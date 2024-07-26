Fallout London is finally here and for a fan project it’s just mind-blowing that every character in this Fallout 4 expansion is fully voiced. But just who has lent their voice to it? Here are all voice actors & cast list for Fallout London.

Every Voice Actor & the Cast List For Fallout London

Your Fallout London character doesn’t have a voice, which is a blessing given that it got in the way of Fallout 4. But there are so, so many people who’ve come together to voice characters and even when you consider that many have multiple roles it’s still a huge cast.

The cast is a range of enthusiastic amateurs and professionals, some whom you might have heard of. The two ‘Mysterious Scientists’ you’re woken up by, the first characters you encounter in the game, are former Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, the sixth and seventh Doctors respectively.

If you’re a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3 you’ll hear a familiar voice or two. Neil Newbon, who plays the wonderfully acerbic vampire Astarion, is Barry the Boat. And Anna Demetriou, who has multiple roles in Fallout London, is Mirie from the House of Grief. Jon Bercow, former speaker of the UK Houses of Parliament is a malfunctioning robot who goes about yelling his trademark “Orderrrrr!”

There are several YouTubers and streamers involved too. If you’re wondering if your favourite is in there, here’s a full list of every actor in the game.

Abigail Ramsdale – Sybil / Gentry Female 02

– Sybil / Gentry Female 02 Alex Cain – General Asquith / William “Merlin” Knight / Lazarus / Mr. X

– General Asquith / William “Merlin” Knight / Lazarus / Mr. X Andrew Latheron – Father Luke / Train Crash Guard / Gentry Male 01

– Father Luke / Train Crash Guard / Gentry Male 01 Ankit Sinha – Randeep

– Randeep Anna Demetriou – Apache Alice / Elizabeth Sumner / Hooligan Female 01 / Thamesfolk Female 01

– Apache Alice / Elizabeth Sumner / Hooligan Female 01 / Thamesfolk Female 01 Ash Church-Auld – “Chill” Winston

– “Chill” Winston Ben Hazelden – Camelot Male 03

– Camelot Male 03 Callum Janes – Dennis Blanford

– Dennis Blanford Che Cartwright – Wilhelm Kelpe / Camelot Male 01

– Wilhelm Kelpe / Camelot Male 01 Chloe Weir – Croydonian Female 02

– Croydonian Female 02 Chris Dunlap – The Ferryman / Hooligan Male 02

– The Ferryman / Hooligan Male 02 Christopher Altoft – James North

– James North Christopher Whiteford – Crypt On The Green Trader

– Crypt On The Green Trader Ciara Payne – Princess Elizabeth / Female Child / Male Child / Thamesfolk Child Female 01 / Thamesfolk Child Male 01

– Princess Elizabeth / Female Child / Male Child / Thamesfolk Child Female 01 / Thamesfolk Child Male 01 Ciaran Saward – Mr Smythe / Sebastian Gaunt / Nick The Fence

– Mr Smythe / Sebastian Gaunt / Nick The Fence Colin Baker – Mysterious Scientist 2

– Mysterious Scientist 2 Dalton Michael – James Lockheed / “Hermit” Andy / Angel Clone 01

– James Lockheed / “Hermit” Andy / Angel Clone 01 Dan Bull – Nigel the Nihilist

– Nigel the Nihilist Dan Lemon – Bob Clarkson

– Bob Clarkson Dan Tyrie – “Sabretooth” Syd / Reverend Francis

– “Sabretooth” Syd / Reverend Francis Danny King – “Manchester” Mike

– “Manchester” Mike Dave Sheard – Frederick White / Hooligan Male 01

– Frederick White / Hooligan Male 01 David Nagel – Doctor Synodis / Egbert

– Doctor Synodis / Egbert Drew Faithwaite – Johnny “Shrapnel” / Allistair Tenpenny / Chum Factory Guard / Gentry Male 04 / Guard Police Male 01 / Tommy Male 02

– Johnny “Shrapnel” / Allistair Tenpenny / Chum Factory Guard / Gentry Male 04 / Guard Police Male 01 / Tommy Male 02 Elizabeth Plant – Eve Varney / Rachel Hall / Cecily Sugar / Female Even Toned / Robo-Margot / Tunnel Cough Female 01

– Eve Varney / Rachel Hall / Cecily Sugar / Female Even Toned / Robo-Margot / Tunnel Cough Female 01 Elliot Hardman – Walter

– Walter Emma Stanley – Margaret “Iseult” Clitherow / Olivia Twist

– Margaret “Iseult” Clitherow / Olivia Twist Emmeline Braefield – Claudia Rampling / Normans Female 02

