
- Elizabeth Plant – Eve Varney / Rachel Hall / Cecily Sugar / Female Even Toned / Robo-Margot / Tunnel Cough Female 01
- Elliot Hardman – Walter
- Emma Stanley – Margaret “Iseult” Clitherow / Olivia Twist
- Emmeline Braefield – Claudia Rampling / Normans Female 02
- Finbar Mueller – Otto / Moritz
- Finn McGowan – Arlo / Roundels Male 01
- Glen Michael Cooper – John Fletcher / Patrick Smiths / Male Rough
- Gopher – Richard “Arthur” Gwyn
- Grace Clancy – Krazy KayLah / Audrey “Gawain” Blackburn / Lizzie Chambers
- Gwithian Evans – Mad Jack
- Harry Singers – Horatio Whitehouse / John “Galahad” Beverley / TERRY / Jack Tars Male 02
- Harry Skingle – Various Holotapes
- Helen Irwin – Female Cockney / Gentry Child Male 01
- Henry Martin – Scott Nightingale / Male Ghoul / Thamesfolk Male 02
- Henry Tran – Roger Moon / IODS Male 01
- Huw Carr – Doctor Webb / Beefeater Male 01
- Isaac Alexander Mian – Miller’s Men Male 01
- Isla Outram-Jones – Mrs Smythe / Jennifer Cavill / Witch Mackenna / Lady G / Female Ghoul
- Jackie Middleton – Thamesfolk Female 02
- Jacob Nightingale – Camelot Male 02
- James Alexander Henderson Evans – Freddie Newall
- James Cannon – Prince Pete Davies / Detective Mycroft
- James Murgatroyd – Nilson
- James Van Aalst – John Marsh / IODS Male 02 / Male Old
- James Wade – Richard Burbank
- Jamie Greenway – Rhys Clarke
- Jamie Shelton – Giovanni
- Jason Rivers – Derek Castor
- Jennifer Towns – Yvette / Beefeater Female 01
- John Bercow – H4N-24RD
- John Cooper-Evans – Broadcast Technician
- John Rowberry – Reece / Croydonian Male 01 / Male Ghoul Combatant 01 / Tunnel Cough Male 01 / Cultist Male 01
- John Whinfield – Danny Suez / Noah Woodward
- John Workman – Roach / Gentry Courier / Kingsley Baxter / Vagabond Male 01
- Johnny Neal – Jeff Mutt
- Johnny Neal – Pistols Male 01
- Jonathan David Bullock – McFadden / Dicky Anderson
- Jonathan Mathews – Arthur Mountbatten / Lieutenant Doyle / Jack Tars Male 01
- Jonny Clooney – Freddie Stonem
- Jordan Jones – Artful Roger / Beefy
- Jordan Moore – Allen Calloway
- Juniper Berry – Caleb Wood / Male Rough 02
- Kat Welsford – Joan Shrimpton / Gentry Female 03
- Kate Farrell – Sonia Buchanan
- Kevin O Reilly – Palace of Westminster Guard
- Kinnon Rankine Clark – Wesley Herbertson
- Kirby Nye – Kirby / Cultist Female 02
- Letitia Lemon – Ms Woodcock / Queen Victoria II / Baroness Brenda Beaumont / Jacqueline Suckling / Angela Clarkson
- Lewis Lisk – Reggie / 5th Column Male Voice 01
- Lex Parry – Penelope Shah / Camelot Female 01
- Lisa Eli – Female Rough
- Liv Koplick – Khajal “Bedivere” Chaudri / Cultist Female 01
- Lottie Bevan – Frances “Guinevere” Ingleby
- Lucia Duerden – Nancy / Jack Tars Female 01
- Lucy Frier – IODS Female 01
- Luke S. Jones – “Bullettooth” Anthony / Major Jonathan Allen / Male Triggerman 01
- Maddi Albregts – Enforcer Sinclair / Jeanine Heminger / Gentry Female 01 / Roundels Female 01
- Margaret Ashley – Female Old
- Martin Lovell – John Smith, / Colonel George Major / Jeremy Benthem / Synapse Tree
- Matt James – Male Even Toned 02
- Max Marshall – Baron Earle Winthrop
- Michael John Reeler – Miller / Clifford de Hory / Gentry Male 02
- Neil Newbon – Barry the Boat
- Nikki Maraviglia – Audra
- Oliver Goss – Tommy Male 01
- Olivia Manning – Captain Reid / 5th Column Female Voice 01
- Pathetic Wolf – Asmo
- Patrick Mueller – John “Tristan” Clitherow / Edmund Campion / Bishop Whaler / Hans / Max
- Paul Warren – Thomas Black / Horace / Freddy Fife / High Priest Gordo / Male Even Toned
- Peter Rugman – Bradley Fortworth
- Rayan Kechekar – The Frenchman / Normans Male 01
- Renara Hawke – Archie / Ayesha Hall / Lily Varney / Vagabond Female 01
- Robert Simpson – Clive Allsop / Edward Fletcher
- Robert T. Cram – Victor Schmidt / Phil Adams
- Roger Adams – Harold Bailey
- Ryan Edie – 5th Column Male Voice 02
- Sarah Nightingale – Guard Police Female 01
- Savy Des-Etages – Kiera Raleigh / Muirgheal Murray / Tommy Female 01
- Shelley Hunter – Anne “Kay” Line / Reine / Gentry Child Female 01 / Miller’s Men Female 01 / Pistols Female 01
- Stuart Collins – Harvin Quinney
- Sylvester McCoy – Mysterious Scientist 1
- Taylor Small – Angel Trooper / Zach Lloyd / Male Cockney / Vagabond Male 02
- Theo Ellis – Wilson
- Tobias N. Wood – Toby Edwards
- Tom Wylde – Sean Hull
- Will Murphy – Jeremy Lewis
- William Mumford – Tommy Male 03
- Zoe Swann – Lynne Moor
Those are all voice actors & cast for Fallout London and if you’re ready to leap in, here’s how to download and install Fallout London.
Published: Jul 25, 2024 11:34 pm