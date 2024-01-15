Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a flashback to the good old 2D days of Prince of Persia, albeit with voice acting. And if you’re wondering who plays who in this Metroidvania, here’s all voice actors & cast list for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Tommy Sim’aan as Sargon
Protagonist Sargon is, in a switch-up for the series, not a prince. Instead, he’s a member of a warrior clan tasked with rescuing the prince, which is bound to go without a hitch. Actor Tommy Sim’aan has been in a few shows and games and played several characters in the award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3.
Stewart Scudamore as Vahram
Vahram is the leader of the Immortals, the clan Sargon is in. As revealed already by the trailer, he turns out to be thoroughly untrustworthy. Stewart Scudamore, who plays Vahram, has an acting career that spans over 25 years. So, naturally, I’m going to bring up the fact he’s also been in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Adam El Hagar as Ghassan
Ghassan, the kidnapped prince that Sargon goes after, is played by Adam El Hagar who, like Scudamore and Sim’aan, has several credits to his name. He played Ollie in several episodes of the superb Peaky Blinders, though that’s surely eclipsed by the fact he was “Beat Cop” in Morbius.
Plenty of other characters pop up throughout the game, with actors taking on multiple roles. Given that the game takes place in Persia, it’s good to see that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown uses voice-actors who have MIddle Eastern heritage.
If you’re a Doctor Who fan, you might also spot the name Tim Treloar in there. Treloar is known for playing the Third Doctor in Big Finish’s audio dramas, taking over the role from Jon Pertwee.
Here are all the English language voice actors in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
- Sargon – Tommy Sim’aan
- Vahram – Stewart Scudamore
- Parrot/Kaya – Adam Diggle
- Ghassan/Chamrosh – Adam El Hagar
- Architect/Servant Female – Ahd Kamel
- Neith – Ajjaz Awad
- Artaban/Fisherman/Kushan Soldier – Atilla Akinci
- King Darius/General Heraios/Persian Soldier – Bijan Daneshmand
- Ardashir/Captain Pirate/Karim/Servant Male – Hemi Yeroham
- Alkara/Servant Male – Hussein Kutsi
- Nojan – Josh Zare
- Vahram Child – Joshua Dawson-Shaw
- Little Girl – Lola Elsokari
- Anahita/Servant Female – Nadia Albina
- Radjen/The Forest Queen/Karsift Orion Ben
- Hermit/Kaname/Darius From The Past – Pezh Maan
- The Scrapper/Mad Alchemist/Kamil/Soldier – Philip Arditti
- Kaheva/ Narrator/Azhdaha/Kazra/Servant Female – Shazia Nicholls
- Thomyris – Sirine Saba
- Moon Gatherer/Undead Pirate/Kamya – Tim Treloar
- Orod/Deserter/Erlik – Yousset Kerkour
- Menolias – Shai Matheson
- Mapteller – Souad Faress
And those are all voice actors & cast list for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. If you’re looking for more, here’s our review of the game. Spoiler alert for that: We liked it.