– Claudia Rampling / Normans Female 02 Finbar Mueller – Otto / Moritz

– Otto / Moritz Finn McGowan – Arlo / Roundels Male 01

– Arlo / Roundels Male 01 Glen Michael Cooper – John Fletcher / Patrick Smiths / Male Rough

– John Fletcher / Patrick Smiths / Male Rough Gopher – Richard “Arthur” Gwyn

– Richard “Arthur” Gwyn Grace Clancy – Krazy KayLah / Audrey “Gawain” Blackburn / Lizzie Chambers

– Krazy KayLah / Audrey “Gawain” Blackburn / Lizzie Chambers Gwithian Evans – Mad Jack

– Mad Jack Harry Singers – Horatio Whitehouse / John “Galahad” Beverley / TERRY / Jack Tars Male 02

– Horatio Whitehouse / John “Galahad” Beverley / TERRY / Jack Tars Male 02 Harry Skingle – Various Holotapes

– Various Holotapes Helen Irwin – Female Cockney / Gentry Child Male 01

– Female Cockney / Gentry Child Male 01 Henry Martin – Scott Nightingale / Male Ghoul / Thamesfolk Male 02

– Scott Nightingale / Male Ghoul / Thamesfolk Male 02 Henry Tran – Roger Moon / IODS Male 01

– Roger Moon / IODS Male 01 Huw Carr – Doctor Webb / Beefeater Male 01

– Doctor Webb / Beefeater Male 01 Isaac Alexander Mian – Miller’s Men Male 01

– Miller’s Men Male 01 Isla Outram-Jones – Mrs Smythe / Jennifer Cavill / Witch Mackenna / Lady G / Female Ghoul

– Mrs Smythe / Jennifer Cavill / Witch Mackenna / Lady G / Female Ghoul Jackie Middleton – Thamesfolk Female 02

– Thamesfolk Female 02 Jacob Nightingale – Camelot Male 02

– Camelot Male 02 James Alexander Henderson Evans – Freddie Newall

– Freddie Newall James Cannon – Prince Pete Davies / Detective Mycroft

– Prince Pete Davies / Detective Mycroft James Murgatroyd – Nilson

– Nilson James Van Aalst – John Marsh / IODS Male 02 / Male Old

– John Marsh / IODS Male 02 / Male Old James Wade – Richard Burbank

– Richard Burbank Jamie Greenway – Rhys Clarke

– Rhys Clarke Jamie Shelton – Giovanni

– Giovanni Jason Rivers – Derek Castor

– Derek Castor Jennifer Towns – Yvette / Beefeater Female 01

– Yvette / Beefeater Female 01 John Bercow – H4N-24RD

– H4N-24RD John Cooper-Evans – Broadcast Technician

– Broadcast Technician John Rowberry – Reece / Croydonian Male 01 / Male Ghoul Combatant 01 / Tunnel Cough Male 01 / Cultist Male 01

– Reece / Croydonian Male 01 / Male Ghoul Combatant 01 / Tunnel Cough Male 01 / Cultist Male 01 John Whinfield – Danny Suez / Noah Woodward

– Danny Suez / Noah Woodward John Workman – Roach / Gentry Courier / Kingsley Baxter / Vagabond Male 01

– Roach / Gentry Courier / Kingsley Baxter / Vagabond Male 01 Johnny Neal – Jeff Mutt

– Jeff Mutt Johnny Neal – Pistols Male 01

– Pistols Male 01 Jonathan David Bullock – McFadden / Dicky Anderson

– McFadden / Dicky Anderson Jonathan Mathews – Arthur Mountbatten / Lieutenant Doyle / Jack Tars Male 01

– Arthur Mountbatten / Lieutenant Doyle / Jack Tars Male 01 Jonny Clooney – Freddie Stonem

– Freddie Stonem Jordan Jones – Artful Roger / Beefy

– Artful Roger / Beefy Jordan Moore – Allen Calloway

– Allen Calloway Juniper Berry – Caleb Wood / Male Rough 02

– Caleb Wood / Male Rough 02 Kat Welsford – Joan Shrimpton / Gentry Female 03

– Joan Shrimpton / Gentry Female 03 Kate Farrell – Sonia Buchanan

– Sonia Buchanan Kevin O Reilly – Palace of Westminster Guard

– Palace of Westminster Guard Kinnon Rankine Clark – Wesley Herbertson

– Wesley Herbertson Kirby Nye – Kirby / Cultist Female 02

– Kirby / Cultist Female 02 Letitia Lemon – Ms Woodcock / Queen Victoria II / Baroness Brenda Beaumont / Jacqueline Suckling / Angela Clarkson

– Ms Woodcock / Queen Victoria II / Baroness Brenda Beaumont / Jacqueline Suckling / Angela Clarkson Lewis Lisk – Reggie / 5th Column Male Voice 01

– Reggie / 5th Column Male Voice 01 Lex Parry – Penelope Shah / Camelot Female 01

– Penelope Shah / Camelot Female 01 Lisa Eli – Female Rough

– Female Rough Liv Koplick – Khajal “Bedivere” Chaudri / Cultist Female 01

– Khajal “Bedivere” Chaudri / Cultist Female 01 Lottie Bevan – Frances “Guinevere” Ingleby

– Frances “Guinevere” Ingleby Lucia Duerden – Nancy / Jack Tars Female 01

– Nancy / Jack Tars Female 01 Lucy Frier – IODS Female 01

– IODS Female 01 Luke S. Jones – “Bullettooth” Anthony / Major Jonathan Allen / Male Triggerman 01

– “Bullettooth” Anthony / Major Jonathan Allen / Male Triggerman 01 Maddi Albregts – Enforcer Sinclair / Jeanine Heminger / Gentry Female 01 / Roundels Female 01

– Enforcer Sinclair / Jeanine Heminger / Gentry Female 01 / Roundels Female 01 Margaret Ashley – Female Old

– Female Old Martin Lovell – John Smith, / Colonel George Major / Jeremy Benthem / Synapse Tree

– John Smith, / Colonel George Major / Jeremy Benthem / Synapse Tree Matt James – Male Even Toned 02

– Male Even Toned 02 Max Marshall – Baron Earle Winthrop

– Baron Earle Winthrop Michael John Reeler – Miller / Clifford de Hory / Gentry Male 02

– Miller / Clifford de Hory / Gentry Male 02 Neil Newbon – Barry the Boat

– Barry the Boat Nikki Maraviglia – Audra

– Audra Oliver Goss – Tommy Male 01

– Tommy Male 01 Olivia Manning – Captain Reid / 5th Column Female Voice 01

– Captain Reid / 5th Column Female Voice 01 Pathetic Wolf – Asmo

– Asmo Patrick Mueller – John “Tristan” Clitherow / Edmund Campion / Bishop Whaler / Hans / Max

– John “Tristan” Clitherow / Edmund Campion / Bishop Whaler / Hans / Max Paul Warren – Thomas Black / Horace / Freddy Fife / High Priest Gordo / Male Even Toned

– Thomas Black / Horace / Freddy Fife / High Priest Gordo / Male Even Toned Peter Rugman – Bradley Fortworth

– Bradley Fortworth Rayan Kechekar – The Frenchman / Normans Male 01

– The Frenchman / Normans Male 01 Renara Hawke – Archie / Ayesha Hall / Lily Varney / Vagabond Female 01

– Archie / Ayesha Hall / Lily Varney / Vagabond Female 01 Robert Simpson – Clive Allsop / Edward Fletcher

– Clive Allsop / Edward Fletcher Robert T. Cram – Victor Schmidt / Phil Adams

– Victor Schmidt / Phil Adams Roger Adams – Harold Bailey

– Harold Bailey Ryan Edie – 5th Column Male Voice 02

– 5th Column Male Voice 02 Sarah Nightingale – Guard Police Female 01

– Guard Police Female 01 Savy Des-Etages – Kiera Raleigh / Muirgheal Murray / Tommy Female 01

– Kiera Raleigh / Muirgheal Murray / Tommy Female 01 Shelley Hunter – Anne “Kay” Line / Reine / Gentry Child Female 01 / Miller’s Men Female 01 / Pistols Female 01

– Anne “Kay” Line / Reine / Gentry Child Female 01 / Miller’s Men Female 01 / Pistols Female 01 Stuart Collins – Harvin Quinney

– Harvin Quinney Sylvester McCoy – Mysterious Scientist 1

– Mysterious Scientist 1 Taylor Small – Angel Trooper / Zach Lloyd / Male Cockney / Vagabond Male 02

– Angel Trooper / Zach Lloyd / Male Cockney / Vagabond Male 02 Theo Ellis – Wilson

– Wilson Tobias N. Wood – Toby Edwards

– Toby Edwards Tom Wylde – Sean Hull

– Sean Hull Will Murphy – Jeremy Lewis

– Jeremy Lewis William Mumford – Tommy Male 03

– Tommy Male 03 Zoe Swann – Lynne Moor

Those are all voice actors & cast for Fallout London and if you’re ready to leap in, here’s how to download and install Fallout London.

